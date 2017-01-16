BSX2017: The Results
The Bicycle Works BSX is now in the history books. Moving the track and the event to the new location after 11 years was a massive undertaking, but the hard slog has paid off with great attendance numbers and initial counts are indicating a nice donation should be heading to the Royal Children’s Hospital.
The track held up well to the pounding it got on the day in the scorching heat, a testament to all the people who made it happen and their hard work and dedication.
Unfortunately we did have one incident, Nathan Glab had a nasty crash and had to be transferred to hospital for scans. We hope they are only a formality, wish Nathan a speedy recovery and hope to see him back on his bike soon.
|PLATE
|GROUP
|NAME
|FINAL
|1/2
|1/4
|1/8
|M-PTS
|M 1
|TT 1
|1
|Pine Rivers BMX Club QLD
|Benaiah RICHARDS
(AUS20070228)
|1st
23.434
{1.909}
|1st
24.541
{1.939}
|1st
24.329
{1.970}
|1st
0.000
|0
|–
0.000
|24.424
{1.947}
|2
|Geelong BMX Club VIC
|Cameron GATT
(AUS20080619)
Pure Oceania
|2nd
24.117
{1.953}
|1st
24.785
{1.991}
|1st
24.619
{1.941}
|1st
0.000
|0
|–
0.000
|25.067
{1.950}
|3
|Gawler BMX Club SA
|Jed TOOTELL-KARALUS
(AUS20070629)
|1st-B
25.930
{2.010}
|2nd
36.673
{1.953}
|1st
25.402
{1.987}
|1st
0.000
|0
|–
0.000
|25.441
{2.007}
|8
|Cross Keys BMX Club SA
|Samuel IVAS
(AUS20081217)
Rick Colby Transport
|2nd-B
27.873
{2.060}
|2nd
28.403
{2.121}
|1st
35.163
{2.038}
|1st
0.000
|0
|–
0.000
|27.791
{2.070}
|4
|Border BMX Club VIC
|Fletcher KLEPIAK
(AUS20070128)
|–
|2nd
56.028
{1.951}
|1st
0.000
|0
|–
0.000
|25.911
{1.967}
|5
|Knox BMX Club VIC
|Trey MORRELL
(AUS20071027)
KCR
|–
|2nd
25.784
{1.991}
|1st
0.000
|0
|–
0.000
|26.311
{1.982}
|6
|Lilydale BMX Club VIC
|Nathan EATON
(AUS20060217)
|–
|2nd
27.495
{1.998}
|1st
0.000
|0
|–
0.000
|26.821
{2.066}
|7
|Knox BMX Club VIC
|Sean KELLY
(AUS20070614)
|–
|2nd
26.420
{2.072}
|1st
0.000
|0
|–
0.000
|27.439
{2.085}
|9
|BSX (Bicycle Supercross) Inc. VIC
|Jabe BROWN
(AUS20080723)
RAD Factory Team
|–
|–
|DNS:2
|0
|–
0.000
|28.091
{2.003}
|10
|Beenleigh BMX Club QLD
|Taj WRIGHT
(AUS20080214)
Bandits
|–
|–
|DNS:2
|0
|–
0.000
|28.099
{2.074}
|11
|Bunbury BMX Club WA
|Flynn EDWARDS
(AUS20080408)
BMX Edge, Staats, Ciari National Team Australia
|–
|–
|DNS:2
|0
|–
0.000
|28.386
{2.169}
|12
|BSX (Bicycle Supercross) Inc. VIC
