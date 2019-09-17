When Monday 14 January, 2019.

Where 151 Powers Road, Kinglake Central, Victoria.

What is BSX?

Flat out fun! It’s a very different type of BMX race and it’s all for charity. A head to head elimination race on a two man track with fund raising activites through the day to raise money for the Royal Children’s Hospital. It’s the most fun you can have on two wheels!

BSX is short for Bicycle Supercross, it’s a stripped back variation of BMX racing. Riders compete against each other in a one-on-one elimination style format. Instead of physical strength riders depend on skills and finesse. On a track like this even the smallest mistakes can be costly. As much as it’s challenging and fun for riders, it’s also designed for spectators and more particularly to raise money for the Royal Children’s Hospital Foundation. All profits raised from gate takings, auctions, raffles and merchandise sales go to the Royal Children’s Hospital.

When is the Answer/SSquared BSX2019?



Event Schedule

Block 1 Times: Practice 9:00am – 10:30am

Racing 10:30am – 1:00pm Classes: 8-10 Boys

8-10 Girls

11-13 Boys

11-13 Girls

Open Retro

45+ Open Wheel Prizes: Trophies 1st – 4th

Block 2 Times: Practice 1:00pm – 2:30pm

Racing 2:30pm – 5:30pm Classes: Open Men

Open Women

30+ Open Wheel Men

30+ Open Wheel Women Prizes: Cash 1st – 4th

Where



There are road signs in the area that should keep you on the right track.

Who can compete at BSX?

It’s a common misconception that BSX is an invite only event. This is not the case, everyone is welcome to join in on the fun and festivities.

How to Enter for BSX

We have a pretty small but hard working crew at BSX so there are a couple of things that take us a while to get to, the entry forms are usually one of the last things to get done and we know a few of you have been waiting for these. So, like you, we are very happy the wait is over.

We do things a little differently with our entries, rather than use the standard online entry system and cost you extra money and for us to lose money that we are trying to raise for the Royal Children’s Hospital we offer the following options.

Pre-enter by completing the entry form below, scan it and email it to bsx@bmxultra.com, money to be paid by 10am Jan 14, 2019 Pre-enter by completing the online pre-entry form at bmxultra.com/bsx/pre-enter-for-bsx, money to be paid by 10am Jan 14, 2019 Pre-enter at RJPBMX tent at Rounds 1 & 2 of Track Attack Enter on the day at the venue 8:30 am – 10 am Jan 14. Entries on day incur an additional $5 fee, donated to the RCH

The key information

Entry fee is $30 per class

We do take entries on the day but it’s worth your while to get a pre-entry sorted out to keep the impact of on the day entries to a minimum and save five bucks ($5)







Download the entry form

Entry List

Updated 13 Jan 2019 (10:20pm)

