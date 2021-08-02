    News

    Video: Mongoose Presents DIRTVANA – Ft. Kevin Peraza, Mykel Larrin and Payton Ridenour

    Mongoose have released their Dirtvana video with some awesome footage and a slightly cheesy almost Dr Seus inspired narration. The video features world class racer Payton Ridenour. Make sure you check it out for some spiritual BMXing in it’s rawest form.

    To achieve the ultimate ride, one must embark on the dirt path to enlightenment. Follow Mongoose pros Kevin Peraza, Mykel Larrin, and Payton “P-Nut” Ridenour on their journey to BMX paradise – a mystical place called DIRTVANA.

    CREDITS

    Starring:
    Mykel Larrin: Himself
    Kevin Peraza: Himself
    Payton “P-Nut” Ridenour: Herself
    Spiritual Guru: Leigh Ramsdell
    Tim “Fuzzy” Hall: Himself

    Director: Brig White, Tool of North America
    Managing Director: Nancy Hacohen, Tool of North America
    Sr. Executive Producer: Laura Macauley, Tool of North America
    Post Producer: Ash Bruce, Mondial Creative
    Creative Director: Nick Bruskewitz, We Ride At Dawn
    Music: Tiny Lion
    Voiceover: Marc Bonilla