|Zac BROWN
(AUS20070629)
RAD Factory Team
|–
|–
|DNS:2
|0
|–
0.000
|28.643
{2.115}
|13
|Knox BMX Club VIC
|Hayden MCGRATH
(AUS20080314)
J&R Bicycles Team Australia
|–
|–
|DNS:2
|0
|–
0.000
|28.934
{2.373}
|14
|Knox BMX Club VIC
|Angus GRAY
(AUS20070726)
RAD Factory Team
|–
|–
|DNS:2
|0
|–
0.000
|29.127
{2.132}
|15
|Geelong BMX Club VIC
|Luke JANS
(AUS20090518)
Dynamite Cycles Buninyong
|–
|–
|DNS:2
|0
|–
0.000
|29.547
{2.226}
|16
|Knox BMX Club VIC
|Liam FRASER
(AUS20080718)
|–
|–
|DNS:2
|0
|–
0.000
|31.283
{2.164}
|414
|Geelong BMX Club VIC
|Taj BOURKE
(AUS20061201)
|–
|–
|–
|0
|–
0.000
|31.869
{2.234}
|136
|South Eastern BMX Club VIC
|Callum CRISTIANO
(AUS20090907)
JPP
|–
|–
|–
|0
|–
0.000
|32.897
{2.230}
|136
|South Eastern BMX Club VIC
|Cohen CRISTIANO
(AUS20090907)
|–
|–
|–
|0
|–
0.000
|34.165
{2.339}
|182
|Sunbury BMX Club VIC
|Tyla HALL
(AUS20090321)
Home Mortages, Cool M8
|–
|–
|–
|0
|–
0.000
|DNS
|PLATE
|GROUP
|NAME
|FINAL
|1/2
|M-PTS
|M 1
|TT 1
|1
|Lilydale BMX Club VIC
|Emerald BLYTH
(AUS20060215)
|1st
25.136
{2.057}
|1st
26.093
{2.064}
|0
|–
0.000
|25.561
{2.084}
|2
|Park Orchards BMX Club VIC
|Mia WEBSTER
(AUS20060426)
|2nd
26.370
{1.968}
|1st
27.117
{2.094}
|0
|–
0.000
|26.310
{2.010}
|3
|Lilydale BMX Club VIC
|Tessa SIMPSON
(AUS20070322)
SJM Racing
|1st-B
28.174
{2.171}
|2nd
29.125
{2.181}
|0
|–
0.000
|28.574
{2.236}
|4
|Geelong BMX Club VIC
|Brodie MITCHELL
(AUS20070406)
Beretta’s Bike Studio
|2nd-B
28.925
{2.112}
|2nd
28.955
{2.099}
|0
|–
0.000
|28.931
{2.123}
|X
|Knox BMX Club VIC
|Milly GRAY
(AUS20090513)
RAD Factory Team
|–
|0
|–
0.000
|31.474
{2.311}
|X
|Sunbury BMX Club VIC
|Bella JACKSON
(AUS20071021)
|–
|0
|–
0.000
|34.205
{2.400}
|BL106
|Blue Lake BMX Club SA
|Cedar SCOTT
(AUS20070724)
Angry Monkey Racing
|–
|0
|–
0.000
|40.805
{2.267}
|PLATE
|GROUP
|NAME
|FINAL
|1/2
|1/4
|1/8
|M-PTS
|M 1
|TT 1
|2
|Lilydale BMX Club VIC
|Byron BLYTH
(AUS20030117)
|1st
25.671
{1.784}
|1st
22.399
{1.808}
|1st
22.857
{1.842}
|1st
0.000
|0
|–
0.000
|22.513
{1.880}
|1
|Park Orchards BMX Club VIC
|Jake SEEBER
(AUS20030506)
|DNF
DNF
{1.872}
|1st
22.595
{1.850}
|1st
22.806
{1.889}
|1st
0.000
|0
|–
0.000
|22.495
{1.913}
|3
|Shepparton BMX Club VIC
|Gian RENATO
(AUS20040713)
BMX MAD
|1st-B
22.339
{1.856}
|2nd
23.286
{1.797}
|1st
22.763
{1.842}
|1st
0.000
|0
|–
0.000
|22.743
{1.829}
|8
|Bunbury BMX Club WA
|Daniel DORAN
(AUS20041118)
|2nd-B
25.359
{1.921}
|2nd
23.870
{1.856}
