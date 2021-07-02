Product Spotlight: Vee Rubber 18 x 1″ Speedster Wire Bead Tire

Traditionally 18 x 1″ race tires are difficult to find and can be quite expensive. Vee Rubber have addressed both those issues with the wire bead version of their 18 x 1″ Speedster. The race proven tread has been available in the 18 x 1″ foldable version for a while, but now you can enjoy the same tread pattern but at a significantly reduced price.

Manufacturer’s Description

Speedster is designed for the highest speeds with minimal drag on hard pack or paved tracks. Its honeycomb centre provides excellent traction in every condition and surface. Large diamond shaped side knobs deliver the grip you need in corners and large bowl turns.

Speedster is available in a range of sizes and tread compounds to suit racers of all ages. Also available in an assortment of colours for that customized look.

SIZE ETRTO COMPOUND TPI BEAD PSI WEIGHT (G) 18×1.00 25-400 MPC 72 WB Max 80 190

