Strong international field is expected for BMX Race Ljubljana, Slovania

BMX Race Ljubljana will take place on 7th & 8th August in Slovenian capital Ljubljana, on a venue with over three decades long history. Sunday race has a UCI C1 status, while the whole event is part of the Alpe Adria BMX cup and Slovenian national cup. Race is tempting due to great prize money and live broadcast, so it’s no surprise that riders from 8 countries have already signed up.

BMX racing in Ljubljana has a long history, but the race in this form and shape is taking place for the last five seasons; the race was also held in 2020, despite the pandemic. BMX Race Ljubljana 2021 has a UCI Claas I status and is part of the biggest regional cup – Alpe Adria BMX. Race is organized on the high level, prize money is among the highest in the class. It’s no surprise that a strong international field will come to Ljubljana – riders from Austria, Italy, Germany, the Netherlands, Hungary, Switzerland, Slovakia and of course Slovenia are already confirmed for the race weekend.

Slovenian riders are strongest in junior categories and already have podium finishes from European Cup races under their belt. They are still too young to take part in the biggest events, but the development is going in the right direction and some are already showing great progress. Jošt Ložar and Mak Breznik Falk were already on the podium of the European Cup race earlier in the season and are part of the youth wave that was watching the Olympic race with the ambition to be part of the competition someday. They’re still too young for Paris, but Los Angeles is a realistic goal.

Organizers from Cycling club Rajd will provide live broadcast of the Sunday C1 race – available via www.bmxraceljubljana.si.

Main sponsor of the race is the City of Ljubljana, other main partners are Zavarovalnica Triglav, Unior, Sinter Brakes, Factory Store, mtb.si and Slovenian Cycling Federation.

BMX Race Ljubljana 2021 – schedule

7th August – Finals begin at 16:30 CEST

8th August – Finals begin at 13:00 CEST (live broadcast)

Links

Official website & replay of 2020 race: www.bmxraceljubljana.si

Event on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/3780360838667435/

Race #1 2020 video highlights: https://www.facebook.com/KDRajd/videos/320645955752892/

ABOUT BMX PARK LJUBLJANA

Original BMX track in Ljubljana was built in the 80s for the first international competitions in the city. The current track is built on the same venue, with modern lines, Pro-Gate start gates, asphalt start & berms, two lines (pro & sport) and several strong programs – cycling school for kids & youth, classes and race events. BMX Park Ljubljana is located along Linhartova road, close to the city center and managed by Cycling club Rajd. #BMXParkLjubljana

ABOUT CYCLING CLUB RAJD

Rajd is one of the biggest cycling clubs in Ljubljana and is very active in several areas: management of the cycling infrastructure (Bike Park Ljubljana, BMX Park Ljubljana, pump tracks), MTB & BMX racing & training (cycling school, trainings, bike camps), amateur cycling (guided rides and workshops, bike camps), racing teams management (Unior – Sinter, Bikehanic – 20 Chocolate & Rajd Ljubljana) & events (BMX Race Ljubljana, Ljubljana MTB Vikend, school championships, etc.). www.kd-rajd.si #KDRajd