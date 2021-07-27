Mongoose Dirtvana is Coming

Mongoose is one of the oldest names in BMX. Next Monday, August 2, they are set to release a short film featuring Mongoose riders Kevin Peraza, Mykel Larrin and Payton Ridenour, who will compete in the BMX racing at the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday and Friday this week.

The video is said to “capture the spiritual side of BMX”. We can’t wait to see what Mongoose have in store for us. Make sure you check out the teaser.

Find out more about Mongoose Bikes at mongoose.com or Mongoose Bikes Australia on Instagram at instagram.com/mongoosebikesaustralia