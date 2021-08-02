Video: Mongoose Presents DIRTVANA – Ft. Kevin Peraza, Mykel Larrin and Payton Ridenour
Mongoose have released their Dirtvana video with some awesome footage and a slightly cheesy almost Dr Seus inspired narration. The video features world class racer Payton Ridenour. Make sure you check it out for some spiritual BMXing in it’s rawest form.
To achieve the ultimate ride, one must embark on the dirt path to enlightenment. Follow Mongoose pros Kevin Peraza, Mykel Larrin, and Payton “P-Nut” Ridenour on their journey to BMX paradise – a mystical place called DIRTVANA.
Find DIRTVANA: https://www.mongoose.com/dirtvana
#Dirtvana #BornInDirt #MongooseBikes
CREDITS
Starring:
Mykel Larrin: Himself
Kevin Peraza: Himself
Payton “P-Nut” Ridenour: Herself
Spiritual Guru: Leigh Ramsdell
Tim “Fuzzy” Hall: Himself
Director: Brig White, Tool of North America
Managing Director: Nancy Hacohen, Tool of North America
Sr. Executive Producer: Laura Macauley, Tool of North America
Post Producer: Ash Bruce, Mondial Creative
Creative Director: Nick Bruskewitz, We Ride At Dawn
Music: Tiny Lion
Voiceover: Marc Bonilla
