    ECITV: Episode 44 “Extralarge” (The Olympics Wrap Up) – ECITV Australia’s only 100% BMX Racing Show

    In episode 44 of ECITV we discuss the Tokyo Olympics results and news from the past couple of weeks including; Mongoose’s Dirtvana video, the Bias Opinion Olympics videos, the most popular tires at the Olympics, ATA have started the Sam Willoughby International BMX track in Adelaide, a whole bunch of upcoming events and Gary takes us through this episodes show and tell with new chains and some winter warmers.

    This Weeks Discussion Topic

    • Tokyo 2020 Olympics Results

    Events

    • Northern BMX Victorian State Series is coming up fast, set for Saturday 28 August.
      (Since recording the show, this event was cancelled)
    • Nerang’s National Cup Series rounds, scheduled for 22-23 August look in trouble with the Covid outbreaks in NSW and QLD.
      (Since recording the show, this event was postponed to October 30-31)
    • UCI World Championships at Papendal in the Netherlands 17 – 22 August. Elite only.

    Show and Tell

    • Chains
    • Winter warmers
      • Answer Hoodies, beanies and hats
      • SSquared beanies and hats
      • Stay Strong Beanies
      • ECIBMX Beanies

