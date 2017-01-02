BSX2017: New Gold Partner Thinglab/Custom Trophies
There’s just 13 days until the Bicycle Works BSX. The clock is ticking to the reveal of the biggest changes to the event since it first began in 2006. A new track, a new race format and a whole bunch of new classes.
Welcome to our new gold partner Thinglab
BSX is a unique event that attracts hundreds of BMX fans each year. The one on one elimination aspect of the racing is just a small part of what creates the spectacle. When we added new classes to the line up the first question was what should we do for prizes, it had to reflect the core components of the event. The current trophies available on the market today are just too same-ish and boring, they just don’t cut it. We wanted to come up with something that people will cherish, something that would be a permanent reminder of the event, something that’s not available anywhere else.
This is where BSX event founder and manager Shane Jenkins, a 30+ year veteran to BMX racing, reached out to Melbourne based Thinglab, a leader in all things 3D; printing, scanning, and related services.
Shane described the event and what BSX was trying to accomplish and was able to work with the Thinglab team to create a trophy that’s different to anything else ever seen.
While it’s a stand alone trophy it’s also a number plate stand with a slot behind the rider for the event number plate to slide into. These trophies are each printed individually, making the approximate cost per trophy around the $100 mark and we have six sets of 1-4 (gold, silver, bronze and black) that’s 24 of them.
The whole experience with the guys from Thinglab has been amazing from concept to the final product.
We’d like to thank the Thinglab crew for going above and beyond to support the event and we look forward to seeing the faces on the winners of these amazing trophies.
To find out more about Thinglab check out www.thinglab.com.au
Bicycle Works BSX2017 is presented by BSX Inc/bmxultra.com & proudly supported by
Platinum Partner
Bicycle Works (www.bicycleworks.com.au)
Gold Partners
Airsho
A-Team Distro (www.ateamdistro.com)
iPiece Productions (www.ipiece.com.au)
Phirebird (www.phirebird.com)
SE Bicycles/Oceania Bicycles (australia.sebikes.com)
Thinglab (www.thinglab.com.au)
Silver Partners
Phil Kaye Racing (GHP Australia)
Redline Bicycles
BMXMAD
ECI Imports
Ciari Parts
Mac Components
Bronze Partners
Box Components
Tangent Products
Tioga
Daylight Cycle Co
Planett
BMXEdge
WHEN IS THE NEXT BSX?
Monday 16 January, 2017. See you there!
WHO CAN COMPETE AT BSX?
It’s a common misconception that BSX is an invite only event. This is not the case, everyone is welcome to join in on the fun and festivities.
WANT TO BECOME A BSX2017 PARTNER?
Email webmaster@bmxultra.com today for details.
NEW FORMAT & NEW CLASSES
Block 1
Times:
Practice 9:00am – 10:30am
Racing 10:30am – 1:00pm
Classes:
8-10 Boys, 8-10 Girls
11-13 Boys, 11-13 Girls
Open Retro, 45+ Open Wheel
Prizes:
Trophies 1st – 4th
Block 2
Times:
Practice 1:00pm – 2:30pm
Racing 2:30pm – 5:30pm
Classes:
Open Men, Open Women
30+ Open Wheel Men
30+ Open Wheel Women
Prizes:
Cash 1st – 4th
ABOUT BSX
BSX (Bicycle Supercross) is one-on-one sprint trails style BMX racing on a backyard track built specifically to test a rider’s skills. The short straights, lofty jumps and tight corners are intense under race conditions, offering a fun and entertaining event for competitors and spectators alike. The event provides a unique experience for the local Victorian riders, as well as the interstate and international visitors during an off day of the annual BMX Victoria Track Attack series.
The primary goal BSX is to raise money for the Royal Children’s Hospital Foundation but there’s so much more to the event. It creates an atmosphere that words just can’t describe. Since the very first event in 2006, BSX has raised over $40,000 helping to providing the hospital with much-needed equipment.
ABOUT THE ROYAL CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL
The Royal Children’s Hospital is the major specialist paediatric hospital in Victoria and provides a full range of clinical services and health promotion and prevention programs for infants through to adolescents. Each year the Royal Children’s Hospital treats tens of thousands of children through our Emergency Department, inpatient admissions and outpatient visits. The Royal Children’s Hospital Foundation plays a vital role in providing additional funding to support important research projects and purchase state of the art medical equipment to ensure that every child receives the very best treatment now and into the future.