Name Sponsors State Class Hunter Simmonds Twisted Concepts BMX Vic, Aus 8-10 Boys Byron Lee A.D.R Tas 8-10 Boys Mace evans Tas 8-10 Boys Jacob French Ellis Cycles Tasmania 8-10 Boys Jackson Brown RAD Factory Team Victoria 8-10 Boys Billy Van Hout SA 8-10 Boys Tyler Gleadow FD2 Queensland 8-10 Boys Hamish Prendergast Victoria 8-10 Boys Zae Cobain Vic 8-10 Boys Cameron Gatt Vic 8-10 Boys Tyla Hall Vic 8-10 Boys Riley Lawrence Vic 8-10 Boys Jakob Mills SA 8-10 Boys Thomas Mills SA 8-10 Boys Makenzie Copland RJPBMX VIC 8-10 Girls Fletcher 299 Custom Vic 11-13 Boys Alex eaves Australia 11-13 Boys Lachlan Hines Staats / Ciari Victoria 11-13 Boys Talan evans Tas 11-13 Boys Samuel Todd KC Racing Victoria 11-13 Boys Sammy O’Grady Victoria 11-13 Boys Jai Copland RJPBMX VIC 11-13 Boys Jed Tootell-Karalus. ( JT ) 11-13 Boys Zac Main Victoria 11-13 Boys Jesse Paul South Australia 11-13 Boys Josh Swiatek Victoria 11-13 Boys Jack Gleadow Queensland 11-13 Boys Callum Whitney Victoria 11-13 Boys Blair Darby STAATS BMXEDGE Nsw 11-13 Boys Benjamin Hendriks Vic 11-13 Boys Brooke Smith Queensland 11-13 Girls Bella Jackson RJPBMX VIC 11-13 Girls Millie Jackson RJPBMX VIC 11-13 Girls Emerald Blyth RJPBMX VIC 11-13 Girls Brodie Mitchell 2woNineNine VIC 11-13 Girls Samuel Todd KC Racing Victoria Open Retro Paul Knox BMXUltra.com New Zealand Open Retro Russell Brown RAD Factory Team Victoria Open Retro Seth Thompson Victoria, Australia Open Retro Joshua Soderman Vic Open Retro Trevor Weber Vic Open Retro Shaun Collins Profile Racing Victoria, Australia 45+ Open Wheel Paul Knox BMXUltra.com Vic 45+ Open Wheel Byron Mitchell 2woNineNine VIC 45+ Open Wheel Geoff Borrell Victoria 45+ Open Wheel Andrew Willgoose Victoria 45+ Open Wheel Shane Jenkins Profile Racing Victoria 45+ Open Wheel Craig Walczuk Vic 45+ Open Wheel Andrew Jackson RJPBMX VIC 30+ Open Wheel Men Grant Hines Staats / Ciari Victoria 30+ Open Wheel Men Joel lee A.D.R Tas 30+ Open Wheel Men Ben evans Tas 30+ Open Wheel Men Matt French Ellis Cycles Tasmania 30+ Open Wheel Men Russell Brown RAD Factory Team Victoria 30+ Open Wheel Men Craig Austin Speedline / Supercross Vic 30+ Open Wheel Men Glenn Main Profile Racing Australia Victoria 30+ Open Wheel Men Chris Leisavnieks SA 30+ Open Wheel Men Craig Walczuk Vic 30+ Open Wheel Men Tess Anderson Hair Cycle, Amie Hair Stylist Victoria 30+ Open Wheel Women Rebecca Smith South Australia 30+ Open Wheel Women Amie Main Speedline / Supercross Victoria 30+ Open Wheel Women Eliza Flanigan VIC 30+ Open Wheel Women Vanessa Gooden 2woninenine VIC Open Women Emerald Blyth RJPBMX VIC Open Women Leah Hearne SE Racing, Skingrowsback… NSW Open Women William Eavea Australia / tasmania Open Men Chris Gooden 2woninenine VIC Open Men Liam Smith Queensland Open Men Kailen O’Grady Victoria Open Men Tonn Haydon Twisted Concepts SCR TAS Open Men Seth Thompson Victoria, Australia Open Men Byron Blyth RJPBMX VIC Open Men Ardians Pratama Twisted Concepts BMX Bali, Indonesia Open Men Owen Macpherson Victoria Open Men Oliver Willgoose Pro Elite Training Victoria Open Men Adam Darby STAATS BMXEDGE Nsw Open Men Kurt Chapman NSW Open Men Nathan Flanigan VIC Open Men Joshua Soderman Vic Open Men Liam Walczuk Vic Open Men Luca Weber Vic Open Men

Awards

Block 1

The eight fastest riders in each class will be given a number plate for their bike which shows how they ranked in the time trial. This must be worn for racing. At the end of the racing the riders can keep their number plate.

Block 1 finalists (1st – 4th) awards will be extremely unique, like nothing seen in BMX before. We pride ourselves on producing very different trophies each year. For 2019 we have worked with ODI Grips who have supplied engraved grips specifically for the event and Thinglab to make a stand to bring the grips and the plates together to make up another amazing reward.

Block 2

The 32 or 16 fastest riders (depending on number of riders) in each class will be given a number plate for their bike which shows how they ranked in the time trial. This must be worn for racing. These plates will be signed and handed back by the riders as they are eliminated, the plates are then auctioned off to help raise money for the Royal Children’s Hospital.

Money for 1st – 4th place.

The total prize pool is based on the pay pack system. The more riders, the more money, so make sure you get your friends along.

The break down is 1st = 40%, 2nd = 30%, 3rd = 20%, 4th = 10%.

What to bring

BSX is a flat pedal race, so bring your flat pedals and appropriate shoes.

Full race gear is required as per normal.

Bring your deck chairs and shade tent, to keep you comfortable and sheltered.

