BSX2022: Bronze Partner IRC Tire

BSX2022 looks to be building momentum early, we have commitment from elite riders, but also our partners who help make the event such a success. Don’t forget to save the date, Monday 10 January 2022. We look forward to seeing you there.

Bronze Partner: IRC Tire

We are extremely excited to announce that IRC Tires, who joined us for the first time as a partner for BSX2021, are returning for BSX2022.

IRC Tires are exclusively distributed across Australia by the guys at CTD Industries and have rapidly taken a big chunk of the market share when it comes to premium race tires.

IRC’s Siren Pro tubeless ready BMX racing tire was designed by former World Champion, Olympic silver medalist and G.O.A.T contender Sam Willoughby, the Siren Pro offers BMX racers unparalleled performance on any track. Lightweight and fast-rolling, the 120 TPI, tubeless-ready tire rails turns, smooths out technical straightaways and provides insane grip on the gate and out of corners.

You can find out more about IRC Tires at ircbike.com/pages/bmx and CTD Industries at ctdindustries.com.au.

Don’t forget if you can’t make it to the event you can still help us raise money for a great cause by form of donation or purchasing some merchandise. 100% of profits are donated to the Royal Children’s Hospital Foundation.

Look out for more announcements coming soon.

BSX2022 is presented by BSX Inc/bmxultra.com

Silver Partners

ECIBMX

Sqorz

Live Breathe Ride

Bronze Partners

IRC Tire

What is BSX?

BSX, short for Bicycle Supercross or Backyard Supercross, is an annual event that started in 2006. Since then the one on one elimination race has hosted thousands of BMX racers, and even dirt jumpers, from all over Australia, and around the globe.

With 100% of profits going to charity the event has raised well over $70,000 for the Royal Children’s Hospital Foundation and helped raise thousands of dollars for the Kinglake West Fire Brigade.

BSX2022 will be a special event, marking the 17 year anniversary of the backyard BMX bash.

WHO CAN COMPETE AT BSX2022?

It’s a common misconception that BSX is an invite only event. This is not the case. Everyone is welcome to join in on the fun and festivities.

WANT TO BECOME A BSX2022 PARTNER?

Email webmaster@bmxultra.com today for details.

ABOUT BSX

BSX (Bicycle Supercross) is one-on-one sprint trails style BMX racing on a backyard track built specifically to test a rider’s skills. The short straights, lofty jumps and tight corners are intense under race conditions, offering a fun and entertaining event for competitors and spectators alike. The event provides a unique experience for the local Victorian riders, as well as the interstate and international visitors during an off day of the annual BMX Victoria Track Attack series.

The primary goal BSX is to raise money for the Royal Children’s Hospital Foundation but there’s so much more to the event. It creates an atmosphere that words just can’t describe. Since the very first event in 2006 BSX has raised $70,000 helping to providing the hospital with much-needed equipment.

www.bmxultra.com/bsx

ABOUT THE ROYAL CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL

The Royal Children’s Hospital is the major specialist paediatric hospital in Victoria and provides a full range of clinical services and health promotion and prevention programs for infants through to adolescents. Each year the Royal Children’s Hospital treats tens of thousands of children through our Emergency Department, inpatient admissions and outpatient visits. The Royal Children’s Hospital Foundation plays a vital role in providing additional funding to support important research projects and purchase state of the art medical equipment to ensure that every child receives the very best treatment now and into the future.