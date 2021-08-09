ECITV: Episode 44 “Extralarge” (The Olympics Wrap Up) – ECITV Australia’s only 100% BMX Racing Show

In episode 44 of ECITV we discuss the Tokyo Olympics results and news from the past couple of weeks including; Mongoose’s Dirtvana video, the Bias Opinion Olympics videos, the most popular tires at the Olympics, ATA have started the Sam Willoughby International BMX track in Adelaide, a whole bunch of upcoming events and Gary takes us through this episodes show and tell with new chains and some winter warmers.

This Weeks Discussion Topic

Tokyo 2020 Olympics Results

News

Mongoose Dirtvana video captures the spiritual side of BMX

bmxultra.com/news/video-mongoose-presents-dirtvana-ft-kevin-peraza-mykel-larrin-and-payton-ridenour/

Bias Opinion Olympics Wrap videos

bmxultra.com/news/ecitv-video-bias-opinion-tokyo-2020-semis-finals-wrap-up bmxultra.com/news/ecitv-video-bias-opinion-tokyo-2020-quarterfinals-wrap-up

Most popular tires at the Olympics

bmxultra.com/news/bmx-racing-olympians-bikes-most-popular-tire

All Tracks Australia have started work on the Sam Willoughby International BMX track in Adelaide

instagram.com/p/CSGTEElhbT1/

Events

Northern BMX Victorian State Series is coming up fast, set for Saturday 28 August.

(Since recording the show, this event was cancelled)

Nerang’s National Cup Series rounds, scheduled for 22-23 August look in trouble with the Covid outbreaks in NSW and QLD.

(Since recording the show, this event was postponed to October 30-31)

UCI World Championships at Papendal in the Netherlands 17 – 22 August. Elite only.

Show and Tell

Chains

Winter warmers Answer Hoodies, beanies and hats SSquared beanies and hats Stay Strong Beanies ECIBMX Beanies



