ECITV: Episode 44 “Extralarge” (The Olympics Wrap Up) – ECITV Australia’s only 100% BMX Racing Show
In episode 44 of ECITV we discuss the Tokyo Olympics results and news from the past couple of weeks including; Mongoose’s Dirtvana video, the Bias Opinion Olympics videos, the most popular tires at the Olympics, ATA have started the Sam Willoughby International BMX track in Adelaide, a whole bunch of upcoming events and Gary takes us through this episodes show and tell with new chains and some winter warmers.
This Weeks Discussion Topic
- Tokyo 2020 Olympics Results
News
- Mongoose Dirtvana video
- captures the spiritual side of BMX
bmxultra.com/news/video-mongoose-presents-dirtvana-ft-kevin-peraza-mykel-larrin-and-payton-ridenour/
- Bias Opinion Olympics Wrap videos
bmxultra.com/news/ecitv-video-bias-opinion-tokyo-2020-semis-finals-wrap-up bmxultra.com/news/ecitv-video-bias-opinion-tokyo-2020-quarterfinals-wrap-up
- Most popular tires at the Olympics
bmxultra.com/news/bmx-racing-olympians-bikes-most-popular-tire
- All Tracks Australia have started work on the Sam Willoughby International BMX track in Adelaide
instagram.com/p/CSGTEElhbT1/
Events
- Northern BMX Victorian State Series is coming up fast, set for Saturday 28 August.
(Since recording the show, this event was cancelled)
- Nerang’s National Cup Series rounds, scheduled for 22-23 August look in trouble with the Covid outbreaks in NSW and QLD.
(Since recording the show, this event was postponed to October 30-31)
- UCI World Championships at Papendal in the Netherlands 17 – 22 August. Elite only.
Show and Tell
- Chains
- Winter warmers
- Answer Hoodies, beanies and hats
- SSquared beanies and hats
- Stay Strong Beanies
- ECIBMX Beanies