|1st
22.983
{1.873}
|1st
0.000
|0
|–
0.000
|23.919
{1.879}
|4
|Geelong BMX Club VIC
|Diesel CONNOR
(AUS20030210)
Haro
|–
|2nd
23.628
{1.854}
|1st
0.000
|0
|–
0.000
|22.915
{1.845}
|5
|Geelong BMX Club VIC
|Jake JANS
(AUS20050117)
Dynamite Cycles Buninyong
|–
|2nd
23.988
{1.943}
|1st
0.000
|0
|–
0.000
|23.571
{1.987}
|6
|Knox BMX Club VIC
|Lochlan KELLY
(AUS20031103)
|–
|2nd
23.498
{1.933}
|1st
0.000
|0
|–
0.000
|23.788
{1.908}
|7
|Knox BMX Club VIC
|Jake BONHAM
(AUS20041014)
Planett, Krush
|–
|2nd
24.775
{1.907}
|1st
0.000
|0
|–
0.000
|23.820
{1.941}
|9
|The Cove BMX Club SA
|Marcus WIGG
(AUS20031209)
MV2 ADL
|–
|–
|DNS:2
|0
|–
0.000
|24.447
{1.977}
|10
|Park Orchards BMX Club VIC
|Samuel PAXTON
(AUS20030308)
|–
|–
|DNS:2
|0
|–
0.000
|24.470
{1.979}
|11
|Geelong BMX Club VIC
|Owen MACPHERSON
(AUS20030805)
WestCoast Concrete Cutting
|–
|–
|DNS:2
|0
|–
0.000
|25.537
{1.986}
|12
|Geelong BMX Club VIC
|Liam WALCZUK
(AUS20031027)
|–
|–
|DNS:2
|0
|–
0.000
|25.773
{1.952}
|13
|Lilydale BMX Club VIC
|Joel EATON
(AUS20030326)
|–
|–
|DNS:2
|0
|–
0.000
|26.000
{1.920}
|14
|Redlands BMX Club QLD
|Harry WILLIAMSON
(AUS20060525)
|–
|–
|DNS:2
|0
|–
0.000
|26.488
{2.002}
|15
|Portland BMX Club VIC
|Jack THORP
(AUS20041124)
Logan Cycles, Portland
|–
|–
|DNS:2
|0
|–
0.000
|26.601
{2.171}
|16
|Bunbury BMX Club WA
|Lochlan EDWARDS
(AUS20051213)
BMX Edge, Staats, Ciari National Team Australia
|–
|–
|DNS:2
|0
|–
0.000
|26.864
{2.100}
|123
|South Eastern BMX Club VIC
|Logan COLEMAN
(AUS20060614)
JPP
|–
|–
|–
|0
|–
0.000
|27.517
{2.106}
|50
|Sunbury BMX Club VIC
|Luca MASON-WEBER
(AUS20040731)
|–
|–
|–
|0
|–
0.000
|27.656
{2.020}
|X
|Park Orchards BMX Club VIC
|Adam NICKS
(AUS20050810)
|–
|–
|–
|0
|–
0.000
|27.748
{2.054}
|X
|Knox BMX Club VIC
|Jaiden FRASER
(AUS20061101)
|–
|–
|–
|0
|–
0.000
|33.133
{2.295}
|PLATE
|GROUP
|NAME
|FINAL
|1/2
|M-PTS
|M 1
|TT 1
|1
|Bendigo BMX Club VIC
|Rhian HOBBS
(AUS20041217)
KCR
|1st
24.211
{2.003}
|1st
24.223
{2.002}
|0
|–
0.000
|24.495
{2.003}
|2
|Knox BMX Club VIC
|Tayla BONHAM
(AUS20041014)
Planett, Krush
|2nd
25.511
{2.033}
|1st
26.582
{2.021}
|0
|–
0.000
|25.029
{2.013}
|3
|Blue Lake BMX Club SA
|Raine SCOTT
(AUS20051012)
Angry Monkey Racing
|1st-B
29.194
{2.087}
|2nd
27.996
{2.144}
|0
|–
0.000
|28.283
{2.147}
|4
|Eastfield BMX Club VIC
|Katelyn HARRIS
(AUS20051129)
|2nd-B
38.106
{2.374}
|2nd
36.313
{2.414}
|0
|–
0.000
|38.045
{2.449}
|PLATE
|GROUP
|NAME
