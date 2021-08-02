Mongoose have released their Dirtvana video with some awesome footage and a slightly cheesy almost Dr Seus inspired narration. The video features world class racer Payton Ridenour. Make sure you check it out for some spiritual BMXing in it’s rawest form.

Video: Mongoose Presents DIRTVANA – Ft. Kevin Peraza, Mykel Larrin and Payton Ridenour

To achieve the ultimate ride, one must embark on the dirt path to enlightenment. Follow Mongoose pros Kevin Peraza, Mykel Larrin, and Payton “P-Nut” Ridenour on their journey to BMX paradise – a mystical place called DIRTVANA.

Find DIRTVANA: https://www.mongoose.com/dirtvana

CREDITS

Starring:

Mykel Larrin: Himself

Kevin Peraza: Himself

Payton “P-Nut” Ridenour: Herself

Spiritual Guru: Leigh Ramsdell

Tim “Fuzzy” Hall: Himself

Director: Brig White, Tool of North America

Managing Director: Nancy Hacohen, Tool of North America

Sr. Executive Producer: Laura Macauley, Tool of North America

Post Producer: Ash Bruce, Mondial Creative

Creative Director: Nick Bruskewitz, We Ride At Dawn

Music: Tiny Lion

Voiceover: Marc Bonilla