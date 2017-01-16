BSX2017: The Results

The Bicycle Works BSX is now in the history books. Moving the track and the event to the new location after 11 years was a massive undertaking, but the hard slog has paid off with great attendance numbers and initial counts are indicating a nice donation should be heading to the Royal Children’s Hospital.

The track held up well to the pounding it got on the day in the scorching heat, a testament to all the people who made it happen and their hard work and dedication.

Unfortunately we did have one incident, Nathan Glab had a nasty crash and had to be transferred to hospital for scans. We hope they are only a formality, wish Nathan a speedy recovery and hope to see him back on his bike soon.

8 – 10 Boys (20 Riders) PLATE GROUP NAME FINAL 1/2 1/4 1/8 M-PTS M 1 TT 1 1 Pine Rivers BMX Club QLD Benaiah RICHARDS

(AUS20070228) 1st

23.434

{1.909} 1st

24.541

{1.939} 1st

24.329

{1.970} 1st

0.000 0 –

0.000 24.424

{1.947} 2 Geelong BMX Club VIC Cameron GATT

(AUS20080619)

Pure Oceania 2nd

24.117

{1.953} 1st

24.785

{1.991} 1st

24.619

{1.941} 1st

0.000 0 –

0.000 25.067

{1.950} 3 Gawler BMX Club SA Jed TOOTELL-KARALUS

(AUS20070629) 1st-B

25.930

{2.010} 2nd

36.673

{1.953} 1st

25.402

{1.987} 1st

0.000 0 –

0.000 25.441

{2.007} 8 Cross Keys BMX Club SA Samuel IVAS

(AUS20081217)

Rick Colby Transport 2nd-B

27.873

{2.060} 2nd

28.403

{2.121} 1st

35.163

{2.038} 1st

0.000 0 –

0.000 27.791

{2.070} 4 Border BMX Club VIC Fletcher KLEPIAK

(AUS20070128) – 2nd

56.028

{1.951} 1st

0.000 0 –

0.000 25.911

{1.967} 5 Knox BMX Club VIC Trey MORRELL

(AUS20071027)

KCR – 2nd

25.784

{1.991} 1st

0.000 0 –

0.000 26.311

{1.982} 6 Lilydale BMX Club VIC Nathan EATON

(AUS20060217) – 2nd

27.495

{1.998} 1st

0.000 0 –

0.000 26.821

{2.066} 7 Knox BMX Club VIC Sean KELLY

(AUS20070614) – 2nd

26.420

{2.072} 1st

0.000 0 –

0.000 27.439

{2.085} 9 BSX (Bicycle Supercross) Inc. VIC Jabe BROWN

(AUS20080723)

RAD Factory Team – – DNS:2 0 –

0.000 28.091

{2.003} 10 Beenleigh BMX Club QLD Taj WRIGHT

(AUS20080214)

Bandits – – DNS:2 0 –

0.000 28.099

{2.074} 11 Bunbury BMX Club WA Flynn EDWARDS

(AUS20080408)

BMX Edge, Staats, Ciari National Team Australia – – DNS:2 0 –

0.000 28.386

{2.169} 12 BSX (Bicycle Supercross) Inc. VIC Zac BROWN

(AUS20070629)

RAD Factory Team – – DNS:2 0 –

0.000 28.643

{2.115} 13 Knox BMX Club VIC Hayden MCGRATH

(AUS20080314)

J&R Bicycles Team Australia – – DNS:2 0 –

0.000 28.934

{2.373} 14 Knox BMX Club VIC Angus GRAY

(AUS20070726)

RAD Factory Team – – DNS:2 0 –

0.000 29.127

{2.132} 15 Geelong BMX Club VIC Luke JANS

(AUS20090518)

Dynamite Cycles Buninyong – – DNS:2 0 –

0.000 29.547

{2.226} 16 Knox BMX Club VIC Liam FRASER

(AUS20080718) – – DNS:2 0 –

0.000 31.283

{2.164} 414 Geelong BMX Club VIC Taj BOURKE

(AUS20061201) – – – 0 –

0.000 31.869

{2.234} 136 South Eastern BMX Club VIC Callum CRISTIANO

(AUS20090907)

