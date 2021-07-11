ECITV: Episode 42 “Paint The Town Red” – 100% BMX Racing Show

Shaun Collins joins Gary and Shane in studio for episode 42, catching up on the past two weeks of BMX racing news, new products, upcoming events, and we talk to Shaun about racing BMX with anxiety.

News

Alienation R2 20×1.75 rear tires TCS Tubeless compatible Dual Compound Changed tire pattern bmxultra.com/news/product-spotlight-alienation-r2-tubeless-tire-is-coming-soon/

Bias World Tour Episode 3 video

https://youtu.be/94ivbhju3vQ

https://youtu.be/94ivbhju3vQ Video of Kai Sakakibara riding at the Sydney BMX Track

https://fb.watch/6Ha20ZtbNn/

Events

BSX2022 January 10, 2022

https://bmxultra.com/bsx/

https://bmxultra.com/bsx/ Nerang National Round 3&4 Rescheduled to August 21-22

Show and Tell

Answer Carbon Bars 6” rise are back in stock (ECI) New artwork

Profile Mini hubs have landed (ECI)

Ikon 20” tapered forks (ECI) Toray T700 Carbon Weave Weight: 626 g / 22 oz Colours: Matt UD Carbon Finish with Glossy Water Applied Graphics offered in 6 colour options : White, Red, Blue, Sand, Slate or Neon Yellow.



(Even more) Discussion

We talk to Shaun about the Shane and Shaun YouTube video on racing BMX with anxiety.

https://youtu.be/0LKz0CSO75Q

Got some feedback?

We’d love to hear from you! Good or bad, as Gary says we’re big boys, we can take it. Email ecitv@bmxultra.com

Like what you see?

Make sure you show your love, like it, comment, subscribe, and share it with your friends

Visit ecitv.com.au, bmxultra.com and eciimports.com.