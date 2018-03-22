2018 Australian Championships Live Feed Today – Cruisers & Sprockets
With the 2018 UCI Oceania Continental Championships now in the history books the Australian Championships kicks off today. Commencing with a day of cruisers and sprockets (which is a non-competition class for the under 8 year olds.)
Racing starts at 10:45am AWST in Bunbury.
|Auckland
|3:45pm
|London
|2:45am
|Los Angeles
|7:45pm
|Melbourne
|1:45pm
|New York
|10:45pm
|Phoenix (RTB)
|7:45pm
Live results will be posted as they happen here www.ezeventing.com.au/live.php?key=2019
Make sure you keep an eye out for some great photos from Bruce Morris from LUXBMX/Race over at www.facebook.com/luxbmxrace/
Live video feed
You can watch the live feed right here once the action starts.
