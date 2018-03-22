  • BMX Gear Calculator iPhone/iPad app

2018 Australian Championships Live Feed Today – Cruisers & Sprockets

With the 2018 UCI Oceania Continental Championships now in the history books the Australian Championships kicks off today. Commencing with a day of cruisers and sprockets (which is a non-competition class for the under 8 year olds.)

Racing starts at 10:45am AWST in Bunbury.

Auckland 3:45pm
London 2:45am
Los Angeles 7:45pm
Melbourne 1:45pm
New York 10:45pm
Phoenix (RTB) 7:45pm

Live results will be posted as they happen here www.ezeventing.com.au/live.php?key=2019

Make sure you keep an eye out for some great photos from Bruce Morris from LUXBMX/Race

Live video feed

You can watch the live feed right here once the action starts.

