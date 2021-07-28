BMX Racing Olympians Bikes – Most Popular Tire?

Tire brand, model, size, pressure are just some of the things riders control to customise the grip and even the feel of their bikes, and some people are very particular.

After discussing the BMX Racing Olympians Bikes – Crunching The Numbers article on the ECITV Olympics Special it was put to me that it would be interesting to see the break down of what tires all the BMX racing Olympians are using. New Zealand National Champion Michael Bias theorised it would be dominated by Tioga, but would he be right?

So my task was to go back to checking out all the Olympians bikes all over again and try to work out what each rider is using. It’s time consuming, but there’s worse things than looking closely at the bike set ups of some of the world’s best BMX racers.

When working through the make and model it wasn’t always possible to work out the model, but I’ve included the model for some riders in the master table below. I did manage to work out the make for everyone though, despite some riders blacking out logos.

Tire Brands Count Tioga 35 Maxxis 7 Michelin 2 Vee 2 Answer 1 IRC 1

As you can see Tioga’s presence at the Tokyo Olympics is overwhelming, with 73% of riders using either the Fastr range of tires, or even the older Power Block tires. It was also interesting to see that every single rider matched the brands from front to rear. What was surprising was that Maxxis was the next most popular. I say surprising because they just don’t stand out in the crowd. It could be the smaller logos on the sidewall, I don’t know, but they were still well represented compared to the remaining brands.

Were these the kinds of numbers you expected?

Front Rear C’try M/F Name Brand Model Brand Model ARG M Nicolas Torres Tioga Power Block Tioga Power Block AUS F Lauren Reynolds Answer Carve Answer Carve AUS F Saya Sakakibara Tioga Fastr X Tioga Fastr AUS M Anthony Dean Tioga Fastr React Tioga Fastr BEL F Elke VanHoof Tioga Fastr X Tioga Fastr BRA F Priscilla Stevaux Carnaval Tioga Power Block Tioga Power Block BRA M Renato Rezende Tioga Power Band Tioga Power Block CAN F Drew Mechielsen Tioga Fastr X Tioga Fastr React CAN M James Palmer Tioga Fastr X Tioga Fastr X COL F Mariana Pajon Tioga Tioga COL M Vincent Pelluard Michelin Michelin COL M Carlos Ramirez Maxxis Maxxis DEN F Simone Christensen Tioga Fastr React Tioga Fastr React ECU F Domenica Azuero Tioga Power Block Tioga Power Block ECU M Alfredo Campo Tioga Power Band Tioga Fastr React FRA F Axelle Etienne Maxxis DTH Maxxis DTH FRA F Manon Valentino Tioga Power Band Tioga Power Block FRA M Sylvain Andre Michelin Michelin FRA M Joris Daudet Tioga Power Block Tioga Power Block FRA M Romain Mahieu Tioga Fastr X Tioga Fastr React GBR F Bethany Shriever Maxxis Maxxis GBR M Kye Whyte Maxxis Maxxis ITA M Giacomo Fantoni Tioga Fastr X Tioga JPN F Sae Hatakeyama Tioga Tioga JPN M Yoshi Nagasako Tioga Tioga LAT F Vineta Petersone Maxxis Maxxis LAT F Helvijs Babris Tioga Power Band Tioga Power Block NED F Judy Baauw Tioga Fastr X Tioga Fastr X NED F Laura Smulders Tioga Fastr React Tioga Fastr React NED F Merel Smulders Tioga Fastr React Tioga Fastr React NED M Joris Harmsen Tioga Fastr React Tioga Fastr React NED M Niek Kimmann Tioga Power Band Tioga Power Block NED M Twan Van Gendt Vee Speed Booster Elite Vee Speed Booster Elite NZL F Rebecca Petch Tioga Fastr X Tioga Fastr X NOR M Tore Navrestad Tioga Fastr X Tioga Fastr X ROC F Natalia Afremova Maxxis Maxxis ROC F Natalia Suvorova Tioga Fastr X Tioga Fastr X ROC M Evgeny Kleshchenko Tioga Fastr X Tioga Fastr X RSA M Alex Limberg Tioga Fastr X Tioga Fastr X SUI F Zoe Claessens Tioga Fastr Tioga Power Block SUI M David Graf Tioga Power Block Tioga Power Block SUI M Simon Marquart Tioga Fastr X Tioga Fastr X THA F Chutikan Kitwanitsathian Vee Speed Booster Elite Vee Speed Booster Elite USA F Payton Ridenour Tioga Fastr X Tioga Fastr React USA F Felicia Stancil Tioga Fastr X Tioga Fastr X USA F Alise Willoughby IRC Siren Pro IRC Siren Pro USA M Connor Fields Tioga Fastr X Tioga Fastr X USA M Corben Sharrah Maxxis Maxxis