JPP – – – 0 –

0.000 32.897

{2.230} 136 South Eastern BMX Club VIC Cohen CRISTIANO

(AUS20090907) – – – 0 –

0.000 34.165

{2.339} 182 Sunbury BMX Club VIC Tyla HALL

(AUS20090321)

Home Mortages, Cool M8 – – – 0 –

0.000 DNS

8 – 10 Girls (7 Riders) PLATE GROUP NAME FINAL 1/2 M-PTS M 1 TT 1 1 Lilydale BMX Club VIC Emerald BLYTH

(AUS20060215) 1st

25.136

{2.057} 1st

26.093

{2.064} 0 –

0.000 25.561

{2.084} 2 Park Orchards BMX Club VIC Mia WEBSTER

(AUS20060426) 2nd

26.370

{1.968} 1st

27.117

{2.094} 0 –

0.000 26.310

{2.010} 3 Lilydale BMX Club VIC Tessa SIMPSON

(AUS20070322)

SJM Racing 1st-B

28.174

{2.171} 2nd

29.125

{2.181} 0 –

0.000 28.574

{2.236} 4 Geelong BMX Club VIC Brodie MITCHELL

(AUS20070406)

Beretta’s Bike Studio 2nd-B

28.925

{2.112} 2nd

28.955

{2.099} 0 –

0.000 28.931

{2.123} X Knox BMX Club VIC Milly GRAY

(AUS20090513)

RAD Factory Team – 0 –

0.000 31.474

{2.311} X Sunbury BMX Club VIC Bella JACKSON

(AUS20071021) – 0 –

0.000 34.205

{2.400} BL106 Blue Lake BMX Club SA Cedar SCOTT

(AUS20070724)

Angry Monkey Racing – 0 –

0.000 40.805

{2.267}

11 – 13 Boys (20 Riders) PLATE GROUP NAME FINAL 1/2 1/4 1/8 M-PTS M 1 TT 1 2 Lilydale BMX Club VIC Byron BLYTH

(AUS20030117) 1st

25.671

{1.784} 1st

22.399

{1.808} 1st

22.857

{1.842} 1st

0.000 0 –

0.000 22.513

{1.880} 1 Park Orchards BMX Club VIC Jake SEEBER

(AUS20030506) DNF

DNF

{1.872} 1st

22.595

{1.850} 1st

22.806

{1.889} 1st

0.000 0 –

0.000 22.495

{1.913} 3 Shepparton BMX Club VIC Gian RENATO

(AUS20040713)

BMX MAD 1st-B

22.339

{1.856} 2nd

23.286

{1.797} 1st

22.763

{1.842} 1st

0.000 0 –

0.000 22.743

{1.829} 8 Bunbury BMX Club WA Daniel DORAN

(AUS20041118) 2nd-B

25.359

{1.921} 2nd

23.870

{1.856} 1st

22.983

{1.873} 1st

0.000 0 –

0.000 23.919

{1.879} 4 Geelong BMX Club VIC Diesel CONNOR

(AUS20030210)

Haro – 2nd

23.628

{1.854} 1st

0.000 0 –

0.000 22.915

{1.845} 5 Geelong BMX Club VIC Jake JANS

(AUS20050117)

Dynamite Cycles Buninyong – 2nd

23.988

{1.943} 1st

0.000 0 –

0.000 23.571

{1.987} 6 Knox BMX Club VIC Lochlan KELLY

(AUS20031103) – 2nd

23.498

{1.933} 1st

0.000 0 –

0.000 23.788

{1.908} 7 Knox BMX Club VIC Jake BONHAM

(AUS20041014)

Planett, Krush – 2nd

24.775

{1.907} 1st

0.000 0 –

0.000 23.820

{1.941} 9 The Cove BMX Club SA Marcus WIGG

(AUS20031209)

MV2 ADL – – DNS:2 0 –

0.000 24.447

{1.977} 10 Park Orchards BMX Club VIC Samuel PAXTON

(AUS20030308) – – DNS:2 0 –

0.000 24.470

{1.979} 11 Geelong BMX Club VIC Owen MACPHERSON

(AUS20030805)

