BMX Racing Olympians Bikes – Crunching The Numbers
I’m a numbers guy, they’ve always interested me. There were a few things I started to wonder about the Tokyo 2020 BMX racers. How many riders from each country, what brand frames and forks the riders chose to compete on and what was the break down between Carbon Vs Alloy frames.
I whipped up a spreadsheet and hit each rider’s Instagram account to check out their bikes. Some weren’t so easy, Natalia Afremova has stepped off her Chase and looks to have repainted the Supercross she was on prior to the chase, I say appears because she’s left it stickerless. Another tricky one was Alfredo Campo’s Yess that’s branded ALCAVI, the first two characters from each of his names Alfredo Campo Vintimilla. The rest of the frames were fairly straight forward but I had to call in help from Michael Bias with identifying Nicolas Torres’s forks.
|C’try
|M/F
|Rider
|Frame
|Forks
|ARG
|M
|Nicolas Torres
|Meybo
|Alloy
|SD
|AUS
|F
|Lauren Reynolds
|SSquared
|Alloy
|Answer
|AUS
|F
|Saya Sakakibara
|DK
|Alloy
|Box
|AUS
|M
|Anthony Dean
|Formula
|Carbon
|Formula
|BEL
|F
|Elke Vanhoof
|Meybo
|Alloy
|Box
|BRA
|F
|Priscilla Stevaux Carnaval
|Chase
|Carbon
|Ikon
|BRA
|M
|Renato Rezende
|PKS
|Alloy
|Box
|CAN
|F
|Drew Mechielsen
|Yess
|Alloy
|Reach
|CAN
|M
|James Palmer
|Clayborn
|Alloy
|Answer
|COL
|F
|Mariana Pajon
|GW
|Alloy
|Answer
|COL
|M
|Vincent Pelluard
|GW
|Alloy
|Box
|COL
|M
|Carlos Ramirez
|GW
|Alloy
|Answer
|DEN
|F
|Simone Christensen
|WIAWIS
|Carbon
|WIAWIS
|ECU
|F
|Domenica Azuero
|Spad
|Alloy
|Pride
|ECU
|M
|Alfredo Campo
|Alcavi (Yess)
|Alloy
|Avian
|FRA
|F
|Axelle Etienne
|Thrill
|Alloy
|Answer
|FRA
|F
|Manon Valentino
|Sunn
|Alloy
|Sunn
|FRA
|M
|Sylvain Andre
|WIAWIS Rokon
|Carbon
|WIAWIS
|FRA
|M
|Joris Daudet
|Chase
|Carbon
|Ikon
|FRA
|M
|Romain Mahieu
|GT
|Alloy
|Pride
|GBR
|F
|Bethany Shriever
|Prophecy
|Carbon
|Prophecy
|GBR
|M
|Kye Whyte
|GT
|Alloy
|WIAWIS
|ITA
|M
|Giacomo Fantoni
|Prophecy
|Carbon
|Prophecy
|JPN
|F
|Sae Hatakeyama
|WIAWIS
|Carbon
|Avian
|JPN
|M
|Yoshi Nagasako
|WIAWIS
|Carbon
|Avian
|LAT
|F
|Vineta Petersone
|Thrill
|Alloy
|Answer
|LAT
|F
|Helvijs Babris
|Prophecy
|Carbon
|Prophecy
|NED
|F
|Judy Baauw
|Meybo
|Alloy
|Box
|NED
|F
|Laura Smulders
|Meybo
|Alloy
|SD
|NED
|F
|Merel Smulders
|Meybo
|Alloy
|SD
|NED
|M
|Joris Harmsen
|Meybo
|Alloy
|Box
|NED
|M
|Niek Kimmann
|Meybo
|Alloy
|Box
|NED
|M
|Twan Van Gendt
|Meybo
|Carbon
|SD
|NZL
|F
|Rebecca Petch
|Royal
|Alloy
|Box
|NOR
|M
|Tore Navrestad
|Speedco
|Alloy
|Avian
|ROC
|F
|Natalia Afremova
|Supercross (debadged)
|Alloy
|Answer
|ROC
|F
|Natalia Suvorova
|Chase
|Carbon
|Answer
|ROC
|M
|Evgeny Kleshchenko
|Chase
|Carbon
|Answer
|RSA
|M
|Alex Limberg
|Speedco
|Alloy
|Avian
|SUI
|F
|Zoe Claessens
|WIAWIS
|Carbon
|WIAWIS
|SUI
|M
|David Graf
|Prophecy
|Carbon
|Prophecy
|SUI
|M
|Simon Marquart
|WIAWIS Rokon
|Carbon
|Avian
|THA
|F
|Chutikan Kitwanitsathian
|Prophecy
|Carbon
|Prophecy
|USA
|F
|Payton Ridenour
|Mongoose
|Alloy
|Answer
|USA
|F
|Felicia Stancil
|SSquared
|Alloy
|Answer
|USA
|F
|Alise Willoughby
|GW
|Alloy
|Box
|USA
|M
|Connor Fields
|Chase
|Carbon
|Ikon
|USA
|M
|Corben Sharrah
|Daylight
|Alloy
|Avian
Netherlands, France, and USA enter Tokyo’s Olympics with strong contingencies, packed with some of the biggest names in BMX racing. Between those three countries they make up 16 competitors, or 33% of the 48 strong field. We all know you can’t count out the remainder of the field which includes 2 x Olympic Gold medal winning Mariana Pajon. It’s BMX racing, anything can happen, and it often does.
|21 Countries
|Competitors
|NED
|6
|FRA
|5
|USA
|5
|AUS
|3
|COL
|3
|ROC
|3
|SUI
|3
|BRA
|2
|CAN
|2
|ECU
|2
|GBR
|2
|JPN
|2
|LAT
|2
|ARG
|1
|BEL
|1
|DEN
|1
|ITA
|1
|NZL
|1
|NOR
|1
|RSA
|1
|THA
|1
With the Dutch army heavily tied in with Meybo and taking up a full compliment of six competitors, it’s no surprise they will be the most popular brand at Tokyo. It’s funny how things have changed since BMX racing made it’s Olympic debut in 2008, brands like WIAWIS and GW didn’t even offer race frames at the time but both have a real chance to cross the line for gold medals.
After all these years it’s no surprise that Answer would be the top choice of forks for the best riders in the world, that’s closely followed by Box and Avian. There were 47 riders on carbon forks and just one on alloy.
|20 Frame Brands
|Count
|Meybo
|8
|WIAWIS
|6
|Chase
|5
|Prophecy
|5
|GW
|4
|SSquared
|2
|Thrill
|2
|GT
|2
|Speedco
|2
|Yess
|2
|DK
|1
|Formula
|1
|PKS
|1
|Clayborn
|1
|Spad
|1
|Sunn
|1
|Royal
|1
|Supercross
|1
|Mongoose
|1
|Daylight
|1
|11 Fork Brands
|Count
|Answer
|11
|Box
|9
|Avian
|7
|Prophecy
|5
|SD
|4
|WIAWIS
|4
|Ikon
|3
|Pride
|2
|Formula
|1
|Reach
|1
|Sunn
|1
Since carbon appears to be dominating the BMX racing market I was surprised to see that on 18 of the 48 competitors will be racing on carbon frames, that’s just 37.5%. If alloy is good enough for today’s Olympian’s perhaps that’s a good sign that it’s still good for the rest of us.
Do we have other numbers nerds out there? What statistics/numbers interest you?
Who are your picks for the Olympics?
Looking for the Tokyo Olympic Schedule? Check our schedule out with localised times across the globe.
