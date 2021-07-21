ODI Video: BUILDING A CHAMPION Part 2- Alise Willoughby

2016 Olympic Silver medallist, Alise Willoughby, is one of the most inspiring athletes to come out of the sport of BMX racing ever. She’s the hot favourite to take the women’s class win at Tokyo 2020 in just over a week. ODI have released another great video with Alise where she reveals what it takes to be a champion.

Few athletes have built a dynasty of dominance quite like Alise has over her career. She has earned her spot as the winningest rider of all time in BMX racing and still maintains the aggressive edge that inspired her nickname – “the Beast”.