WestCoast Concrete Cutting – – DNS:2 0 –

0.000 25.537

{1.986} 12 Geelong BMX Club VIC Liam WALCZUK

(AUS20031027) – – DNS:2 0 –

0.000 25.773

{1.952} 13 Lilydale BMX Club VIC Joel EATON

(AUS20030326) – – DNS:2 0 –

0.000 26.000

{1.920} 14 Redlands BMX Club QLD Harry WILLIAMSON

(AUS20060525) – – DNS:2 0 –

0.000 26.488

{2.002} 15 Portland BMX Club VIC Jack THORP

(AUS20041124)

Logan Cycles, Portland – – DNS:2 0 –

0.000 26.601

{2.171} 16 Bunbury BMX Club WA Lochlan EDWARDS

(AUS20051213)

BMX Edge, Staats, Ciari National Team Australia – – DNS:2 0 –

0.000 26.864

{2.100} 123 South Eastern BMX Club VIC Logan COLEMAN

(AUS20060614)

JPP – – – 0 –

0.000 27.517

{2.106} 50 Sunbury BMX Club VIC Luca MASON-WEBER

(AUS20040731) – – – 0 –

0.000 27.656

{2.020} X Park Orchards BMX Club VIC Adam NICKS

(AUS20050810) – – – 0 –

0.000 27.748

{2.054} X Knox BMX Club VIC Jaiden FRASER

(AUS20061101) – – – 0 –

0.000 33.133

{2.295}

11 – 13 Girls (4 Riders) PLATE GROUP NAME FINAL 1/2 M-PTS M 1 TT 1 1 Bendigo BMX Club VIC Rhian HOBBS

(AUS20041217)

KCR 1st

24.211

{2.003} 1st

24.223

{2.002} 0 –

0.000 24.495

{2.003} 2 Knox BMX Club VIC Tayla BONHAM

(AUS20041014)

Planett, Krush 2nd

25.511

{2.033} 1st

26.582

{2.021} 0 –

0.000 25.029

{2.013} 3 Blue Lake BMX Club SA Raine SCOTT

(AUS20051012)

Angry Monkey Racing 1st-B

29.194

{2.087} 2nd

27.996

{2.144} 0 –

0.000 28.283

{2.147} 4 Eastfield BMX Club VIC Katelyn HARRIS

(AUS20051129) 2nd-B

38.106

{2.374} 2nd

36.313

{2.414} 0 –

0.000 38.045

{2.449}

Open Retro (8 Riders) PLATE GROUP NAME FINAL 1/2 1/4 M-PTS M 1 TT 1 2 Geelong BMX Club VIC Gordon MACRAE

(AUS19801006) 1st

23.736

{1.764} 1st

24.248

{1.797} 1st

23.651

{1.810} 0 –

0.000 23.742

{1.876} 1 Shepparton BMX Club VIC Timothy AUSTIN

(AUS19820813) 2nd

24.565

{1.738} 1st

23.201

{1.759} 1st

23.552

{1.786} 0 –

0.000 23.248

{1.752} 3 Blue Lake BMX Club SA Alistair SCOTT

(AUS19750816)

Angry Monkey Racing 1st-B

25.554

{1.834} 2nd

24.992

{1.831} 1st

24.668

{1.987} 0 –

0.000 24.126

{1.944} 8 BSX (Bicycle Supercross) Inc. VIC Paul KNOX

(AUS19670626) 2nd-B

25.591

{1.848} 2nd

26.837

{1.826} 1st

26.054

{1.907} 0 –

0.000 26.616

{1.857} 4 Sunbury BMX Club VIC Aaron ROGERS

(AUS19790323)

BMXUltra.com – 2nd

26.634

{2.011} 0 –

0.000 24.787

{2.017} 5 Knox BMX Club VIC Brendon MARSHALL

(AUS19770609)

Bicycle Works – 2nd

25.529

{1.839} 0 –

0.000 25.132

{1.917} 6 Knox BMX Club VIC Russell BROWN

(AUS19790517)

