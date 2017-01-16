  • BMX Gear Calculator iPhone/iPad app

BSX2017: The Results

The Bicycle Works BSX is now in the history books. Moving the track and the event to the new location after 11 years was a massive undertaking, but the hard slog has paid off with great attendance numbers and initial counts are indicating a nice donation should be heading to the Royal Children’s Hospital.

The track held up well to the pounding it got on the day in the scorching heat, a testament to all the people who made it happen and their hard work and dedication.

Unfortunately we did have one incident, Nathan Glab had a nasty crash and had to be transferred to hospital for scans. We hope they are only a formality, wish Nathan a speedy recovery and hope to see him back on his bike soon.

8 – 10 Boys (20 Riders)
PLATE GROUP NAME FINAL 1/2 1/4 1/8 M-PTS M 1 TT 1
1 Pine Rivers BMX Club QLD Benaiah RICHARDS
(AUS20070228)		 1st
23.434
{1.909}		 1st
24.541
{1.939}		 1st
24.329
{1.970}		 1st
0.000		 0
0.000		 24.424
{1.947}
2 Geelong BMX Club VIC Cameron GATT
(AUS20080619)
Pure Oceania		 2nd
24.117
{1.953}		 1st
24.785
{1.991}		 1st
24.619
{1.941}		 1st
0.000		 0
0.000		 25.067
{1.950}
3 Gawler BMX Club SA Jed TOOTELL-KARALUS
(AUS20070629)		 1st-B
25.930
{2.010}		 2nd
36.673
{1.953}		 1st
25.402
{1.987}		 1st
0.000		 0
0.000		 25.441
{2.007}
8 Cross Keys BMX Club SA Samuel IVAS
(AUS20081217)
Rick Colby Transport		 2nd-B
27.873
{2.060}		 2nd
28.403
{2.121}		 1st
35.163
{2.038}		 1st
0.000		 0
0.000		 27.791
{2.070}
4 Border BMX Club VIC Fletcher KLEPIAK
(AUS20070128)		 2nd
56.028
{1.951}		 1st
0.000		 0
0.000		 25.911
{1.967}
5 Knox BMX Club VIC Trey MORRELL
(AUS20071027)
KCR		 2nd
25.784
{1.991}		 1st
0.000		 0
0.000		 26.311
{1.982}
6 Lilydale BMX Club VIC Nathan EATON
(AUS20060217)		 2nd
27.495
{1.998}		 1st
0.000		 0
0.000		 26.821
{2.066}
7 Knox BMX Club VIC Sean KELLY
(AUS20070614)		 2nd
26.420
{2.072}		 1st
0.000		 0
0.000		 27.439
{2.085}
9 BSX (Bicycle Supercross) Inc. VIC Jabe BROWN
(AUS20080723)
RAD Factory Team		 DNS:2 0
0.000		 28.091
{2.003}
10 Beenleigh BMX Club QLD Taj WRIGHT
(AUS20080214)
Bandits		 DNS:2 0
0.000		 28.099
{2.074}
11 Bunbury BMX Club WA Flynn EDWARDS
(AUS20080408)
BMX Edge, Staats, Ciari National Team Australia		 DNS:2 0
0.000		 28.386
{2.169}
12 BSX (Bicycle Supercross) Inc. VIC Zac BROWN
