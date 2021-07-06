Product Spotlight: Alienation R2 Tubeless Tire is Coming Soon

Alienation BMX have added the long awaited 20 x 1.75″ offering to their range of light weight TCS tubeless tires, the R2. It’s not just a larger version of the 20 x 1.5″ R1, it’s a drastic redesign of the tread that looks to offer dual compound, even more grip and more durability.

Alienation’s TCS tubeless system is the only tubeless system that’s been developed from the ground up especially for BMX. It’s made to give you peace of mind. Taking out the guess work of whether your “Tubeless Compatible” will work. If it’s Alienation’s TCS tubeless system it’s made to work.

Manufacturer’s Description

Directional pattern with excellent grip intended for a REAR RACE tire

Size: 20 x 1.75 (44 casing)

Bead: proprietary TCS

TPI: 120

Compound: Dual (Hard Center/Soft Outer)

MAX Pressure: 85 psi

Weight: 340g/12oz

Color: Black

Inflated Width: 47mm *tested on Malice

Inflated Diameter: 505mm *tested on Malice

Want to know more?

Alienation are distributed across Australia by Elite Cycle Imports www.eciimports.com. For more information about Alienation check out www.alienationbmx.com.