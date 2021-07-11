ECITV: Episode 42 “Paint The Town Red” – 100% BMX Racing Show
Shaun Collins joins Gary and Shane in studio for episode 42, catching up on the past two weeks of BMX racing news, new products, upcoming events, and we talk to Shaun about racing BMX with anxiety.
News
- Alienation R2 20×1.75 rear tires
- TCS Tubeless compatible
- Dual Compound
- Changed tire pattern
- bmxultra.com/news/product-spotlight-alienation-r2-tubeless-tire-is-coming-soon/
- Bias World Tour Episode 3 video
https://youtu.be/94ivbhju3vQ
- Video of Kai Sakakibara riding at the Sydney BMX Track
https://fb.watch/6Ha20ZtbNn/
Events
- BSX2022 January 10, 2022
https://bmxultra.com/bsx/
- Nerang National Round 3&4 Rescheduled to August 21-22
Show and Tell
- Answer Carbon Bars 6” rise are back in stock (ECI)
- New artwork
- Profile Mini hubs have landed (ECI)
- Ikon 20” tapered forks (ECI)
- Toray T700 Carbon Weave
- Weight: 626 g / 22 oz
- Colours: Matt UD Carbon Finish with Glossy Water Applied Graphics offered in 6 colour options : White, Red, Blue, Sand, Slate or Neon Yellow.
(Even more) Discussion
We talk to Shaun about the Shane and Shaun YouTube video on racing BMX with anxiety.
https://youtu.be/0LKz0CSO75Q