(AUS20070629)
RAD Factory Team		 DNS:2 0
0.000		 28.643
{2.115}
13 Knox BMX Club VIC Hayden MCGRATH
(AUS20080314)
J&R Bicycles Team Australia		 DNS:2 0
0.000		 28.934
{2.373}
14 Knox BMX Club VIC Angus GRAY
(AUS20070726)
RAD Factory Team		 DNS:2 0
0.000		 29.127
{2.132}
15 Geelong BMX Club VIC Luke JANS
(AUS20090518)
Dynamite Cycles Buninyong		 DNS:2 0
0.000		 29.547
{2.226}
16 Knox BMX Club VIC Liam FRASER
(AUS20080718)		 DNS:2 0
0.000		 31.283
{2.164}
414 Geelong BMX Club VIC Taj BOURKE
(AUS20061201)		 0
0.000		 31.869
{2.234}
136 South Eastern BMX Club VIC Callum CRISTIANO
(AUS20090907)
JPP		 0
0.000		 32.897
{2.230}
136 South Eastern BMX Club VIC Cohen CRISTIANO
(AUS20090907)		 0
0.000		 34.165
{2.339}
182 Sunbury BMX Club VIC Tyla HALL
(AUS20090321)
Home Mortages, Cool M8		 0
0.000		 DNS
8 – 10 Girls (7 Riders)
PLATE GROUP NAME FINAL 1/2 M-PTS M 1 TT 1
1 Lilydale BMX Club VIC Emerald BLYTH
(AUS20060215)		 1st
25.136
{2.057}		 1st
26.093
{2.064}		 0
0.000		 25.561
{2.084}
2 Park Orchards BMX Club VIC Mia WEBSTER
(AUS20060426)		 2nd
26.370
{1.968}		 1st
27.117
{2.094}		 0
0.000		 26.310
{2.010}
3 Lilydale BMX Club VIC Tessa SIMPSON
(AUS20070322)
SJM Racing		 1st-B
28.174
{2.171}		 2nd
29.125
{2.181}		 0
0.000		 28.574
{2.236}
4 Geelong BMX Club VIC Brodie MITCHELL
(AUS20070406)
Beretta’s Bike Studio		 2nd-B
28.925
{2.112}		 2nd
28.955
{2.099}		 0
0.000		 28.931
{2.123}
X Knox BMX Club VIC Milly GRAY
(AUS20090513)
RAD Factory Team		 0
0.000		 31.474
{2.311}
X Sunbury BMX Club VIC Bella JACKSON
(AUS20071021)		 0
0.000		 34.205
{2.400}
BL106 Blue Lake BMX Club SA Cedar SCOTT
(AUS20070724)
Angry Monkey Racing		 0
0.000		 40.805
{2.267}
11 – 13 Boys (20 Riders)
PLATE GROUP NAME FINAL 1/2 1/4 1/8 M-PTS M 1 TT 1
2 Lilydale BMX Club VIC Byron BLYTH
(AUS20030117)		 1st
25.671
{1.784}		 1st
22.399
{1.808}		 1st
22.857
{1.842}		 1st
0.000		 0
0.000		 22.513
{1.880}
1 Park Orchards BMX Club VIC Jake SEEBER
(AUS20030506)		 DNF
DNF
{1.872}		 1st
22.595
{1.850}		 1st
22.806
{1.889}		 1st
0.000		 0
0.000		 22.495
{1.913}
3 Shepparton BMX Club VIC Gian RENATO
(AUS20040713)
BMX MAD		 1st-B
22.339
{1.856}		 2nd
23.286
{1.797}		 1st
22.763
{1.842}		 1st
0.000		 0
0.000		 22.743
{1.829}
8 Bunbury BMX Club WA Daniel DORAN
(AUS20041118)		 2nd-B
25.359
{1.921}		 2nd
23.870
{1.856}		 1st
22.983
{1.873}		 1st
0.000		 0
0.000		 23.919
{1.879}
4 Geelong BMX Club VIC Diesel CONNOR
(AUS20030210)
Haro		 2nd
23.628
