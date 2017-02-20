Zelvy 406 – 36 Hole 20″ Carbon Race Rim Pre-Orders

We ran a sneak peek when Zelvy first announced their carbon BMX race rims, there wasn’t a whole lot of information at the time. This weekend they started their pre orders and have revealed all of the features and details.

$AUD350 buys you one of these –

Gallery

The requirement we set for our BMX rim was pretty simple. Make you faster. In all conditions. This eliminates the ‘traditional’ high profile carbon rims currently on the market. Terrible in cross winds. Really, really stiff! But not in a good way.

We took what we have learnt from our years of MTB development and started seeing what we could apply to our new BMX rim.

Key features:

Hookless design. Extremely high rim wall strength as a result.

Tubeless Ready. It is here. We worked with one of the biggest tyre manufacturers to develop our rim well that inflates easily on tubeless, but can also be run with traditional tyres and tubes.

Low Profile design for optimum stiffness and damping. Don’t be afraid of cross winds at the track anymore!

This rims brake track is designed for BMX race and street use with our specific brake pads. PADS Shipped with rims.

26.5mm Internal width, gives a slightly larger volume to the tyre, meaning you can run less air pressure for a better ride, while still maintaining rolling speed.

255 grams! The lightest production BMX rim on the market.

Specifications

RIM HEIGHT / ERD 23.5mm High, 387.5 ERD MATERIAL Tri Grade carbon composite Zelvy ‘Hardshell’ braking surface. RIM WEIGHT 255 grams each INTERNAL WIDTH 27mm BRAKE SURFACE WIDTH 32mm BRAKE PAD TYPE Zelvy Specific V brake. FINISH Zelvy Matte Marble SPOKES Directionally drilled. 36 Hole. TEST STANDARD ISO SHIPPING OPTIONS

You can order yours here www.zelvycarbon.com/products/406-36-hole-20-bmx-race-rim