RAD Factory Team – 2nd

23.933

{1.763} 0 –

0.000 25.685

{1.860} 7 Lilydale BMX Club VIC Marcus BLYTH

(AUS19710709) – 2nd

26.578

{1.963} 0 –

0.000 26.233

{1.924}

45+ Open Wheel (5 Riders) PLATE GROUP NAME FINAL 1/2 M-PTS M 1 TT 1 2 BSX (Bicycle Supercross) Inc. VIC Shane JENKINS

(AUS19701007)

Supercross BMX, BMXUltra.com 1st

23.022

{1.838} 1st

22.770

{1.839} 0 –

0.000 23.374

{1.803} 3 BSX (Bicycle Supercross) Inc. VIC Shaun COLLINS

(AUS19710312)

Supercross BMX, Speedline, SCCE, ECI 2nd

25.106

{1.920} 1st

24.089

{2.030} 0 –

0.000 24.404

{1.872} 1 Geelong BMX Club VIC Craig WALCZUK

(AUS19690221) 1st-B

22.834

{1.790} 2nd

2:03.881

{1.785} 0 –

0.000 23.281

{1.805} 4 South Eastern BMX Club VIC Geoffrey BORRELL

(AUS19680331) 2nd-B

25.339

{1.806} 2nd

24.596

{1.836} 0 –

0.000 24.827

{1.824} 501 BSX (Bicycle Supercross) Inc. VIC Paul KNOX

(AUS19670626)

Ssquared, Answer – 0 –

0.000 26.594

{1.846}

30+ Men Open Wheel (20 Riders) PLATE GROUP NAME FINAL 1/2 1/4 1/8 M-PTS M 1 TT 1 1 Beenleigh BMX Club QLD Timothy WRIGHT

(AUS19810829)

Bandits 1st

20.086

{1.688} 1st

20.166

{1.683} 1st

20.309

{1.722} 1st

20.704

{1.725} 0 –

0.000 20.118

{1.719} 2 Geelong BMX Club VIC Simon ANDERSON

(AUS19740922)

GT, Fox 2nd

20.975

{1.637} 1st

20.767

{1.712} 1st

20.744

{1.665} 1st

21.513

{1.718} 0 –

0.000 20.401

{1.677} 3 Shepparton BMX Club VIC Levi COLLINS

(AUS19850207)

BMXUltra.com 1st-B

20.649

{1.750} 2nd

20.649

{1.704} 1st

21.642

{1.718} 1st

21.320

{1.728} 0 –

0.000 20.411

{1.785} 4 Sunbury BMX Club VIC Robert SLATTER

(AUS19791117)

Answer Ssquared 2nd-B

21.440

{1.683} 2nd

24.940

{1.934} 1st

21.295

{1.739} 1st

20.928

{1.705} 0 –

0.000 20.564

{1.748} 5 Sunbury BMX Club VIC Andrew JACKSON

(AUS19840504) – 2nd

22.050

{1.716} 1st

21.918

{1.707} 0 –

0.000 21.172

{1.699} 6 Geelong BMX Club VIC Christian BOURKE

(AUS19821210) – 2nd

21.765

{1.718} 1st

21.610

{1.726} 0 –

0.000 21.189

{1.776} 7 Geelong BMX Club VIC Brett CRESWELL

(AUS19831026) – 2nd

40.843

{1.775} 1st

21.717

{1.789} 0 –

0.000 21.584

{1.785} 8 South Eastern BMX Club VIC Luke CRISTIANO

(AUS19791217)

StayStrong – 2nd

23.987

{1.751} 1st

22.527

{1.794} 0 –

0.000 21.846

{1.781} 9 Shepparton BMX Club VIC Timothy AUSTIN

(AUS19820813)

Speedline, Supercross BMX Australia – – 2nd

22.847

{1.755} 0 –

0.000 22.169

{1.736} 10 Geelong BMX Club VIC Gordon MACRAE

(AUS19801006) – – 2nd

22.730

{1.808} 0 –

0.000 22.696

{1.804} 11 Geelong BMX Club VIC Craig WALCZUK

(AUS19690221) – – 2nd

22.579

{1.736} 0 –

0.000 23.029

{1.779} 12 BSX (Bicycle Supercross) Inc. VIC Steve TAYLOR-MADIN

(AUS19820407)

