UCI Supercross Schedule and Links for This Weekend
The 2017 UCI World Cup series wraps up this weekend with the final two rounds of the series at Santiago del Estero, Argentina.
Sylvain Andre is leading the men’s points and Laura Smulders is leading the women’s, but as we know with UCI’s Supercross events anything can happen.
Here’s a schedule and collection of links that should help you find all the information you should need for following the racing and results over the weekend. The schedule has local starting times for the racing.
Schedule
(Schedule times are local to the event except where indicated)
Schedule – Day 1 – Friday 15th September
9:00 – 9:30 Team Managers´ Meeting
10:00 – 12:00 Riders´Confirmation
13:30 – 14:55 Women Practice – Group C
15:00 – 16:25 Men Practice – Group B
16:30 – 17:55 Men Practice – Group A
Schedule – Day 2 – Saturday 16th September – Round 5
9:00 – 9:55 Women Practice – Group C
10:00 – 10:55 Men Practice – Group B
11:00 – 11:55 Men Practice – Group A
12:00 – 12:20 Autograph session
13:20 – 13:55 Men 1st Round
- Melbourne, AUS – (Sunday 17th) 4:20 am
- Los Angeles, USA – 11:20 am
- New York, USA – 2:20 pm
- London, GBR – 7:20 pm
13:55 – 14:10 Women 1st Round
14:10 – 14:15 Break
14:15 – 14:30 Men – Last Chance
14:30 – 14:40 Women – Last Chance
14:40 – 14:50 Break
14:50 – 15:20 Men 1/16 Finals
15:20 – 15:40 Break
15:40 – 15:55 Men 1/8 Finals
15:55 – 16:05 Women ¼ Finals
16:05 – 16:15 Break
16:15 – 16:25 Men ¼ Finals
16:25 – 16:30 Break
16:30 – 16:40 Women ½ Finals
16:40 – 16:45 Break
16:45 – 16:55 Men ½ Finals
16:55 – 17:05 Break
17:05 – 17:15 Women Finals
17:15 – 17:25 Men Finals
17:25 – 17:40 Awards ceremony
Schedule – Day 3 – Sunday 17th September – Round 6
11:30 – 11:55 Women: Warm-up – Group C
11:55 – 12:20 Men Warm-up – Group B
12:20 – 12:45 Men Warm-up – Group A
13:00 – 13:35 Men 1st Round
- Melbourne, AUS – (Monday 18th) 4:00 am
- Los Angeles, USA – 11:00 am
- New York, USA – 2:00 pm
- London, GBR – 7:00 pm
13:35 – 13:50 Women 1st Round
13:50 – 13:55 Break
13:55 – 14:10 Men – Last Chance
14:10 – 14:20 Women – Last Chance
14:20 – 14:30 Break
14:30 – 15:00 Men 1/16 Finals
15:00 – 15:20 Break. National BMX Series: 4 Finals of
Challenger class boys 14; 15; 16; 17-24
15:20 – 15:35 Men 1/8 Finals
15:35 – 15:45 Women ¼ Finals
15:45 – 15:55 Break
15:55 – 16:05 Men ¼ Finals
16:05 – 16:10 Break
16:10 – 16:20 Women ½ Finals
16:20 – 16:25 Break
16:25 – 16:35 Men ½ Finals
16:35 – 16:45 Break
16:45 – 16:55 Women Finals
16:55 – 17:05 Men Finals
17:05 – 17:20 Awards ceremony
Live Stream
Links
- www.bmx-results.com for Supercross Rankings & Live Results
- www.youtube.com/user/bmxlivetv for Live Stream
- www.facebook.com/UCIBMXSupercross for up to the minute updates
