BSX2017 on The Rider’s Life

Can’t get enough BMX? The Rider’s Life, headed up by Luke Christiano, is a made for TV series that covers BMX and a little MTB as well. The first series of five episodes aired on Melbourne’s C31 a few weeks back, but are available now to stream at your own leisure.

They did cover our favourite event, BSX, in episode five. Although most of the footage is of the first block of racing and not a lot of action from the Pro classes, but it still captures the essence of the event.

You can check it out here

Or you can watch the whole season here

http://www.c31.org.au/series/9419

Keep an eye out on what Luke and the crew are up to by following them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/pg/theriderslife/