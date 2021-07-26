ECITV: Episode 43 “Details” (The Olympics Special) – 100% BMX Racing Show

NZ Elite National Champion, Michael Bias, joins Gary and Shane for the ECITV Tokyo 2020 Olympics Special bumper XXL, episode #43.

The Boys Discuss

Twan Van Gendt’s Geared Bike www.instagram.com/p/CRbPKcqFhQd/ Gary shows Profile’s old gear hanger and geared hub from Profiles late 90’s gear system

Gold medal predictions

The Olympics Schedule BMX racing is on Thursday 29 – Friday 30 July, 2021 bmxultra.com/news/tokyo-2020-olympics-bmx-racing-schedule/

7Plus coverage Links for BMX Race 7plus.com.au/olympics

bmxultra’s BMX Olympics ‘Crunch the Numbers’ (riders per country, frames, forks Alloy vs Carbon) bmxultra.com/news/bmx-racing-olympians-bikes-crunching-the-numbers/

ODI’s Building A Champion Video – Alise Willoughby bmxultra.com/news/odi-video-building-a-champion-part-2-alise-willoughby/

Recent pre-Olympics retirements Caroline Buchanan Stephany Hernandez Merle Van Benthem Nadja Pries Brooke Crain and some further rumoured post Olympics retirements

We ask the question: Has the Olympics had an effect on sales within the BMX race industry?

News

Ryan Whitling’s Stay Strong V3 Bike Check bmxultra.com/news/ecitv-ryan-whitlings-stay-strong-v3-20-pro-xxl-bike-check/

Product review: IRC Siren Pro tubeless tires bmxultra.com/review/irc-siren-pro-tubeless-bmx-tires/

Product review: Alienation Foothold Pedals bmxultra.com/review/alienation-foothold-pedals/

BSX2022 New Silver Partner (Livebreathride) Gorak bmxultra.com/news/bsx2022-new-poster-and-silver-partner-livebreatheride/

Bobby Bike has some new material. Five new remixes of BMX Anthem open.spotify.com/album/41YdpG0g4yuMNzBiobrldH



Got some feedback?

We’d love to hear from you! Good or bad, as Gary says we’re big boys, we can take it. Email ecitv@bmxultra.com

Like what you see?

Make sure you show your love, like it, comment, subscribe, and share it with your friends

Visit ecitv.com.au, bmxultra.com and eciimports.com.