|FINAL
|1/2
|1/4
|M-PTS
|M 1
|TT 1
|2
|Geelong BMX Club VIC
|Gordon MACRAE
(AUS19801006)
|1st
23.736
{1.764}
|1st
24.248
{1.797}
|1st
23.651
{1.810}
|0
|–
0.000
|23.742
{1.876}
|1
|Shepparton BMX Club VIC
|Timothy AUSTIN
(AUS19820813)
|2nd
24.565
{1.738}
|1st
23.201
{1.759}
|1st
23.552
{1.786}
|0
|–
0.000
|23.248
{1.752}
|3
|Blue Lake BMX Club SA
|Alistair SCOTT
(AUS19750816)
Angry Monkey Racing
|1st-B
25.554
{1.834}
|2nd
24.992
{1.831}
|1st
24.668
{1.987}
|0
|–
0.000
|24.126
{1.944}
|8
|BSX (Bicycle Supercross) Inc. VIC
|Paul KNOX
(AUS19670626)
|2nd-B
25.591
{1.848}
|2nd
26.837
{1.826}
|1st
26.054
{1.907}
|0
|–
0.000
|26.616
{1.857}
|4
|Sunbury BMX Club VIC
|Aaron ROGERS
(AUS19790323)
BMXUltra.com
|–
|2nd
26.634
{2.011}
|0
|–
0.000
|24.787
{2.017}
|5
|Knox BMX Club VIC
|Brendon MARSHALL
(AUS19770609)
Bicycle Works
|–
|2nd
25.529
{1.839}
|0
|–
0.000
|25.132
{1.917}
|6
|Knox BMX Club VIC
|Russell BROWN
(AUS19790517)
RAD Factory Team
|–
|2nd
23.933
{1.763}
|0
|–
0.000
|25.685
{1.860}
|7
|Lilydale BMX Club VIC
|Marcus BLYTH
(AUS19710709)
|–
|2nd
26.578
{1.963}
|0
|–
0.000
|26.233
{1.924}
|PLATE
|GROUP
|NAME
|FINAL
|1/2
|M-PTS
|M 1
|TT 1
|2
|BSX (Bicycle Supercross) Inc. VIC
|Shane JENKINS
(AUS19701007)
Supercross BMX, BMXUltra.com
|1st
23.022
{1.838}
|1st
22.770
{1.839}
|0
|–
0.000
|23.374
{1.803}
|3
|BSX (Bicycle Supercross) Inc. VIC
|Shaun COLLINS
(AUS19710312)
Supercross BMX, Speedline, SCCE, ECI
|2nd
25.106
{1.920}
|1st
24.089
{2.030}
|0
|–
0.000
|24.404
{1.872}
|1
|Geelong BMX Club VIC
|Craig WALCZUK
(AUS19690221)
|1st-B
22.834
{1.790}
|2nd
2:03.881
{1.785}
|0
|–
0.000
|23.281
{1.805}
|4
|South Eastern BMX Club VIC
|Geoffrey BORRELL
(AUS19680331)
|2nd-B
25.339
{1.806}
|2nd
24.596
{1.836}
|0
|–
0.000
|24.827
{1.824}
|501
|BSX (Bicycle Supercross) Inc. VIC
|Paul KNOX
(AUS19670626)
Ssquared, Answer
|–
|0
|–
0.000
|26.594
{1.846}
|PLATE
|GROUP
|NAME
|FINAL
|1/2
|1/4
|1/8
|M-PTS
|M 1
|TT 1
|1
|Beenleigh BMX Club QLD
|Timothy WRIGHT
(AUS19810829)
Bandits
|1st
20.086
{1.688}
|1st
20.166
{1.683}
|1st
20.309
{1.722}
|1st
20.704
{1.725}
|0
|–
0.000
|20.118
{1.719}
|2
|Geelong BMX Club VIC
|Simon ANDERSON
(AUS19740922)
GT, Fox
|2nd
20.975
{1.637}
|1st
20.767
{1.712}
|1st
20.744
{1.665}
|1st
21.513
{1.718}
|0
|–
0.000
|20.401
{1.677}
|3
|Shepparton BMX Club VIC
|Levi COLLINS
(AUS19850207)
BMXUltra.com
|1st-B
20.649
{1.750}
|2nd
20.649
{1.704}
|1st
21.642
{1.718}
|1st
21.320
{1.728}
