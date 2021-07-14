Product Spotlight: Von Sothen Racing Turbine gear

Von Sothen Racing manufacture high quality products in the USA. They build for function but they always pull off a classic look. I’ve had a good close look at their line up of products and they are nothing short of impressive.

While researching one piece front sprockets for groms I stumbled across the VSR Turbine Gear, even though it’s been around for over a year. It’s a great looking light weight front sprocket with the 4 bolt pattern that’s common on high end cranks for the juniors. The eagle eyes among you will notice it has 6 bolt holes. The two smaller holes are for ease of removal without damaging the sprocket. Remember we’re in super light weight territory and you don’t want to go damaging the sprocket by getting heavy handed removing it.

Manufacturer’s Description

Tooth profile designed to last longer.

USA 7075

These gears fit the following square taper crank arms.

VSR M4, Answer, Speedline, Turn 3, Round 2, Helium plus many others based on the same standard.

Available in 32 – 44 Teeth options

Colour options Black, Red, Blue, Gold, Raw, Purple and Pink