Riding Way – – 2nd

23.357

{1.863} 0 –

0.000 23.257

{1.731} 13 Sunbury BMX Club VIC Aaron ROGERS

(AUS19790323)

BMXUltra.com – – 2nd

23.043

{1.797} 0 –

0.000 23.349

{1.971} 14 BSX (Bicycle Supercross) Inc. VIC Glenn MAIN

(AUS19770313)

Speedline, Supercross BMX Australia – – 2nd

23.705

{1.775} 0 –

0.000 23.487

{1.843} 15 Knox BMX Club VIC Russell BROWN

(AUS19790517)

RAD Factory Team – – 2nd

24.186

{1.808} 0 –

0.000 24.119

{1.811} 16 BSX (Bicycle Supercross) Inc. VIC Craig AUSTIN

(AUS19790531)

Speedline, Supercross BMX Australia – – 2nd

26.962

{1.939} 0 –

0.000 25.861

{1.939} X Harbour City BMX Club QLD Travis POPE

(AUS19740109) – – – 0 –

0.000 26.481

{2.009} 61 Geelong BMX Club VIC Byron MITCHELL

(AUS19731106)

Beretta’s Bike Studio – – – 0 –

0.000 27.376

{2.032} 32 Knox BMX Club VIC Simon TREWIN

(AUS19750923) – – – 0 –

0.000 30.453

{1.817} X Knox BMX Club VIC Brendon MARSHALL

(AUS19770609)

Bicycle Works – – – 0 –

0.000 31.933

{1.841}

Open Women (8 Riders) PLATE GROUP NAME FINAL 1/2 1/4 M-PTS M 1 TT 1 1 Geelong BMX Club VIC Iesha ANDERSON

(AUS20001130)

GT, Fox 1st

22.675

{1.749} 1st

22.549

{1.717} 1st

23.283

{1.750} 0 –

0.000 22.706

{1.706} 2 Knox BMX Club VIC Vanessa GOODEN

(AUS20020920)

Thrill, Onyx, Speed FX 2nd

23.582

{1.847} 1st

23.662

{1.897} 1st

24.623

{1.955} 0 –

0.000 24.025

{1.907} 3 Pine Rivers BMX Club QLD Courtney STEVENSON

(AUS20000827)

Ace Race 1st-B

23.341

{1.813} 2nd

25.459

{1.791} 1st

24.868

{1.848} 0 –

0.000 24.384

{1.862} 4 Blue Lake BMX Club SA Mercedes SCOTT

(AUS20030122)

Angry Monkey Racing 2nd-B

25.205

{1.967} 2nd

25.324

{2.047} 1st

26.109

{2.042} 0 –

0.000 25.044

{1.968} 5 Lilydale BMX Club VIC Emerald BLYTH

(AUS20060215) – 2nd

25.667

{2.069} 0 –

0.000 25.685

{2.109} 6 Lilydale BMX Club VIC Tessa SIMPSON

(AUS20070322) – 2nd

28.371

{2.132} 0 –

0.000 27.983

{2.144} 7 Geelong BMX Club VIC Brodie MITCHELL

(AUS20070406) – 2nd

29.176

{2.130} 0 –

0.000 28.517

{2.283} 8 Batemans Bay BMX Club NSW Leah HEARNE

(AUS20011116)

Skingrowsback, Gloryfy, Catalyst, Ace Race, Batemans Bay Cycles – DNS:2 0 –

0.000 DNF

Open Men (32 Riders) PLATE GROUP NAME FINAL 1/2 1/4 1/8 /16 M-PTS M 1 TT 1 1 Lilydale BMX Club VIC Joshua CALLAN

(AUS19910408) 1st

19.168

{1.594} 1st

19.507

{1.616} 1st

20.100

{1.626} 1st

20.141

{1.647} 1st

20.356

{1.642} 0 –

0.000 19.412

{1.651} 2 Knox BMX Club VIC Tom SIINMAA

(AUS19900418)

