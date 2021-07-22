BMX Racing Olympians Bikes – Crunching The Numbers

I’m a numbers guy, they’ve always interested me. There were a few things I started to wonder about the Tokyo 2020 BMX racers. How many riders from each country, what brand frames and forks the riders chose to compete on and what was the break down between Carbon Vs Alloy frames.

I whipped up a spreadsheet and hit each rider’s Instagram account to check out their bikes. Some weren’t so easy, Natalia Afremova has stepped off her Chase and looks to have repainted the Supercross she was on prior to the chase, I say appears because she’s left it stickerless. Another tricky one was Alfredo Campo’s Yess that’s branded ALCAVI, the first two characters from each of his names Alfredo Campo Vintimilla. The rest of the frames were fairly straight forward but I had to call in help from Michael Bias with identifying Nicolas Torres’s forks.

C’try M/F Rider Frame Forks ARG M Nicolas Torres Meybo Alloy SD AUS F Lauren Reynolds SSquared Alloy Answer AUS F Saya Sakakibara DK Alloy Box AUS M Anthony Dean Formula Carbon Formula BEL F Elke Vanhoof Meybo Alloy Box BRA F Priscilla Stevaux Carnaval Chase Carbon Ikon BRA M Renato Rezende PKS Alloy Box CAN F Drew Mechielsen Yess Alloy Reach CAN M James Palmer Clayborn Alloy Answer COL F Mariana Pajon GW Alloy Answer COL M Vincent Pelluard GW Alloy Box COL M Carlos Ramirez GW Alloy Answer DEN F Simone Christensen WIAWIS Carbon WIAWIS ECU F Domenica Azuero Spad Alloy Pride ECU M Alfredo Campo Alcavi (Yess) Alloy Avian FRA F Axelle Etienne Thrill Alloy Answer FRA F Manon Valentino Sunn Alloy Sunn FRA M Sylvain Andre WIAWIS Rokon Carbon WIAWIS FRA M Joris Daudet Chase Carbon Ikon FRA M Romain Mahieu GT Alloy Pride GBR F Bethany Shriever Prophecy Carbon Prophecy GBR M Kye Whyte GT Alloy WIAWIS ITA M Giacomo Fantoni Prophecy Carbon Prophecy JPN F Sae Hatakeyama WIAWIS Carbon Avian JPN M Yoshi Nagasako WIAWIS Carbon Avian LAT F Vineta Petersone Thrill Alloy Answer LAT F Helvijs Babris Prophecy Carbon Prophecy NED F Judy Baauw Meybo Alloy Box NED F Laura Smulders Meybo Alloy SD NED F Merel Smulders Meybo Alloy SD NED M Joris Harmsen Meybo Alloy Box NED M Niek Kimmann Meybo Alloy Box NED M Twan Van Gendt Meybo Carbon SD NZL F Rebecca Petch Royal Alloy Box NOR M Tore Navrestad Speedco Alloy Avian ROC F Natalia Afremova Supercross (debadged) Alloy Answer ROC F Natalia Suvorova Chase Carbon Answer ROC M Evgeny Kleshchenko Chase Carbon Answer RSA M Alex Limberg Speedco Alloy Avian SUI F Zoe Claessens WIAWIS Carbon WIAWIS SUI M David Graf Prophecy Carbon Prophecy SUI M Simon Marquart WIAWIS Rokon Carbon Avian THA F Chutikan Kitwanitsathian Prophecy Carbon Prophecy USA F Payton Ridenour Mongoose Alloy Answer USA F Felicia Stancil SSquared Alloy Answer USA F Alise Willoughby GW Alloy Box USA M Connor Fields Chase Carbon Ikon USA M Corben Sharrah Daylight Alloy Avian

Netherlands, France, and USA enter Tokyo’s Olympics with strong contingencies, packed with some of the biggest names in BMX racing. Between those three countries they make up 16 competitors, or 33% of the 48 strong field. We all know you can’t count out the remainder of the field which includes 2 x Olympic Gold medal winning Mariana Pajon. It’s BMX racing, anything can happen, and it often does.

21 Countries Competitors NED 6 FRA 5 USA 5 AUS 3 COL 3 ROC 3 SUI 3 BRA 2 CAN 2 ECU 2 GBR 2 JPN 2 LAT 2 ARG 1 BEL 1 DEN 1 ITA 1 NZL 1 NOR 1 RSA 1 THA 1

With the Dutch army heavily tied in with Meybo and taking up a full compliment of six competitors, it’s no surprise they will be the most popular brand at Tokyo. It’s funny how things have changed since BMX racing made it’s Olympic debut in 2008, brands like WIAWIS and GW didn’t even offer race frames at the time but both have a real chance to cross the line for gold medals.

After all these years it’s no surprise that Answer would be the top choice of forks for the best riders in the world, that’s closely followed by Box and Avian. There were 47 riders on carbon forks and just one on alloy.

20 Frame Brands Count Meybo 8 WIAWIS 6 Chase 5 Prophecy 5 GW 4 SSquared 2 Thrill 2 GT 2 Speedco 2 Yess 2 DK 1 Formula 1 PKS 1 Clayborn 1 Spad 1 Sunn 1 Royal 1 Supercross 1 Mongoose 1 Daylight 1

11 Fork Brands Count Answer 11 Box 9 Avian 7 Prophecy 5 SD 4 WIAWIS 4 Ikon 3 Pride 2 Formula 1 Reach 1 Sunn 1

Since carbon appears to be dominating the BMX racing market I was surprised to see that on 18 of the 48 competitors will be racing on carbon frames, that’s just 37.5%. If alloy is good enough for today’s Olympian’s perhaps that’s a good sign that it’s still good for the rest of us.

Do we have other numbers nerds out there? What statistics/numbers interest you?

Who are your picks for the Olympics?