|0
|–
0.000
|20.411
{1.785}
|4
|Sunbury BMX Club VIC
|Robert SLATTER
(AUS19791117)
Answer Ssquared
|2nd-B
21.440
{1.683}
|2nd
24.940
{1.934}
|1st
21.295
{1.739}
|1st
20.928
{1.705}
|0
|–
0.000
|20.564
{1.748}
|5
|Sunbury BMX Club VIC
|Andrew JACKSON
(AUS19840504)
|–
|2nd
22.050
{1.716}
|1st
21.918
{1.707}
|0
|–
0.000
|21.172
{1.699}
|6
|Geelong BMX Club VIC
|Christian BOURKE
(AUS19821210)
|–
|2nd
21.765
{1.718}
|1st
21.610
{1.726}
|0
|–
0.000
|21.189
{1.776}
|7
|Geelong BMX Club VIC
|Brett CRESWELL
(AUS19831026)
|–
|2nd
40.843
{1.775}
|1st
21.717
{1.789}
|0
|–
0.000
|21.584
{1.785}
|8
|South Eastern BMX Club VIC
|Luke CRISTIANO
(AUS19791217)
StayStrong
|–
|2nd
23.987
{1.751}
|1st
22.527
{1.794}
|0
|–
0.000
|21.846
{1.781}
|9
|Shepparton BMX Club VIC
|Timothy AUSTIN
(AUS19820813)
Speedline, Supercross BMX Australia
|–
|–
|2nd
22.847
{1.755}
|0
|–
0.000
|22.169
{1.736}
|10
|Geelong BMX Club VIC
|Gordon MACRAE
(AUS19801006)
|–
|–
|2nd
22.730
{1.808}
|0
|–
0.000
|22.696
{1.804}
|11
|Geelong BMX Club VIC
|Craig WALCZUK
(AUS19690221)
|–
|–
|2nd
22.579
{1.736}
|0
|–
0.000
|23.029
{1.779}
|12
|BSX (Bicycle Supercross) Inc. VIC
|Steve TAYLOR-MADIN
(AUS19820407)
Riding Way
|–
|–
|2nd
23.357
{1.863}
|0
|–
0.000
|23.257
{1.731}
|13
|Sunbury BMX Club VIC
|Aaron ROGERS
(AUS19790323)
BMXUltra.com
|–
|–
|2nd
23.043
{1.797}
|0
|–
0.000
|23.349
{1.971}
|14
|BSX (Bicycle Supercross) Inc. VIC
|Glenn MAIN
(AUS19770313)
Speedline, Supercross BMX Australia
|–
|–
|2nd
23.705
{1.775}
|0
|–
0.000
|23.487
{1.843}
|15
|Knox BMX Club VIC
|Russell BROWN
(AUS19790517)
RAD Factory Team
|–
|–
|2nd
24.186
{1.808}
|0
|–
0.000
|24.119
{1.811}
|16
|BSX (Bicycle Supercross) Inc. VIC
|Craig AUSTIN
(AUS19790531)
Speedline, Supercross BMX Australia
|–
|–
|2nd
26.962
{1.939}
|0
|–
0.000
|25.861
{1.939}
|X
|Harbour City BMX Club QLD
|Travis POPE
(AUS19740109)
|–
|–
|–
|0
|–
0.000
|26.481
{2.009}
|61
|Geelong BMX Club VIC
|Byron MITCHELL
(AUS19731106)
Beretta’s Bike Studio
|–
|–
|–
|0
|–
0.000
|27.376
{2.032}
|32
|Knox BMX Club VIC
|Simon TREWIN
(AUS19750923)
|–
|–
|–
|0
|–
0.000
|30.453
{1.817}
|X
|Knox BMX Club VIC
|Brendon MARSHALL
(AUS19770609)
Bicycle Works
|–
|–
|–
|0
|–
0.000
|31.933
{1.841}
|PLATE
|GROUP
|NAME
|FINAL
|1/2
|1/4
|M-PTS
|M 1
|TT 1
|1
|Geelong BMX Club VIC
|Iesha ANDERSON
(AUS20001130)
GT, Fox
|1st
22.675
{1.749}
|1st
22.549
{1.717}
|1st
23.283
{1.750}
|0
|–
0.000
|22.706
{1.706}
|2
