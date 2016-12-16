USABMX National #1 Am Jesse Welch Joins Throdwn

Fresh off the championship stage at the USA BMX Grand National is 2016 USA BMX National #1 Amateur, Jesse Welch. The big news today is that Jesse will be zip-tying his new #1 plate to a new bike for 2017, and suiting-up for Factory Throdwn.





As one of the fastest in his age class, Jesse is a major pickup for any team, even without the silver cup and black number plate, but joining an established team like Jim Buchanan is fielding, with a new bike sponsor, will add some extra-special mojo to their efforts.



Jim told bmxultra.com, in a statement:

“We are all are super-excited to welcome Jesse Welch to the team. We can’t wait to get the season started. I’m looking forward to helping Jesse and all his new teammates reach their goals in the 2017.”



Throdwn owner, Charlie Jahnke was eager to welcome Jesse as well, and share his vision for what’s ahead:



“As we push for the Factory Team title, we were looking for the best riders and families in the sport to represent our brand. We are very excited to add Jesse to our roster. Jim Buchanan has a knack for attracting top talent. With Jesse being National #1 Amateur, Jim and I knew it was a no-brainer to add him to the team.”



For his part, Jesse is just-as-jazzed as Jim and Charlie, adding:



“I’m stoked to build up the bike and hit the track for 2017. I guess you could say ‘I’m ready to Throdwn!’.”



Watch for Jesse and his Throdwn teammates at the 2017 USA BMX Silver Dollar Nationals in Las Vegas—just four short weeks away.