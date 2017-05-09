Berm Academy’s new “Build-Your-Own-Tour”
If you’re interested in hitting the open roads of the US in search of BMX adventures, look no further than Jason Carnes’ Berm Academy! With our new “Build-Your-Own-Tour” option, we make it easier than ever to jump on board and join the good times! Take a peek at our 2017 USA BMX race schedule (including a tour into, and/or out of the 2017 UCI BMX World Championships in Rock Hill, SC), find the dates that work for you, and drop us a line! http://bmxurl.com/17jcba
Posted in: News