USABMX 2017 Grand Nationals Live Webcast and Schedule

The USABMX 2017 Grand Nationals are on and, for those of us who can’t make it to the #greatestraceonearth, the live feed is running.

Check it out at www.usabmx.com/webcast

Here’s the schedule (Tulsa USA CST local time)

Looking for local times? Try www.timeanddate.com

Friday, November 24 Race of Champions

6:45 am GATES OPEN

Racing starts at 7:00 am promptly

LAST CHANCE GRANDS SIGN-UPS From 9:00 am to 3:00 pm ONLY

No refunds after sign-ups close

Grands team sheets must be turned in by the end of the race Friday

Goodie Bag pick-up 9:00 am-3:00 pm

PRO SCHEDULE

Warm-up: 6:30 am

1st Round: 7:00 am

2nd Round: After Girls Cruiser of 1st round motos

3rd Round: After Novice of 1st round

1/4’s: Beginning of 2nd round

Semi’s: After Girl Cruiser of 2nd round

1st Main: After Novice of 2nd round

2nd Main: After Girls of 2nd round

3rd Main: End of 2nd round

The Friday Parade lap will consist of the 2016 ROC Champions.

NAG-5 Challenge Riders:

Must sign-up by 3:00 pm Friday

ROC #1 PLATES: Will be given for Class, Open & Cruiser. If you are qualified for Class or Cruiser you must race the AGE YOU WERE at your USA BMX State or BMX Canada Provincial Championship Final.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 25

GATES OPEN AT 7:30 am

MOTOS ALREADY POSTED

Moto corrections 7:30 am to 8:30 am ONLY Absolutely NO EXCEPTIONS Race starts promptly at 9:00 am

RIDING PARADE LAP

Begins 8:45 am-(The parade lap will consist of the 2016 number one teams)

Goodie Bag pick-up 9:00-11:00 am

FIRST MOTO ONLY RUN SATURDAY

FIRST MOTO SCHEDULE

Pro starts 9:00 am

Open Classes will not start before 9:25 am

Cruiser Classes will not start before 10:10 am

Age Classes will not start before 10:55 pm

BALANCE BIKE

Balance Bike practice 9:30-10:00 am.

Race time for Balance Bikes 10:00 am at the Balance Bike Track.

Grands Pro Schedule

Pro warm-up-8:30 am

1st Pro moto at 9:00 am

2nd Pro moto after Girls Cruiser.

3rd moto run after Novice.

1/4’s run after Intermediate.

Semi or main will race Saturday Night at the USA BMX PRO CHAMPIONSHIP FINALS. Qualified Pro riders will receive an armband at the finish line to get you into the PRO CHAMPIONSHIP FINALS later that evening for the PRO CHAMPIONSHIP FINALS mains.

Saturday Night Warm-up: 5:00 pm

Race Begins: 6:00 pm

TRACK OPERATOR MEET & GREET

11:00 am to 2:00 pm

SATURDAY Night

PRO CHAMPIONSHIP FINALS & NAG 5 Challenge

Warm-up: 5:00 pm

Gates Open: 5:00 pm

Event Starts: 6:00 pm

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 26

GATES OPEN AT 7:00 am

SECOND MOTO SCHEDULE

Open Classes will start promptly at 7:30 am

Cruiser Classes will not start before 8:15 am

Age Classes will not start before 9:00 am

1/8 Mains or 1/4 Mains will not start before 10:30 am

Semis will not start before 12:30 pm

Mains will not start before 1:30 pm