2018 Australian Championships Live Feed Today – 8-13 and 30-50+ 20″ Classes
With the cruisers and under 8’s done for this year’s Australian BMX Championships we move on to the 20″ challenge classes. There are two blocks today 8-11 Girls and Boys are up at 8:00am in Bunbury for the first block, and the rest of the classes kick off 5 hours later at 1:00pm Bunbury time.
Block 1 racing starts at 8:00am AWST in Bunbury.
|Auckland
|1:00pm
|London
|12:00pm
|Los Angeles
|5:00pm
|Melbourne
|11:00am
|New York
|8:00pm
|Phoenix (RTB)
|5:00pm
Block 2 racing starts at 1:00pm AWST in Bunbury.
|Auckland
|6:00pm
|London
|5:00am
|Los Angeles
|10:00pm
|Melbourne
|4:00pm
|New York
|1:00am
|Phoenix (RTB)
|10:00pm
Results
Photos
Live video feed
