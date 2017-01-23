USA Cycling Launches U.S. Junior BMX Development Team

USA Cycling today announced the creation of the U.S. Junior BMX Development Team.

The team, which will serve as the premiere BMX development team in the United States, will focus on developing athletes who will be targeted to win medals at the 2020 and 2024 Summer Olympic Games.

USA Cycling and Director of BMX Jamie Staff have teamed up with Dale Holmes Racing to improve the development of young American riders. Both Staff and Holmes are passionate about youth development in the sport and hope their combined 60 years of experience will help to develop the United States’ next, great BMX athletes.

The team, which will compete in both domestic and international events, will work alongside USA Cycling’s current Olympic medal winning athletes at the training center in Chula Vista, California and have access to top facilities and sports performance staff.

“With this team, we will be able to make sure that our athletes get experience competing alongside the best riders in the world at all major events, which will be key to their development as athletes,” USA Director of BMX Jamie Staff said.

The team, which is made up of junior riders who have shown interest in Supercross style racing and who have proven themselves domestically, has four riders:, Kamren Larsen (Junior Men, Bakersfield, California), Noah Ramos (15 Men, Meadow Vista, California), Payton Ridenour (15 Girls, Pottstown, Pennsylvania) and Colin Whittington (Junior Men, Riverside, California).

The team will compete at a majority of the USABMX national events with possibility of earning places to the UCI World Cup series and other UCI International events during the course of the season.

