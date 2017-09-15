UCI Supercross Schedule and Links for This Weekend

The 2017 UCI World Cup series wraps up this weekend with the final two rounds of the series at Santiago del Estero, Argentina.

Sylvain Andre is leading the men’s points and Laura Smulders is leading the women’s, but as we know with UCI’s Supercross events anything can happen.

Here’s a schedule and collection of links that should help you find all the information you should need for following the racing and results over the weekend. The schedule has local starting times for the racing.

Schedule

(Schedule times are local to the event except where indicated)

Schedule – Day 1 – Friday 15th September

9:00 – 9:30 Team Managers´ Meeting

10:00 – 12:00 Riders´Confirmation

13:30 – 14:55 Women Practice – Group C

15:00 – 16:25 Men Practice – Group B

16:30 – 17:55 Men Practice – Group A

Schedule – Day 2 – Saturday 16th September – Round 5

9:00 – 9:55 Women Practice – Group C

10:00 – 10:55 Men Practice – Group B

11:00 – 11:55 Men Practice – Group A

12:00 – 12:20 Autograph session

13:20 – 13:55 Men 1st Round



Melbourne, AUS – (Sunday 17th) 4:20 am

Los Angeles, USA – 11:20 am

New York, USA – 2:20 pm

London, GBR – 7:20 pm

13:55 – 14:10 Women 1st Round

14:10 – 14:15 Break

14:15 – 14:30 Men – Last Chance

14:30 – 14:40 Women – Last Chance

14:40 – 14:50 Break

14:50 – 15:20 Men 1/16 Finals

15:20 – 15:40 Break

15:40 – 15:55 Men 1/8 Finals

15:55 – 16:05 Women ¼ Finals

16:05 – 16:15 Break

16:15 – 16:25 Men ¼ Finals

16:25 – 16:30 Break

16:30 – 16:40 Women ½ Finals

16:40 – 16:45 Break

16:45 – 16:55 Men ½ Finals

16:55 – 17:05 Break

17:05 – 17:15 Women Finals

17:15 – 17:25 Men Finals

17:25 – 17:40 Awards ceremony

Schedule – Day 3 – Sunday 17th September – Round 6

11:30 – 11:55 Women: Warm-up – Group C

11:55 – 12:20 Men Warm-up – Group B

12:20 – 12:45 Men Warm-up – Group A

13:00 – 13:35 Men 1st Round

Melbourne, AUS – (Monday 18th) 4:00 am

Los Angeles, USA – 11:00 am

New York, USA – 2:00 pm

London, GBR – 7:00 pm

13:35 – 13:50 Women 1st Round

13:50 – 13:55 Break

13:55 – 14:10 Men – Last Chance

14:10 – 14:20 Women – Last Chance

14:20 – 14:30 Break

14:30 – 15:00 Men 1/16 Finals

15:00 – 15:20 Break. National BMX Series: 4 Finals of

Challenger class boys 14; 15; 16; 17-24

15:20 – 15:35 Men 1/8 Finals

15:35 – 15:45 Women ¼ Finals

15:45 – 15:55 Break

15:55 – 16:05 Men ¼ Finals

16:05 – 16:10 Break

16:10 – 16:20 Women ½ Finals

16:20 – 16:25 Break

16:25 – 16:35 Men ½ Finals

16:35 – 16:45 Break

16:45 – 16:55 Women Finals

16:55 – 17:05 Men Finals

17:05 – 17:20 Awards ceremony

Live Stream

Links

www.bmx-results.com for Supercross Rankings & Live Results

www.youtube.com/user/bmxlivetv for Live Stream

www.facebook.com/UCIBMXSupercross for up to the minute updates