HRV Fitness, DK Bicycles 2nd

20.081

{1.564} 1st

19.177

{1.600} 1st

19.805

{1.615} 1st

19.624

{1.604} 1st

19.389

{1.595} 0 –

0.000 19.471

{1.611} 3 Sunbury BMX Club VIC James LAUTIER

(AUS19940814) 1st-B

24.631

{1.658} 2nd

20.478

{1.654} 1st

20.236

{1.642} 1st

20.211

{1.629} 1st

20.623

{1.636} 0 –

0.000 19.919

{1.656} 4 Park Orchards BMX Club VIC Max CAIRNS

(AUS19960313)

Lusty, TLD 2nd-B

33.685

{2.302} 2nd

59.810

{1.621} 1st

19.786

{1.657} 1st

20.216

{1.678} 1st

20.460

{1.682} 0 –

0.000 20.080

{1.691} 5 Mansfield Mt Buller BMX Club VIC Hayden FLETCHER

(AUS19981125) – 2nd

22.118

{1.680} 1st

20.681

{1.722} 1st

21.813

{1.733} 0 –

0.000 20.120

{1.696} 6 Shepparton BMX Club VIC Cooper BROMLEY

(AUS20001219) – 2nd

21.700

{1.673} 1st

20.831

{1.743} 1st

21.112

{1.749} 0 –

0.000 20.449

{1.735} 8 Bunbury BMX Club WA Kye MUNDAY

(AUS20020104)

Empire BMX – 2nd

21.109

{1.772} 1st

21.423

{1.827} 1st

21.064

{1.801} 0 –

0.000 20.798

{1.817} 15 Beenleigh BMX Club QLD Keith WRIGHT

(AUS19950122)

Bandits – 2nd

22.414

{1.788} 1st

21.814

{1.811} 1st

23.236

{1.807} 0 –

0.000 21.962

{1.811} 9 Club Unknown ? Tonn HAYDON

(AUS19920625)

BMXUltra.com – – 2nd

21.632

{1.679} 1st

21.953

{1.739} 0 –

0.000 20.827

{1.742} 10 BSX (Bicycle Supercross) Inc. VIC Dane ANDERSON

(AUS19821105) – – 2nd

20.896

{1.679} 1st

21.418

{1.719} 0 –

0.000 20.865

{1.720} 11 Redlands BMX Club QLD Mitchell TORRENS

(AUS20000523)

Pro Life Cycles – – 2nd

21.764

{1.712} 1st

22.226

{1.717} 0 –

0.000 21.261

{1.736} 12 Lilydale BMX Club VIC Taylor DAVIS

(AUS19950411)

Hyper Australia – – 2nd

21.627

{1.825} 1st

21.827

{1.823} 0 –

0.000 21.338

{1.873} 13 Knox BMX Club VIC Christopher GOODEN

(AUS19990730)

Shass Appeal – – 2nd

21.280

{1.727} 1st

21.878

{1.838} 0 –

0.000 21.608

{1.808} 14 Eastfield BMX Club VIC Fletcher ROBERTSON-EDGAR

(AUS20020625) – – 2nd

22.518

{1.805} 1st

22.162

{1.812} 0 –

0.000 21.740

{1.800} 16 Shepparton BMX Club VIC Gian RENATO

(AUS20040713)

BMX MAD – – 2nd

22.753

{1.783} 1st

24.384

{1.816} 0 –

0.000 22.073

{1.804} 23 Sunbury BMX Club VIC Corey SZTAMA

(AUS19921105)

RSole BMX – – 2nd

22.773

{1.859} 1st

23.292

{1.811} 0 –

0.000 22.810

{1.798} 7 Eastfield BMX Club VIC Rhyder KENNEDY

(AUS20010121) – – – 2nd

35.815

{1.775} 0 –

0.000 20.636

{1.733} 17 Sunbury BMX Club VIC Harvey DALE

(AUS20010731) – – – 2nd

21.354

{1.675} 0 –

0.000 22.129

{1.719} 18 Sunbury BMX Club VIC Joshua SODERMAN

(AUS20010618)