Bring lots of money for raffles, auctions, and the BBQ.

Be ready for all sorts of weather conditions, you never know how it might end up on the day. (Hat, Sunscreen, umbrella, ski jacket, you name it)

BBQ by Kinglake West CFA

The Kinglake West CFA are supplying a BBQ and drinks. They cook a mean BBQ and have great prices. Buying your food from them also helps the local community.

Event Map

BSX has raised over of $50,000 for the Royal Children’s Hospital and thousands for the Kinglake West CFA

BSX is an annual event held in the Kinglake (Victoria) area during the Track Attack race week in January. Riders from all over the country gather in Melbourne for a week of racing. BSX is a stand alone event that is slotted into the week to give the riders something different to do.





What are the rules?

Platform pedals only, no clip pedals or clip shoes allowed! This is a BMX event, only BMX bikes are allowed. Full race gear should be worn, including; full face helmet, full fingered gloves, shoes, long pants and long sleeves. Riders can choose their lane for their timed qualifying lap. Riders who fall in their time trial will not get a second chance, they should attempt to complete their timed run. Only the fastest 32 pro open men, top 32 pro open women, top 32 30 & over riders and the top 8 for block 1 classes, according to time trial results, will continue to the elimination rounds. Riders who qualify to the elimination rounds must wear the event number plate as supplied without covering the event sponsors logos. The numbers should not be changed or modified in any way. Block 2 riders only – Once you are eliminated you must sign the plate and return it to the race officials at the finish line. In the elimination rounds riders must stick to their side of the track without causing interference until the second straight. The lanes are decided by the rider from each round with the fastest qualifying time from the time trial. The winner of each round is determined by the rider who crosses the finish line first. Prize money for block 2 riders will be payback for open men & women and 30+ class (Max $1000 for pro open, $500 for other classes, remainder will be donated to the RCH). Entry fee is $30 per rider. The breakdown of the money is 1st = 40%, 2nd = 30%, 3rd = 20%, and 4th = 10%. The winner of the semi finals will race for 1st & 2nd and the riders who place second in the semi finals will race for 3rd & 4th. Prizes for block 1 riders will be trophies.

How does the elimination work?

The BSX transfer system was designed to make the racing as close as possible. It’s not run like other cycling elimination events.

After a long ride/fun/practice/photo session we start the eliminations

We have a time trial to work out the seeding. This is often done with transponders but has been done with stop watches. When a stop watch is used we use three of them so there’s no biased.

Only the fastest 32 pro open men, top 8 pro open women (or 16 if numbers allow), top 16 30 & over riders (or 32 if numbers allow) and top 8 12 & under riders, according to time trial, will continue to the elimination rounds.

If there are 32 riders in the first round:

#1 qualifier will race against #17 qualifier,

#2 qualifier will race against #18 qualifier,

#3 qualifier will race against #19 qualifier

and so on.

If there are 16 riders in the first round:

#1 qualifier will race against #9 qualifier,

#2 qualifier will race against #10 qualifier,

#3 qualifier will race against #11 qualifier,

and so on.

This essentially splits the eliminations into two pools, separating odd and even qualifiers.

During each of the rounds the highest seeded rider gets lane choice.

For each round the first across the line transfers through to the next round, the other rider is eliminated.

We do this until we are down to the final four. The two winners of the semi final race in the A final (first and second), the other two riders race in the B final (third and fourth).

Still don’t understand?

There are a bunch of videos from past BSX events on our videos page. If they don’t help, it doesn’t matter, what matters is you come along and enjoy the atmosphere, get involved, spectate and maybe even win some of the coolest prizes on the planet. It’s a charity event and it’s awesome!

High jump competition!

We have also had a high jump competition to break things up. It’s a great way to get the crowd revved up for a big day. We could be looking at a whip competition this time around.

Want to get involved?

Volunteer, donate, become an event partner, compete, spectate whatever you have in mind, if you have a question for us about the event please shoot us a short message through the contact us page.

BSX is also an official BMX club!

Although we don’t hold regular races or gates sessions like normal clubs you can join the BSX club. We signed up as a club primarily to reduce our event over heads, especially insurance, in order to raise even more money for the Royal Children’s Hospital. While we don’t run regular events like a “normal” BMX club we do have a lot of social rides. Keep an eye out on our Facebook page for updates.

