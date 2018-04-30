Essendon Subaru Sunbury BMX Open
The Victorian State Series headed to Sunbury for round six. Racing was close and the track was super fast which made for exciting viewing. Phoebe Wallan (Chase/Lux) took the win in the Women’s Superclass, William Lees took his first Men’s Superclass win and Aaron Smith won the 30+ Master class.
Full results can be found here ezeventing.com.au/live.php?key=1997
All photos belong to bmxultra.com and can only be reused with written permission email webmaster@bmxultra.com for details.