Ace Race – – – 2nd

22.947

{1.738} 0 –

0.000 22.184

{1.734} 19 Bendigo BMX Club VIC Braydan RAMSEY

(AUS20021112) – – – 2nd

23.383

{1.921} 0 –

0.000 22.370

{1.827} 20 Lilydale BMX Club VIC Byron BLYTH

(AUS20030117) – – – 2nd

23.022

{1.804} 0 –

0.000 22.454

{1.852} 21 Eastfield BMX Club VIC Christian ROBERTSON-EDGAR

(AUS20010206) – – – 2nd

22.851

{1.827} 0 –

0.000 22.464

{1.822} 22 BSX (Bicycle Supercross) Inc. VIC Liam STEELE

(AUS20000707)

Dean Steele – – – 2nd

24.547

{1.855} 0 –

0.000 22.731

{1.864} 24 Sunbury BMX Club VIC Damon HOCKING

(AUS20020605)

Dynamite Cycles – – – 2nd

23.606

{1.832} 0 –

0.000 22.919

{1.865} 25 Geelong BMX Club VIC Craig WALCZUK

(AUS19690221) – – – 2nd

39.198

{1.715} 0 –

0.000 23.604

{1.766} 26 Sunbury BMX Club VIC Jagger GOVIC

(AUS20010912) – – – 2nd

25.178

{1.923} 0 –

0.000 23.895

{1.882} 27 Mansfield Mt Buller BMX Club VIC Paul BICKEL

(USA19950315) – – – 2nd

24.301

{1.833} 0 –

0.000 24.075

{1.876} 28 Sunbury BMX Club VIC Deon CORBETT – – – 2nd

23.519

{1.910} 0 –

0.000 24.108

{1.926} 29 Knox BMX Club VIC Jack O’CONNOR

(AUS20020418) – – – 2nd

25.872

{1.916} 0 –

0.000 24.694

{1.924} 30 Cross Keys BMX Club SA Tyler WAKELIN

(AUS20020429) – – – 2nd

25.776

{2.102} 0 –

0.000 24.799

{1.935} 31 Geelong BMX Club VIC Liam WALCZUK

(AUS20031027) – – – 2nd

25.716

{1.969} 0 –

0.000 25.682

{1.964} 32 Geelong BMX Club VIC Nathan GLAB

(AUS19980424)

HRV Ftiness – – – DNS:2 0 –

0.000 DNF

Bicycle Works BSX2017 is presented by BSX Inc/bmxultra.com & proudly supported by

Platinum Partner

Bicycle Works (www.bicycleworks.com.au)

Gold Partners

Airsho

A-Team Distro (www.ateamdistro.com)

iPiece Productions (www.ipiece.com.au)

Phirebird (www.phirebird.com)

SE Bicycles/Oceania Bicycles (australia.sebikes.com)

Thinglab (www.thinglab.com.au)

Silver Partners

Phil Kaye Racing (GHP Australia)

Redline Bicycles

BMXMAD

ECI Imports

Ciari Parts

Mac Components

Bronze Partners

Box Components

Tangent Products

Tioga

Daylight Cycle Co

Planett

BMXEdge

Rad Factory Team

ABOUT BSX

BSX (Bicycle Supercross) is one-on-one sprint trails style BMX racing on a backyard track built specifically to test a rider’s skills. The short straights, lofty jumps and tight corners are intense under race conditions, offering a fun and entertaining event for competitors and spectators alike. The event provides a unique experience for the local Victorian riders, as well as the interstate and international visitors during an off day of the annual BMX Victoria Track Attack series.

The primary goal BSX is to raise money for the Royal Children’s Hospital Foundation but there’s so much more to the event. It creates an atmosphere that words just can’t describe. Since the very first event in 2006, BSX has raised over $40,000 helping to providing the hospital with much-needed equipment.

www.bmxultra.com/bsx

ABOUT THE ROYAL CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL

The Royal Children’s Hospital is the major specialist paediatric hospital in Victoria and provides a full range of clinical services and health promotion and prevention programs for infants through to adolescents. Each year the Royal Children’s Hospital treats tens of thousands of children through our Emergency Department, inpatient admissions and outpatient visits. The Royal Children’s Hospital Foundation plays a vital role in providing additional funding to support important research projects and purchase state of the art medical equipment to ensure that every child receives the very best treatment now and into the future.