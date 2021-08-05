BMX Racing Olympic Medal Tally Since 2008

The BMX racing is in the history books for the Olympics at Tokyo 2020. It was the fourth time BMX racing was included in the Olympics since it’s debut at Beijing 2008. Prior to the Olympics you would say that USA were a dominant force, followed closely by France and Australia. As history would show this dominance, at least based on medals won in Olympic competition, hasn’t carried through in the Olympic era.

Let’s take a look at the Tokyo 2020 results.

Women’s Final Results

Rank Race

Number Name Gate Selected Time Gap 1 911 GBR Bethany SHRIEVER 6 44.358 2 100 COL Mariana PAJON 3 44.448 +0.090 3 22 NED Merel SMULDERS 7 44.721 +0.363 4 6 USA Felicia STANCIL 5 45.131 +0.773 5 21 AUS Lauren REYNOLDS 1 45.401 +1.043 6 210 DEN Simone CHRISTENSEN 2 45.582 +1.224 7 3 FRA Axelle ETIENNE 8 45.853 +1.495 8 155 CAN Drew MECHIELSEN 4 46.883 +2.525

Men’s Final Results

Rank Race

Number Name Gate Selected Time Gap 1 313 NED Niek KIMMANN 8 39.053 2 5 GBR Kye WHYTE 4 39.167 +0.114 3 278 COL Carlos Alberto RAMIREZ YEPES 3 40.572 +1.519 4 3 FRA Sylvain ANDRE 6 40.676 +1.623 5 593 ECU Alfredo CAMPO 2 40.705 +1.652 6 100 FRA Romain MAHIEU 7 41.952 +2.899 7 33 FRA Joris DAUDET 1 DNF 8 11 USA Connor FIELDS 5 DNS

USA qualified a strong team of five riders, headed by 2016 Gold medallist Connor Fields and 2016 Silver medallist Alise Willoughby. Of those five just two qualified through to the final. Of course after Connor crashed he was unable to compete and Felicia Stancil finished just outside the medals with a respectable fourth.

Of Australia’s team of three riders, it was the three times Olympian Lauren Reynolds who managed a finals berth, she went on to finish fifth and did her country proud.

The french had a team of five, four of which made it to the finals, but none would go home with a medal.

BMX is unpredictable, and can be a real heart breaker. It rarely goes to script, and takes a very special race to take home a medal of any colour.

So my question is this. Who are the most dominant countries in Olympic competition based on medal count. Off the top of your head who would you think are the top 3? With outstanding achievements from both Maris Strombergs and Mariana Pajon with two gold medals each you would expect Latvia and Columbia to be right up there, since their combined four gold medals count for half of all gold medals awarded for BMX racing.

Here’s the break down of medals awarded for BMX racing since Beijing 2008.

Gold Silver Bronze Total Columbia 2 1 3 6 Latvia 2 2 USA 1 2 2 5 Netherlands 1 1 2 4 Great Britain 1 1 2 France 1 1 2 Australia 1 1 New Zealand 1 1 Venezuela 1 1

Of all the medals awarded there are very few multiple medal winners. Obviously there’s Mariana Pajon (with 2 x gold and 1 x silver) and Maris Strombergs (with 2 x gold) as we mentioned earlier, but there’s also Carlos Ramirez (with 2 x bronze).

Did you guess it correctly?