    News

    Tokyo 2020 Olympics: BMX Racing Schedule

    In just 16 days BMX racing will make it’s fourth appearance on the big stage at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. We will be posting as much information as we can in keeping with our ongoing tradition. For now we have broken down the schedule into localised times for Rio, USA, Australia, NZ and UK. We will expand it as more information comes to hand.

    Date

    Thursday 29 – Friday 30 July, 2021

    Venue

    Ariake Urban Sports Park

    Address: 7, 1chome, Ariake, Koto-ku, Tokyo

    This course has been constructed in the Ariake district, which is located in the stunning waterfront area close to the Athletes’ Village and the Big Sight venue, which will house the IBC and the MPC.

    Spectator capacity: 5,000

    Schedule

    Thursday 29 July 2021. 10:00 am – 12:00 pm (Tokyo local time)

    TokyoMelbourneLos AngelesNew YorkLondonAuckland
    10:00 am11:00 am6:00 pm (Wed)9:00 pm (Wed)2:00 am1:00 pm
    • Men’s Quarterfinals
    • Women’s Quarterfinals

    Friday 30 July 2021. 10:00 am – 12:20 pm (Tokyo local time)

    TokyoMelbourneLos AngelesNew YorkLondonAuckland
    10:00 am11:00 am6:00 pm (Thu)9:00 pm (Thu)2:00 am1:00 pm
    • Men’s Semifinals
    • Women’s Semifinals
    • Men’s Final
    • Women’s Final
    • Men’s Victory Ceremony
    • Women’s Victory Ceremony
    |

    Posted in: News