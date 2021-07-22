    News

    BMX Racing Olympians Bikes – Crunching The Numbers

    I’m a numbers guy, they’ve always interested me. There were a few things I started to wonder about the Tokyo 2020 BMX racers. How many riders from each country, what brand frames and forks the riders chose to compete on and what was the break down between Carbon Vs Alloy frames.

    I whipped up a spreadsheet and hit each rider’s Instagram account to check out their bikes. Some weren’t so easy, Natalia Afremova has stepped off her Chase and looks to have repainted the Supercross she was on prior to the chase, I say appears because she’s left it stickerless. Another tricky one was Alfredo Campo’s Yess that’s branded ALCAVI, the first two characters from each of his names Alfredo Campo Vintimilla. The rest of the frames were fairly straight forward but I had to call in help from Michael Bias with identifying Nicolas Torres’s forks.

    C’tryM/FRiderFrameForks
    ARGMNicolas TorresMeyboAlloySD
    AUSFLauren ReynoldsSSquaredAlloyAnswer
    AUSFSaya SakakibaraDKAlloyBox
    AUSMAnthony DeanFormulaCarbonFormula
    BELFElke VanhoofMeyboAlloyBox
    BRAFPriscilla Stevaux CarnavalChaseCarbonIkon
    BRAMRenato RezendePKSAlloyBox
    CANFDrew MechielsenYessAlloyReach
    CANMJames PalmerClaybornAlloyAnswer
    COLFMariana PajonGWAlloyAnswer
    COLMVincent PelluardGWAlloyBox
    COLMCarlos RamirezGWAlloyAnswer
    DENFSimone ChristensenWIAWISCarbonWIAWIS
    ECUFDomenica AzueroSpadAlloyPride
    ECUMAlfredo CampoAlcavi (Yess)AlloyAvian
    FRAFAxelle EtienneThrillAlloyAnswer
    FRAFManon ValentinoSunnAlloySunn
    FRAMSylvain AndreWIAWIS RokonCarbonWIAWIS
    FRAMJoris DaudetChaseCarbonIkon
    FRAMRomain MahieuGTAlloyPride
    GBRFBethany ShrieverProphecyCarbonProphecy
    GBRMKye WhyteGTAlloyWIAWIS
    ITAMGiacomo FantoniProphecyCarbonProphecy
    JPNFSae HatakeyamaWIAWISCarbonAvian
    JPNMYoshi NagasakoWIAWISCarbonAvian
    LATFVineta PetersoneThrillAlloyAnswer
    LATFHelvijs BabrisProphecyCarbonProphecy
    NEDFJudy BaauwMeyboAlloyBox
    NEDFLaura SmuldersMeyboAlloySD
    NEDFMerel SmuldersMeyboAlloySD
    NEDMJoris HarmsenMeyboAlloyBox
    NEDMNiek KimmannMeyboAlloyBox
    NEDMTwan Van GendtMeyboCarbonSD
    NZLFRebecca PetchRoyalAlloyBox
    NORMTore NavrestadSpeedcoAlloyAvian
    ROCFNatalia AfremovaSupercross (debadged)AlloyAnswer
    ROCFNatalia SuvorovaChaseCarbonAnswer
    ROCMEvgeny KleshchenkoChaseCarbonAnswer
    RSAMAlex LimbergSpeedcoAlloyAvian
    SUIFZoe ClaessensWIAWISCarbonWIAWIS
    SUIMDavid GrafProphecyCarbonProphecy
    SUIMSimon MarquartWIAWIS RokonCarbonAvian
    THAFChutikan KitwanitsathianProphecyCarbonProphecy
    USAFPayton RidenourMongooseAlloyAnswer
    USAFFelicia StancilSSquaredAlloyAnswer
    USAFAlise WilloughbyGWAlloyBox
    USAMConnor FieldsChaseCarbonIkon
    USAMCorben SharrahDaylightAlloyAvian

    Netherlands, France, and USA enter Tokyo’s Olympics with strong contingencies, packed with some of the biggest names in BMX racing. Between those three countries they make up 16 competitors, or 33% of the 48 strong field. We all know you can’t count out the remainder of the field which includes 2 x Olympic Gold medal winning Mariana Pajon. It’s BMX racing, anything can happen, and it often does.

    21 CountriesCompetitors
    NED6
    FRA5
    USA5
    AUS3
    COL3
    ROC3
    SUI3
    BRA2
    CAN2
    ECU2
    GBR2
    JPN2
    LAT2
    ARG1
    BEL1
    DEN1
    ITA1
    NZL1
    NOR1
    RSA1
    THA1

    With the Dutch army heavily tied in with Meybo and taking up a full compliment of six competitors, it’s no surprise they will be the most popular brand at Tokyo. It’s funny how things have changed since BMX racing made it’s Olympic debut in 2008, brands like WIAWIS and GW didn’t even offer race frames at the time but both have a real chance to cross the line for gold medals.

    After all these years it’s no surprise that Answer would be the top choice of forks for the best riders in the world, that’s closely followed by Box and Avian. There were 47 riders on carbon forks and just one on alloy.

    20 Frame BrandsCount
    Meybo8
    WIAWIS6
    Chase5
    Prophecy5
    GW4
    SSquared2
    Thrill2
    GT2
    Speedco2
    Yess2
    DK1
    Formula1
    PKS1
    Clayborn1
    Spad1
    Sunn1
    Royal1
    Supercross1
    Mongoose1
    Daylight1
    11 Fork BrandsCount
    Answer11
    Box9
    Avian7
    Prophecy5
    SD4
    WIAWIS4
    Ikon3
    Pride2
    Formula1
    Reach1
    Sunn1

    Since carbon appears to be dominating the BMX racing market I was surprised to see that on 18 of the 48 competitors will be racing on carbon frames, that’s just 37.5%.  If alloy is good enough for today’s Olympian’s perhaps that’s a good sign that it’s still good for the rest of us.

    Do we have other numbers nerds out there? What statistics/numbers interest you?

    Who are your picks for the Olympics?

    Looking for the Tokyo Olympic Schedule? Check our schedule out with localised times across the globe.