{1.854}		 1st
0.000		 0
0.000		 22.915
{1.845}
5 Geelong BMX Club VIC Jake JANS
(AUS20050117)
Dynamite Cycles Buninyong		 2nd
23.988
{1.943}		 1st
0.000		 0
0.000		 23.571
{1.987}
6 Knox BMX Club VIC Lochlan KELLY
(AUS20031103)		 2nd
23.498
{1.933}		 1st
0.000		 0
0.000		 23.788
{1.908}
7 Knox BMX Club VIC Jake BONHAM
(AUS20041014)
Planett, Krush		 2nd
24.775
{1.907}		 1st
0.000		 0
0.000		 23.820
{1.941}
9 The Cove BMX Club SA Marcus WIGG
(AUS20031209)
MV2 ADL		 DNS:2 0
0.000		 24.447
{1.977}
10 Park Orchards BMX Club VIC Samuel PAXTON
(AUS20030308)		 DNS:2 0
0.000		 24.470
{1.979}
11 Geelong BMX Club VIC Owen MACPHERSON
(AUS20030805)
WestCoast Concrete Cutting		 DNS:2 0
0.000		 25.537
{1.986}
12 Geelong BMX Club VIC Liam WALCZUK
(AUS20031027)		 DNS:2 0
0.000		 25.773
{1.952}
13 Lilydale BMX Club VIC Joel EATON
(AUS20030326)		 DNS:2 0
0.000		 26.000
{1.920}
14 Redlands BMX Club QLD Harry WILLIAMSON
(AUS20060525)		 DNS:2 0
0.000		 26.488
{2.002}
15 Portland BMX Club VIC Jack THORP
(AUS20041124)
Logan Cycles, Portland		 DNS:2 0
0.000		 26.601
{2.171}
16 Bunbury BMX Club WA Lochlan EDWARDS
(AUS20051213)
BMX Edge, Staats, Ciari National Team Australia		 DNS:2 0
0.000		 26.864
{2.100}
123 South Eastern BMX Club VIC Logan COLEMAN
(AUS20060614)
JPP		 0
0.000		 27.517
{2.106}
50 Sunbury BMX Club VIC Luca MASON-WEBER
(AUS20040731)		 0
0.000		 27.656
{2.020}
X Park Orchards BMX Club VIC Adam NICKS
(AUS20050810)		 0
0.000		 27.748
{2.054}
X Knox BMX Club VIC Jaiden FRASER
(AUS20061101)		 0
0.000		 33.133
{2.295}
11 – 13 Girls (4 Riders)
PLATE GROUP NAME FINAL 1/2 M-PTS M 1 TT 1
1 Bendigo BMX Club VIC Rhian HOBBS
(AUS20041217)
KCR		 1st
24.211
{2.003}		 1st
24.223
{2.002}		 0
0.000		 24.495
{2.003}
2 Knox BMX Club VIC Tayla BONHAM
(AUS20041014)
Planett, Krush		 2nd
25.511
{2.033}		 1st
26.582
{2.021}		 0
0.000		 25.029
{2.013}
3 Blue Lake BMX Club SA Raine SCOTT
(AUS20051012)
Angry Monkey Racing		 1st-B
29.194
{2.087}		 2nd
27.996
{2.144}		 0
0.000		 28.283
{2.147}
4 Eastfield BMX Club VIC Katelyn HARRIS
(AUS20051129)		 2nd-B
38.106
{2.374}		 2nd
36.313
{2.414}		 0
0.000		 38.045
{2.449}
Open Retro (8 Riders)
PLATE GROUP NAME FINAL 1/2 1/4 M-PTS M 1 TT 1
2 Geelong BMX Club VIC Gordon MACRAE
(AUS19801006)		 1st
23.736
{1.764}		 1st
24.248
{1.797}		 1st
23.651
{1.810}		 0
0.000		 23.742
{1.876}
1 Shepparton BMX Club VIC Timothy AUSTIN
(AUS19820813)		 2nd
24.565
{1.738}		 1st
23.201
{1.759}		 1st
23.552
