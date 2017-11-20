2017 Victorian State Championships, Wyndham Warriors BMX Track

BMX Victoria put on a good show at the Wyndham Warriors BMX Track over the weekend. Despite early indications that we were in for some heavy rain through the event the bulk of it was done on Thursday and the track lapped it up, a testament to the hard work put in by the host club and it’s crew.

Photos are taken by Shane Jenkins, Bruce Morris and Glenn Main

All photos belong to bmxultra.com and can only be reused with written permission email webmaster@bmxultra.com for details.