|Knox BMX Club VIC
|Vanessa GOODEN
(AUS20020920)
Thrill, Onyx, Speed FX
|2nd
23.582
{1.847}
|1st
23.662
{1.897}
|1st
24.623
{1.955}
|0
|–
0.000
|24.025
{1.907}
|3
|Pine Rivers BMX Club QLD
|Courtney STEVENSON
(AUS20000827)
Ace Race
|1st-B
23.341
{1.813}
|2nd
25.459
{1.791}
|1st
24.868
{1.848}
|0
|–
0.000
|24.384
{1.862}
|4
|Blue Lake BMX Club SA
|Mercedes SCOTT
(AUS20030122)
Angry Monkey Racing
|2nd-B
25.205
{1.967}
|2nd
25.324
{2.047}
|1st
26.109
{2.042}
|0
|–
0.000
|25.044
{1.968}
|5
|Lilydale BMX Club VIC
|Emerald BLYTH
(AUS20060215)
|–
|2nd
25.667
{2.069}
|0
|–
0.000
|25.685
{2.109}
|6
|Lilydale BMX Club VIC
|Tessa SIMPSON
(AUS20070322)
|–
|2nd
28.371
{2.132}
|0
|–
0.000
|27.983
{2.144}
|7
|Geelong BMX Club VIC
|Brodie MITCHELL
(AUS20070406)
|–
|2nd
29.176
{2.130}
|0
|–
0.000
|28.517
{2.283}
|8
|Batemans Bay BMX Club NSW
|Leah HEARNE
(AUS20011116)
Skingrowsback, Gloryfy, Catalyst, Ace Race, Batemans Bay Cycles
|–
|DNS:2
|0
|–
0.000
|DNF
|PLATE
|GROUP
|NAME
|FINAL
|1/2
|1/4
|1/8
|/16
|M-PTS
|M 1
|TT 1
|1
|Lilydale BMX Club VIC
|Joshua CALLAN
(AUS19910408)
|1st
19.168
{1.594}
|1st
19.507
{1.616}
|1st
20.100
{1.626}
|1st
20.141
{1.647}
|1st
20.356
{1.642}
|0
|–
0.000
|19.412
{1.651}
|2
|Knox BMX Club VIC
|Tom SIINMAA
(AUS19900418)
HRV Fitness, DK Bicycles
|2nd
20.081
{1.564}
|1st
19.177
{1.600}
|1st
19.805
{1.615}
|1st
19.624
{1.604}
|1st
19.389
{1.595}
|0
|–
0.000
|19.471
{1.611}
|3
|Sunbury BMX Club VIC
|James LAUTIER
(AUS19940814)
|1st-B
24.631
{1.658}
|2nd
20.478
{1.654}
|1st
20.236
{1.642}
|1st
20.211
{1.629}
|1st
20.623
{1.636}
|0
|–
0.000
|19.919
{1.656}
|4
|Park Orchards BMX Club VIC
|Max CAIRNS
(AUS19960313)
Lusty, TLD
|2nd-B
33.685
{2.302}
|2nd
59.810
{1.621}
|1st
19.786
{1.657}
|1st
20.216
{1.678}
|1st
20.460
{1.682}
|0
|–
0.000
|20.080
{1.691}
|5
|Mansfield Mt Buller BMX Club VIC
|Hayden FLETCHER
(AUS19981125)
|–
|2nd
22.118
{1.680}
|1st
20.681
{1.722}
|1st
21.813
{1.733}
|0
|–
0.000
|20.120
{1.696}
|6
|Shepparton BMX Club VIC
|Cooper BROMLEY
(AUS20001219)
|–
|2nd
21.700
{1.673}
|1st
20.831
{1.743}
|1st
21.112
{1.749}
|0
|–
0.000
|20.449
{1.735}
|8
|Bunbury BMX Club WA
|Kye MUNDAY
(AUS20020104)
Empire BMX
|–
|2nd
21.109
{1.772}
|1st
21.423
{1.827}
|1st
21.064
{1.801}
|0
|–
0.000
|20.798
{1.817}
|15
|Beenleigh BMX Club QLD
|Keith WRIGHT
(AUS19950122)
Bandits
|–
|2nd
22.414
{1.788}
|1st
21.814
{1.811}
|1st
23.236
{1.807}
|0
|–
0.000
|21.962
{1.811}
|9
|Club Unknown ?