{1.786}		 0
0.000		 23.248
{1.752}
3 Blue Lake BMX Club SA Alistair SCOTT
(AUS19750816)
Angry Monkey Racing		 1st-B
25.554
{1.834}		 2nd
24.992
{1.831}		 1st
24.668
{1.987}		 0
0.000		 24.126
{1.944}
8 BSX (Bicycle Supercross) Inc. VIC Paul KNOX
(AUS19670626)		 2nd-B
25.591
{1.848}		 2nd
26.837
{1.826}		 1st
26.054
{1.907}		 0
0.000		 26.616
{1.857}
4 Sunbury BMX Club VIC Aaron ROGERS
(AUS19790323)
BMXUltra.com		 2nd
26.634
{2.011}		 0
0.000		 24.787
{2.017}
5 Knox BMX Club VIC Brendon MARSHALL
(AUS19770609)
Bicycle Works		 2nd
25.529
{1.839}		 0
0.000		 25.132
{1.917}
6 Knox BMX Club VIC Russell BROWN
(AUS19790517)
RAD Factory Team		 2nd
23.933
{1.763}		 0
0.000		 25.685
{1.860}
7 Lilydale BMX Club VIC Marcus BLYTH
(AUS19710709)		 2nd
26.578
{1.963}		 0
0.000		 26.233
{1.924}
45+ Open Wheel (5 Riders)
PLATE GROUP NAME FINAL 1/2 M-PTS M 1 TT 1
2 BSX (Bicycle Supercross) Inc. VIC Shane JENKINS
(AUS19701007)
Supercross BMX, BMXUltra.com		 1st
23.022
{1.838}		 1st
22.770
{1.839}		 0
0.000		 23.374
{1.803}
3 BSX (Bicycle Supercross) Inc. VIC Shaun COLLINS
(AUS19710312)
Supercross BMX, Speedline, SCCE, ECI		 2nd
25.106
{1.920}		 1st
24.089
{2.030}		 0
0.000		 24.404
{1.872}
1 Geelong BMX Club VIC Craig WALCZUK
(AUS19690221)		 1st-B
22.834
{1.790}		 2nd
2:03.881
{1.785}		 0
0.000		 23.281
{1.805}
4 South Eastern BMX Club VIC Geoffrey BORRELL
(AUS19680331)		 2nd-B
25.339
{1.806}		 2nd
24.596
{1.836}		 0
0.000		 24.827
{1.824}
501 BSX (Bicycle Supercross) Inc. VIC Paul KNOX
(AUS19670626)
Ssquared, Answer		 0
0.000		 26.594
{1.846}
30+ Men Open Wheel (20 Riders)
PLATE GROUP NAME FINAL 1/2 1/4 1/8 M-PTS M 1 TT 1
1 Beenleigh BMX Club QLD Timothy WRIGHT
(AUS19810829)
Bandits		 1st
20.086
{1.688}		 1st
20.166
{1.683}		 1st
20.309
{1.722}		 1st
20.704
{1.725}		 0
0.000		 20.118
{1.719}
2 Geelong BMX Club VIC Simon ANDERSON
(AUS19740922)
GT, Fox		 2nd
20.975
{1.637}		 1st
20.767
{1.712}		 1st
20.744
{1.665}		 1st
21.513
{1.718}		 0
0.000		 20.401
{1.677}
3 Shepparton BMX Club VIC Levi COLLINS
(AUS19850207)
BMXUltra.com		 1st-B
20.649
{1.750}		 2nd
20.649
{1.704}		 1st
21.642
{1.718}		 1st
21.320
{1.728}		 0
0.000		 20.411
{1.785}
4 Sunbury BMX Club VIC Robert SLATTER
(AUS19791117)
Answer Ssquared		 2nd-B
21.440
{1.683}		 2nd
24.940
{1.934}		 1st
21.295
{1.739}		 1st
20.928
{1.705}		 0
0.000		 20.564
{1.748}
5 Sunbury BMX Club VIC Andrew JACKSON
(AUS19840504)		 2nd
22.050
{1.716}		 1st
21.918
{1.707}		 0
