BMX Racing Olympians Bikes – Most Popular Tire?
Tire brand, model, size, pressure are just some of the things riders control to customise the grip and even the feel of their bikes, and some people are very particular.
After discussing the BMX Racing Olympians Bikes – Crunching The Numbers article on the ECITV Olympics Special it was put to me that it would be interesting to see the break down of what tires all the BMX racing Olympians are using. New Zealand National Champion Michael Bias theorised it would be dominated by Tioga, but would he be right?
So my task was to go back to checking out all the Olympians bikes all over again and try to work out what each rider is using. It’s time consuming, but there’s worse things than looking closely at the bike set ups of some of the world’s best BMX racers.
When working through the make and model it wasn’t always possible to work out the model, but I’ve included the model for some riders in the master table below. I did manage to work out the make for everyone though, despite some riders blacking out logos.
|Tire Brands
|Count
|Tioga
|35
|Maxxis
|7
|Michelin
|2
|Vee
|2
|Answer
|1
|IRC
|1
As you can see Tioga’s presence at the Tokyo Olympics is overwhelming, with 73% of riders using either the Fastr range of tires, or even the older Power Block tires. It was also interesting to see that every single rider matched the brands from front to rear. What was surprising was that Maxxis was the next most popular. I say surprising because they just don’t stand out in the crowd. It could be the smaller logos on the sidewall, I don’t know, but they were still well represented compared to the remaining brands.
Were these the kinds of numbers you expected?
|Front
|Rear
|C’try
|M/F
|Name
|Brand
|Model
|Brand
|Model
|ARG
|M
|Nicolas Torres
|Tioga
|Power Block
|Tioga
|Power Block
|AUS
|F
|Lauren Reynolds
|Answer
|Carve
|Answer
|Carve
|AUS
|F
|Saya Sakakibara
|Tioga
|Fastr X
|Tioga
|Fastr
|AUS
|M
|Anthony Dean
|Tioga
|Fastr React
|Tioga
|Fastr
|BEL
|F
|Elke VanHoof
|Tioga
|Fastr X
|Tioga
|Fastr
|BRA
|F
|Priscilla Stevaux Carnaval
|Tioga
|Power Block
|Tioga
|Power Block
|BRA
|M
|Renato Rezende
|Tioga
|Power Band
|Tioga
|Power Block
|CAN
|F
|Drew Mechielsen
|Tioga
|Fastr X
|Tioga
|Fastr React
|CAN
|M
|James Palmer
|Tioga
|Fastr X
|Tioga
|Fastr X
|COL
|F
|Mariana Pajon
|Tioga
|Tioga
|COL
|M
|Vincent Pelluard
|Michelin
|Michelin
|COL
|M
|Carlos Ramirez
|Maxxis
|Maxxis
|DEN
|F
|Simone Christensen
|Tioga
|Fastr React
|Tioga
|Fastr React
|ECU
|F
|Domenica Azuero
|Tioga
|Power Block
|Tioga
|Power Block
|ECU
|M
|Alfredo Campo
|Tioga
|Power Band
|Tioga
|Fastr React
|FRA
|F
|Axelle Etienne
|Maxxis
|DTH
|Maxxis
|DTH
|FRA
|F
|Manon Valentino
|Tioga
|Power Band
|Tioga
|Power Block
|FRA
|M
|Sylvain Andre
|Michelin
|Michelin
|FRA
|M
|Joris Daudet
|Tioga
|Power Block
|Tioga
|Power Block
|FRA
|M
|Romain Mahieu
|Tioga
|Fastr X
|Tioga
|Fastr React
|GBR
|F
|Bethany Shriever
|Maxxis
|Maxxis
|GBR
|M
|Kye Whyte
|Maxxis
|Maxxis
|ITA
|M
|Giacomo Fantoni
|Tioga
|Fastr X
|Tioga
|JPN
|F
|Sae Hatakeyama
|Tioga
|Tioga
|JPN
|M
|Yoshi Nagasako
|Tioga
|Tioga
|LAT
|F
|Vineta Petersone
|Maxxis
|Maxxis
|LAT
|F
|Helvijs Babris
|Tioga
|Power Band
|Tioga
|Power Block
|NED
|F
|Judy Baauw
|Tioga
|Fastr X
|Tioga
|Fastr X
|NED
|F
|Laura Smulders
|Tioga
|Fastr React
|Tioga
|Fastr React
|NED
|F
|Merel Smulders
|Tioga
|Fastr React
|Tioga
|Fastr React
|NED
|M
|Joris Harmsen
|Tioga
|Fastr React
|Tioga
|Fastr React
|NED
|M
|Niek Kimmann
|Tioga
|Power Band
|Tioga
|Power Block
|NED
|M
|Twan Van Gendt
|Vee
|Speed Booster Elite
|Vee
|Speed Booster Elite
|NZL
|F
|Rebecca Petch
|Tioga
|Fastr X
|Tioga
|Fastr X
|NOR
|M
|Tore Navrestad
|Tioga
|Fastr X
|Tioga
|Fastr X
|ROC
|F
|Natalia Afremova
|Maxxis
|Maxxis
|ROC
|F
|Natalia Suvorova
|Tioga
|Fastr X
|Tioga
|Fastr X
|ROC
|M
|Evgeny Kleshchenko
|Tioga
|Fastr X
|Tioga
|Fastr X
|RSA
|M
|Alex Limberg
|Tioga
|Fastr X
|Tioga
|Fastr X
|SUI
|F
|Zoe Claessens
|Tioga
|Fastr
|Tioga
|Power Block
|SUI
|M
|David Graf
|Tioga
|Power Block
|Tioga
|Power Block
|SUI
|M
|Simon Marquart
|Tioga
|Fastr X
|Tioga
|Fastr X
|THA
|F
|Chutikan Kitwanitsathian
|Vee
|Speed Booster Elite
|Vee
|Speed Booster Elite
|USA
|F
|Payton Ridenour
|Tioga
|Fastr X
|Tioga
|Fastr React
|USA
|F
|Felicia Stancil
|Tioga
|Fastr X
|Tioga
|Fastr X
|USA
|F
|Alise Willoughby
|IRC
|Siren Pro
|IRC
|Siren Pro
|USA
|M
|Connor Fields
|Tioga
|Fastr X
|Tioga
|Fastr X
|USA
|M
|Corben Sharrah
|Maxxis
|Maxxis