|Tonn HAYDON
(AUS19920625)
BMXUltra.com
|–
|–
|2nd
21.632
{1.679}
|1st
21.953
{1.739}
|0
|–
0.000
|20.827
{1.742}
|10
|BSX (Bicycle Supercross) Inc. VIC
|Dane ANDERSON
(AUS19821105)
|–
|–
|2nd
20.896
{1.679}
|1st
21.418
{1.719}
|0
|–
0.000
|20.865
{1.720}
|11
|Redlands BMX Club QLD
|Mitchell TORRENS
(AUS20000523)
Pro Life Cycles
|–
|–
|2nd
21.764
{1.712}
|1st
22.226
{1.717}
|0
|–
0.000
|21.261
{1.736}
|12
|Lilydale BMX Club VIC
|Taylor DAVIS
(AUS19950411)
Hyper Australia
|–
|–
|2nd
21.627
{1.825}
|1st
21.827
{1.823}
|0
|–
0.000
|21.338
{1.873}
|13
|Knox BMX Club VIC
|Christopher GOODEN
(AUS19990730)
Shass Appeal
|–
|–
|2nd
21.280
{1.727}
|1st
21.878
{1.838}
|0
|–
0.000
|21.608
{1.808}
|14
|Eastfield BMX Club VIC
|Fletcher ROBERTSON-EDGAR
(AUS20020625)
|–
|–
|2nd
22.518
{1.805}
|1st
22.162
{1.812}
|0
|–
0.000
|21.740
{1.800}
|16
|Shepparton BMX Club VIC
|Gian RENATO
(AUS20040713)
BMX MAD
|–
|–
|2nd
22.753
{1.783}
|1st
24.384
{1.816}
|0
|–
0.000
|22.073
{1.804}
|23
|Sunbury BMX Club VIC
|Corey SZTAMA
(AUS19921105)
RSole BMX
|–
|–
|2nd
22.773
{1.859}
|1st
23.292
{1.811}
|0
|–
0.000
|22.810
{1.798}
|7
|Eastfield BMX Club VIC
|Rhyder KENNEDY
(AUS20010121)
|–
|–
|–
|2nd
35.815
{1.775}
|0
|–
0.000
|20.636
{1.733}
|17
|Sunbury BMX Club VIC
|Harvey DALE
(AUS20010731)
|–
|–
|–
|2nd
21.354
{1.675}
|0
|–
0.000
|22.129
{1.719}
|18
|Sunbury BMX Club VIC
|Joshua SODERMAN
(AUS20010618)
Ace Race
|–
|–
|–
|2nd
22.947
{1.738}
|0
|–
0.000
|22.184
{1.734}
|19
|Bendigo BMX Club VIC
|Braydan RAMSEY
(AUS20021112)
|–
|–
|–
|2nd
23.383
{1.921}
|0
|–
0.000
|22.370
{1.827}
|20
|Lilydale BMX Club VIC
|Byron BLYTH
(AUS20030117)
|–
|–
|–
|2nd
23.022
{1.804}
|0
|–
0.000
|22.454
{1.852}
|21
|Eastfield BMX Club VIC
|Christian ROBERTSON-EDGAR
(AUS20010206)
|–
|–
|–
|2nd
22.851
{1.827}
|0
|–
0.000
|22.464
{1.822}
|22
|BSX (Bicycle Supercross) Inc. VIC
|Liam STEELE
(AUS20000707)
Dean Steele
|–
|–
|–
|2nd
24.547
{1.855}
|0
|–
0.000
|22.731
{1.864}
|24
|Sunbury BMX Club VIC
|Damon HOCKING
(AUS20020605)
Dynamite Cycles
|–
|–
|–
|2nd
23.606
{1.832}
|0
|–
0.000
|22.919
{1.865}
|25
|Geelong BMX Club VIC
|Craig WALCZUK
(AUS19690221)
|–
|–
|–
|2nd
39.198
{1.715}
|0
|–
0.000
|23.604
{1.766}
|26
|Sunbury BMX Club VIC
|Jagger GOVIC
(AUS20010912)
|–
|–
|–
|2nd
25.178
{1.923}
|0
|–
0.000
|23.895
{1.882}
|27
|Mansfield Mt Buller BMX Club VIC
|Paul BICKEL
(USA19950315)
|–
|–
|–
|2nd
24.301
{1.833}
|0
|–
0.000
|24.075
{1.876}
|28
|Sunbury BMX Club VIC
|Deon CORBETT
|–
|–
|–
|2nd
23.519
{1.910}
|0
|–
0.000
|24.108