0.000		 21.172
{1.699}
6 Geelong BMX Club VIC Christian BOURKE
(AUS19821210)		 2nd
21.765
{1.718}		 1st
21.610
{1.726}		 0
0.000		 21.189
{1.776}
7 Geelong BMX Club VIC Brett CRESWELL
(AUS19831026)		 2nd
40.843
{1.775}		 1st
21.717
{1.789}		 0
0.000		 21.584
{1.785}
8 South Eastern BMX Club VIC Luke CRISTIANO
(AUS19791217)
StayStrong		 2nd
23.987
{1.751}		 1st
22.527
{1.794}		 0
0.000		 21.846
{1.781}
9 Shepparton BMX Club VIC Timothy AUSTIN
(AUS19820813)
Speedline, Supercross BMX Australia		 2nd
22.847
{1.755}		 0
0.000		 22.169
{1.736}
10 Geelong BMX Club VIC Gordon MACRAE
(AUS19801006)		 2nd
22.730
{1.808}		 0
0.000		 22.696
{1.804}
11 Geelong BMX Club VIC Craig WALCZUK
(AUS19690221)		 2nd
22.579
{1.736}		 0
0.000		 23.029
{1.779}
12 BSX (Bicycle Supercross) Inc. VIC Steve TAYLOR-MADIN
(AUS19820407)
Riding Way		 2nd
23.357
{1.863}		 0
0.000		 23.257
{1.731}
13 Sunbury BMX Club VIC Aaron ROGERS
(AUS19790323)
BMXUltra.com		 2nd
23.043
{1.797}		 0
0.000		 23.349
{1.971}
14 BSX (Bicycle Supercross) Inc. VIC Glenn MAIN
(AUS19770313)
Speedline, Supercross BMX Australia		 2nd
23.705
{1.775}		 0
0.000		 23.487
{1.843}
15 Knox BMX Club VIC Russell BROWN
(AUS19790517)
RAD Factory Team		 2nd
24.186
{1.808}		 0
0.000		 24.119
{1.811}
16 BSX (Bicycle Supercross) Inc. VIC Craig AUSTIN
(AUS19790531)
Speedline, Supercross BMX Australia		 2nd
26.962
{1.939}		 0
0.000		 25.861
{1.939}
X Harbour City BMX Club QLD Travis POPE
(AUS19740109)		 0
0.000		 26.481
{2.009}
61 Geelong BMX Club VIC Byron MITCHELL
(AUS19731106)
Beretta’s Bike Studio		 0
0.000		 27.376
{2.032}
32 Knox BMX Club VIC Simon TREWIN
(AUS19750923)		 0
0.000		 30.453
{1.817}
X Knox BMX Club VIC Brendon MARSHALL
(AUS19770609)
Bicycle Works		 0
0.000		 31.933
{1.841}
Open Women (8 Riders)
PLATE GROUP NAME FINAL 1/2 1/4 M-PTS M 1 TT 1
1 Geelong BMX Club VIC Iesha ANDERSON
(AUS20001130)
GT, Fox		 1st
22.675
{1.749}		 1st
22.549
{1.717}		 1st
23.283
{1.750}		 0
0.000		 22.706
{1.706}
2 Knox BMX Club VIC Vanessa GOODEN
(AUS20020920)
Thrill, Onyx, Speed FX		 2nd
23.582
{1.847}		 1st
23.662
{1.897}		 1st
24.623
{1.955}		 0
0.000		 24.025
{1.907}
3 Pine Rivers BMX Club QLD Courtney STEVENSON
(AUS20000827)
Ace Race		 1st-B
23.341
{1.813}		 2nd
25.459
{1.791}		 1st
24.868
{1.848}		 0
0.000		 24.384
{1.862}
4 Blue Lake BMX Club SA Mercedes SCOTT
(AUS20030122)
Angry Monkey Racing		 2nd-B
25.205
{1.967}		 2nd
25.324
{2.047}		 1st
26.109
{2.042}		 0
