    BMX Racing Olympic Medal Tally Since 2008

    The BMX racing is in the history books for the Olympics at Tokyo 2020. It was the fourth time BMX racing was included in the Olympics since it’s debut at Beijing 2008. Prior to the Olympics you would say that USA were a dominant force, followed closely by France and Australia. As history would show this dominance, at least based on medals won in Olympic competition, hasn’t carried through in the Olympic era.

    Let’s take a look at the Tokyo 2020 results.

    Women’s Final Results

    RankRace
    Number    		NameGate SelectedTimeGap
    1911GBR Bethany SHRIEVER644.358
    2100COL Mariana PAJON344.448+0.090
    322NED Merel SMULDERS744.721+0.363
    46USA Felicia STANCIL545.131+0.773
    521AUS Lauren REYNOLDS145.401+1.043
    6210DEN Simone CHRISTENSEN245.582+1.224
    73FRA Axelle ETIENNE845.853+1.495
    8155CAN Drew MECHIELSEN446.883+2.525

    Men’s Final Results

    RankRace
    Number    		NameGate SelectedTimeGap
    1313NED Niek KIMMANN839.053
    25GBR Kye WHYTE439.167+0.114
    3278COL Carlos Alberto RAMIREZ YEPES340.572+1.519
    43FRA Sylvain ANDRE640.676+1.623
    5593ECU Alfredo CAMPO240.705+1.652
    6100FRA Romain MAHIEU741.952+2.899
    733FRA Joris DAUDET1DNF
    811USA Connor FIELDS5DNS

    USA qualified a strong team of five riders, headed by 2016 Gold medallist Connor Fields and 2016 Silver medallist Alise Willoughby. Of those five just two qualified through to the final. Of course after Connor crashed he was unable to compete and Felicia Stancil finished just outside the medals with a respectable fourth.

    Of Australia’s team of three riders, it was the three times Olympian Lauren Reynolds who managed a finals berth, she went on to finish fifth and did her country proud.

    The french had a team of five, four of which made it to the finals, but none would go home with a medal.

    BMX is unpredictable, and can be a real heart breaker. It rarely goes to script, and takes a very special race to take home a medal of any colour.

    So my question is this. Who are the most dominant countries in Olympic competition based on medal count. Off the top of your head who would  you think are the top 3? With outstanding achievements from both Maris Strombergs and Mariana Pajon with two gold medals each you would expect Latvia and Columbia to be right up there, since their combined four gold medals count for half of all gold medals awarded for BMX racing.

    Here’s the break down of medals awarded for BMX racing since Beijing 2008.

    GoldSilverBronzeTotal
    Columbia2136
    Latvia22
    USA1225
    Netherlands1124
    Great Britain112
    France112
    Australia11
    New Zealand11
    Venezuela11

    Of all the medals awarded there are very few multiple medal winners. Obviously there’s Mariana Pajon (with 2 x gold and 1 x silver) and Maris Strombergs (with 2 x gold) as we mentioned earlier, but there’s also Carlos Ramirez (with 2 x bronze).

    Did you guess it correctly?

