An Interview With Bob Haro

BMX icon, Bob Haro, was in Melbourne as a special guest for the 2017 Hurstbridge Show and Shine, one of Australia’s premier show and shine events, showcasing an estimated 750 bikes from all eras of BMX and beyond.

During his short stay Bob had a full schedule but, thanks to the Hurstbridge Show and Shine crew, we were able to sit down and talk to him about everything from his first involvement with BMX to number plates, to selling Haro, Ikonix, his clothing line at BobHaro.com, and how the X-Games and Olympics have affected BMX, and just about everything in between.

I’d like to thank Bob Haro for taking the time to talk to us, Glenn for making the interview happen and to Cameron Mitchell from Australian BMX Museum for recording the video.

Enjoy!