ECITV – 100% BMX Racing Show: Episode 21 “Feel Good Inc.”
Shaun “The Dozer” Collins joins us for Episode 21 of ECITV. We have a lot of BMX news to discuss, there’s the crowd favourite Answer BMX Show Us Ya Bike competition and we have a short chat with Dozer about his new YouTube channel and the Dozer Dad Joke Battles.
General Discussion (Jump to 0:19)
- New BSX2021 Partners
- BMX International/Radio Raceline
- Rizen
- Qld State Titles will be at Sleeman Sept 21-27
https://www.bmxq.org.au/event/2020-bmx-qld-state-championships-brisbane-sx-t/
- NSW State Titles will be relocated (BMX NSW) still to be announced
https://www.facebook.com/bmxnswinc/
- Oakley remade the Bob Marley classic One Love. The film clip heavily features Oakley sponsored athletes including Australia’s own Cazza Buchanan
- Rizen have started to release their 2021 products with a couple of new jerseys. There’s the ultra renegade kamo/black and the Phaze 1 which is in a flanno style.
- Launceston BMX Club are struggling after the cancellation of the Nationals and are having a fundraiser.
- Profile’s race cranks will not be stamped in the future, they will be doing an etching.
- A big Happy belated Birthday to Profile owner Jim Alley.
- The ECI Van is going through a Pimp my Ride style upgrade
Answer BMX Show us ya bike (Jump to 8:32)
Send in your entries via our form at ecitv.com.au/bike
Bloopers (Jump to 28:40)
Thanks to everyone who contributed to this episode and a special thanks to Answer BMX, ECI BMX, bmxultra.com and Supercross BMX Australia for their ongoing support. A massive shout out to our subscribers.
Got some feedback?
We’d love to hear from you! Good or bad, as Gary says we’re big boys, we can take it. Email ecitv@bmxultra.com
Like what you see?
Make sure you show your love, like it, comment, subscribe, and share it with your friends
Make sure you visit ecitv.com.au, bmxultra.com and eciimports.com.
Posted in: Freestyle BMX