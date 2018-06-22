Answer Carve Tires New Sizes 20 x 1 1/8″ & 1 3/8″

Answer BMX have just announced additional sizes to their Carve tire range, 20 x 1 1/8″ and 20 x 1 3/8″ for the little guys and girls. I haven’t used Carve tires yet, but have heard only good things about their performance. Given they are very light weight they could be poised to take a big chunk of the market share. Expect to see these rolling out around the world in the coming weeks.

Manufacturers Description

The Answer Carve Folding tire is a lightweight race tire designed for paved and hard packed dirt race tracks. Features include a diamond shape tread pattern for straight-line grip, micro knurled sides for improved corner traction, a smooth centerline for minimal rolling resistance and a folding bead for maximum weight savings.

20 x 1-1/8?

Max Pressure: 100 PSI

Weight: 6.8oz

20 x 1-3/8?

Max Pressure: 80 PSI

Weight: 8.1oz

20 x 1.60?

Inflated Width: 1.69? (43mm)

Inflated Diameter: 19.55? (496.5mm)

Max Pressure: 100 PSI

Weight: 10.2 oz

20 x 1.85?

Inflated Width: 1.89? (48mm)

Inflated Diameter: 20.35? (517mm)

Max Pressure: 100 PSI

Weight: 12.8 oz

Answer BMX products are distributed across Australia by Elite Cycle Imports (www.eciimports.com).

For more about Answer BMX products check out answerbmx.com