{1.926}
|29
|Knox BMX Club VIC
|Jack O’CONNOR
(AUS20020418)
|–
|–
|–
|2nd
25.872
{1.916}
|0
|–
0.000
|24.694
{1.924}
|30
|Cross Keys BMX Club SA
|Tyler WAKELIN
(AUS20020429)
|–
|–
|–
|2nd
25.776
{2.102}
|0
|–
0.000
|24.799
{1.935}
|31
|Geelong BMX Club VIC
|Liam WALCZUK
(AUS20031027)
|–
|–
|–
|2nd
25.716
{1.969}
|0
|–
0.000
|25.682
{1.964}
|32
|Geelong BMX Club VIC
|Nathan GLAB
(AUS19980424)
HRV Ftiness
|–
|–
|–
|DNS:2
|0
|–
0.000
|DNF
Bicycle Works BSX2017 is presented by BSX Inc/bmxultra.com & proudly supported by
Platinum Partner
Bicycle Works (www.bicycleworks.com.au)
Gold Partners
Airsho
A-Team Distro (www.ateamdistro.com)
iPiece Productions (www.ipiece.com.au)
Phirebird (www.phirebird.com)
SE Bicycles/Oceania Bicycles (australia.sebikes.com)
Thinglab (www.thinglab.com.au)
Silver Partners
Phil Kaye Racing (GHP Australia)
Redline Bicycles
BMXMAD
ECI Imports
Ciari Parts
Mac Components
Bronze Partners
Box Components
Tangent Products
Tioga
Daylight Cycle Co
Planett
BMXEdge
Rad Factory Team
ABOUT BSX
BSX (Bicycle Supercross) is one-on-one sprint trails style BMX racing on a backyard track built specifically to test a rider’s skills. The short straights, lofty jumps and tight corners are intense under race conditions, offering a fun and entertaining event for competitors and spectators alike. The event provides a unique experience for the local Victorian riders, as well as the interstate and international visitors during an off day of the annual BMX Victoria Track Attack series.
The primary goal BSX is to raise money for the Royal Children’s Hospital Foundation but there’s so much more to the event. It creates an atmosphere that words just can’t describe. Since the very first event in 2006, BSX has raised over $40,000 helping to providing the hospital with much-needed equipment.
ABOUT THE ROYAL CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL
The Royal Children’s Hospital is the major specialist paediatric hospital in Victoria and provides a full range of clinical services and health promotion and prevention programs for infants through to adolescents. Each year the Royal Children’s Hospital treats tens of thousands of children through our Emergency Department, inpatient admissions and outpatient visits. The Royal Children’s Hospital Foundation plays a vital role in providing additional funding to support important research projects and purchase state of the art medical equipment to ensure that every child receives the very best treatment now and into the future.
