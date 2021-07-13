Tokyo 2020 Olympics: BMX Racing Schedule
In just 16 days BMX racing will make it’s fourth appearance on the big stage at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. We will be posting as much information as we can in keeping with our ongoing tradition. For now we have broken down the schedule into localised times for Rio, USA, Australia, NZ and UK. We will expand it as more information comes to hand.
Date
Thursday 29 – Friday 30 July, 2021
Venue
Ariake Urban Sports Park
Address: 7, 1chome, Ariake, Koto-ku, Tokyo
This course has been constructed in the Ariake district, which is located in the stunning waterfront area close to the Athletes’ Village and the Big Sight venue, which will house the IBC and the MPC.
Spectator capacity: 5,000
Schedule
Thursday 29 July 2021. 10:00 am – 12:00 pm (Tokyo local time)
|Tokyo
|Melbourne
|Los Angeles
|New York
|London
|Auckland
|10:00 am
|11:00 am
|6:00 pm (Wed)
|9:00 pm (Wed)
|2:00 am
|1:00 pm
- Men’s Quarterfinals
- Women’s Quarterfinals
Friday 30 July 2021. 10:00 am – 12:20 pm (Tokyo local time)
|Tokyo
|Melbourne
|Los Angeles
|New York
|London
|Auckland
|10:00 am
|11:00 am
|6:00 pm (Thu)
|9:00 pm (Thu)
|2:00 am
|1:00 pm
- Men’s Semifinals
- Women’s Semifinals
- Men’s Final
- Women’s Final
- Men’s Victory Ceremony
- Women’s Victory Ceremony
