ECITV: Episode 43 “Details” (The Olympics Special) – 100% BMX Racing Show
NZ Elite National Champion, Michael Bias, joins Gary and Shane for the ECITV Tokyo 2020 Olympics Special bumper XXL, episode #43.
The Boys Discuss
- Twan Van Gendt’s Geared Bike
- Gary shows Profile’s old gear hanger and geared hub from Profiles late 90’s gear system
- Gold medal predictions
- The Olympics Schedule
- BMX racing is on Thursday 29 – Friday 30 July, 2021
- 7Plus coverage Links for BMX Race
- bmxultra’s BMX Olympics ‘Crunch the Numbers’ (riders per country, frames, forks Alloy vs Carbon)
- ODI’s Building A Champion Video – Alise Willoughby
- Recent pre-Olympics retirements
- Caroline Buchanan
- Stephany Hernandez
- Merle Van Benthem
- Nadja Pries
- Brooke Crain
- and some further rumoured post Olympics retirements
- We ask the question: Has the Olympics had an effect on sales within the BMX race industry?
News
- Ryan Whitling’s Stay Strong V3 Bike Check
- Product review: IRC Siren Pro tubeless tires
- Product review: Alienation Foothold Pedals
- BSX2022 New Silver Partner (Livebreathride) Gorak
- Bobby Bike has some new material. Five new remixes of BMX Anthem
