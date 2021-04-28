Product Spotlight: Supercross’s “#secretlabs” Mad Scientists Tees

For almost a decade we’ve been calling the Bill Ryan and guys over at Supercross BMX “mad scientists”*. We’ve been fans of their products for longer than we can remember, there are few manufacturers who stay ahead of the curve and continually push their products, and the industry, to new levels. Not many can boast their first attempts at a carbon frame were 30 years ago. Few have attempted to push their frame weights to match the Supercross Envy frame that’s lead the Alloy weight race for over ten years. Few have worked so closely with manufacturer’s of the best materials. And few have been willing to take the risks that Supercross have taken over the past 30 years. It’s all paid off for them, with an unprecedented six Golden Crank awards for Pull Magazine’s “bike of the year”, and one of the most highly regarded brands on the market.

Today they announced the launch of two new mad scientist tees that are so cool it would be hard to resist, even if you aren’t a Supercross fan.

#SecretLabs Beaker Shirt Some people can’t understand how we do it, some say it’s magic, we say it comes from the #secretlab, it has always been the inside joke, and now we have put it on a shirt, the #secretlab Beaker shirt is the first shirt in the new line of #secretlab clothing. It is a 100% cotton T-shirt printed here in the So.Cal Hi Desert.

#SecretLabs Alive Shirt Some people can’t understand how we do it, some say it’s magic, we say it comes from the #secretlab, it has always been the inside joke, and now we have put it on a shirt, the #secretlab “Alive” shirt is the next in the growing line of Supercross #secretlabs clothing. It is a Front and Back print with a simple Supercross #secretlabs print on the front, with the Dr. holding up his creation on the back. It is a 100% cotton T-shirt printed here in the So.Cal Hi Desert.

It is a 6 color full color Silk Screen full size front only print on the 100% Gilden shirt. Available in Adult and YOUTH sizes.

Shirts are typically printed on Gildan 2000 Ultra Cotton or similar for size comparison.

6.0 oz., 100% cotton pre-shrunk jersey knit (unless otherwise noted)

Seamless double-needle ?” collar, taped neck and shoulders

Double-needle sleeve and bottom hems

Quarter-turned to eliminate center crease

Want to know more?

Check out supercrossbmx.com or head to your favourite Supercross BMX reseller to lock one in.

