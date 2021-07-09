Product Spotlight: LDC Micro Brake Lever

Late last year we wrote an article about short reach V-brake levers for BMX racing. LDC, Little Dude Componenets who specialise in gear for the groms, have come up with a new addition to the short reach lever line up. We mentioned the mini lever in our article, but they have gone for shorter reach again with the Micro brake lever. Sure LDC are a little more expensive than others in it’s class but they are CNC’d in the USA, and super light weight. We all know, especially Factory Dad’s and Mom’s, that quality products ain’t cheap.

Manufacturer’s Description

The LDC micro brake lever is a shorter reach for the smaller rider.

It has a set screw for closer lever adjustment

CNC machined from 6061 aluminium

Super lightweight

Proudly made in the USA

Want to know more?

To find out more about LDC’s product range check out ldcbmx.com.