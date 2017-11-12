Answer/SSquared BSX: New Partner Kinglake Forest Adventures

The Answer/SSquared BSX is rapidly approaching, it feels like every spare minute the team have we are working on the event or something directly related to it. Over the past week we have built the Equalizer, it’s not quite finished, but it wont take long to put the final touches in place. We have a very small but dedicated crew working tirelessly on getting the track ready for the big event and need to take the time to thank them for their contributions.

New Bronze Partner Kinglake Forest Adventures

We’d like to welcome our latest bronze partner Kinglake Forest Adventures.

As locals to Kinglake Colin and his family were big supporters of the first couple of BSX events. They manage to score quite a handy little loot in raffles and auctions if my memory is correct.

Formerly known as the Kinglake West Adventure Camp, Kinglake Forest Adventures has gone through quite the transformation over the past twelve months. Among the activities they offer there is a lot of cycling to choose from including mountain biking and pump tracks.

Kinglake Forest Adventures is a safe oasis where you can create your forest experience. Race through the canopies on our treetop challenges, hurtle or turtle over the terrain on our tailored mountain bike tracks or meander the floors of ancient oceans with the local wildlife learning our story.

Only 60 minutes from Melbourne CBD, Kinglake Forest Adventures is a close-by, close-to-nature eco-adventure oasis where you’ll pack more forest fun into a single day than you ever thought possible.

For more information check out kinglakeforestadventures.com.au

Thanks to Colin and his team at Kinglake Forest Adventures.

If you haven’t checked their products out yet make sure you do at BSX, buy raffle tickets, bid at the auctions and if that fails get down to your local bike shop and make sure you support those who support you and local events like the BSX. Do yourself a favour, buy local!

THE ANSWER/SSQUARED BSX2018 IS PRESENTED BY BSX INC/BMXULTRA.COM & PROUDLY SUPPORTED BY

Platinum Partner

Answer/Ssquared

Gold Partners

Airsho

iPiece Productions (www.ipiece.com.au)

Ringmaster Images

A-Team Distro

Silver Partners

Phirebird

Redline

ECI Imports

Bronze Partners

Tioga

Mac Components

Kinglake Forest Adventures

WHO CAN COMPETE AT BSX?

It’s a common misconception that BSX is an invite only event. This is not the case, everyone is welcome to join in on the fun and festivities.

WANT TO BECOME A BSX2018 PARTNER?

Email webmaster@bmxultra.com today for details.

NEW FORMAT & NEW CLASSES

Block 1

Times:

Practice 9:00am – 10:30am

Racing 10:30am – 1:00pm

Classes:

8-10 Boys, 8-10 Girls

11-13 Boys, 11-13 Girls

Open Retro, 45+ Open Wheel

Prizes:

Trophies 1st – 4th

Block 2

Times:

Practice 1:00pm – 2:30pm

Racing 2:30pm – 5:30pm

Classes:

Open Men, Open Women

30+ Open Wheel Men

30+ Open Wheel Women

Prizes:

Cash 1st – 4th

ABOUT BSX

BSX (Bicycle Supercross) is one-on-one sprint trails style BMX racing on a backyard track built specifically to test a rider’s skills. The short straights, lofty jumps and tight corners are intense under race conditions, offering a fun and entertaining event for competitors and spectators alike. The event provides a unique experience for the local Victorian riders, as well as the interstate and international visitors during an off day of the annual BMX Victoria Track Attack series.

The primary goal BSX is to raise money for the Royal Children’s Hospital Foundation but there’s so much more to the event. It creates an atmosphere that words just can’t describe. Since the very first event in 2006, BSX has raised over $50,000 helping to providing the hospital with much-needed equipment.

www.bmxultra.com/bsx

ABOUT THE ROYAL CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL

The Royal Children’s Hospital is the major specialist paediatric hospital in Victoria and provides a full range of clinical services and health promotion and prevention programs for infants through to adolescents. Each year the Royal Children’s Hospital treats tens of thousands of children through our Emergency Department, inpatient admissions and outpatient visits. The Royal Children’s Hospital Foundation plays a vital role in providing additional funding to support important research projects and purchase state of the art medical equipment to ensure that every child receives the very best treatment now and into the future.