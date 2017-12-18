  • BMX Gear Calculator iPhone/iPad app

Photos

BSX Ride Day, Kinglake, Victoria

The BSX track, nestled amongst the trees in the hills just outside Melbourne, Victoria, was being put to the test over the weekend with a bunch of changes that will be sure to change the dynamic of the race come January 15 when the track with be the stage for the Answer/SSquared BSX.

Photos are taken by Ursula Jenkins

Posted in: Photos