0.000		 25.044
{1.968}
5 Lilydale BMX Club VIC Emerald BLYTH
(AUS20060215)		 2nd
25.667
{2.069}		 0
0.000		 25.685
{2.109}
6 Lilydale BMX Club VIC Tessa SIMPSON
(AUS20070322)		 2nd
28.371
{2.132}		 0
0.000		 27.983
{2.144}
7 Geelong BMX Club VIC Brodie MITCHELL
(AUS20070406)		 2nd
29.176
{2.130}		 0
0.000		 28.517
{2.283}
8 Batemans Bay BMX Club NSW Leah HEARNE
(AUS20011116)
Skingrowsback, Gloryfy, Catalyst, Ace Race, Batemans Bay Cycles		 DNS:2 0
0.000		 DNF
Open Men (32 Riders)
PLATE GROUP NAME FINAL 1/2 1/4 1/8 /16 M-PTS M 1 TT 1
1 Lilydale BMX Club VIC Joshua CALLAN
(AUS19910408)		 1st
19.168
{1.594}		 1st
19.507
{1.616}		 1st
20.100
{1.626}		 1st
20.141
{1.647}		 1st
20.356
{1.642}		 0
0.000		 19.412
{1.651}
2 Knox BMX Club VIC Tom SIINMAA
(AUS19900418)
HRV Fitness, DK Bicycles		 2nd
20.081
{1.564}		 1st
19.177
{1.600}		 1st
19.805
{1.615}		 1st
19.624
{1.604}		 1st
19.389
{1.595}		 0
0.000		 19.471
{1.611}
3 Sunbury BMX Club VIC James LAUTIER
(AUS19940814)		 1st-B
24.631
{1.658}		 2nd
20.478
{1.654}		 1st
20.236
{1.642}		 1st
20.211
{1.629}		 1st
20.623
{1.636}		 0
0.000		 19.919
{1.656}
4 Park Orchards BMX Club VIC Max CAIRNS
(AUS19960313)
Lusty, TLD		 2nd-B
33.685
{2.302}		 2nd
59.810
{1.621}		 1st
19.786
{1.657}		 1st
20.216
{1.678}		 1st
20.460
{1.682}		 0
0.000		 20.080
{1.691}
5 Mansfield Mt Buller BMX Club VIC Hayden FLETCHER
(AUS19981125)		 2nd
22.118
{1.680}		 1st
20.681
{1.722}		 1st
21.813
{1.733}		 0
0.000		 20.120
{1.696}
6 Shepparton BMX Club VIC Cooper BROMLEY
(AUS20001219)		 2nd
21.700
{1.673}		 1st
20.831
{1.743}		 1st
21.112
{1.749}		 0
0.000		 20.449
{1.735}
8 Bunbury BMX Club WA Kye MUNDAY
(AUS20020104)
Empire BMX		 2nd
21.109
{1.772}		 1st
21.423
{1.827}		 1st
21.064
{1.801}		 0
0.000		 20.798
{1.817}
15 Beenleigh BMX Club QLD Keith WRIGHT
(AUS19950122)
Bandits		 2nd
22.414
{1.788}		 1st
21.814
{1.811}		 1st
23.236
{1.807}		 0
0.000		 21.962
{1.811}
9 Club Unknown ? Tonn HAYDON
(AUS19920625)
BMXUltra.com		 2nd
21.632
{1.679}		 1st
21.953
{1.739}		 0
0.000		 20.827
{1.742}
10 BSX (Bicycle Supercross) Inc. VIC Dane ANDERSON
(AUS19821105)		 2nd
20.896
{1.679}		 1st
21.418
{1.719}		 0
0.000		 20.865
{1.720}
11 Redlands BMX Club QLD Mitchell TORRENS
(AUS20000523)
Pro Life Cycles		 2nd
21.764
{1.712}		 1st
22.226
{1.717}		 0
0.000		 21.261
{1.736}
12 Lilydale BMX Club VIC Taylor DAVIS
(AUS19950411)
Hyper Australia		 2nd
21.627
{1.825}		 1st
21.827
{1.823}		 0
0.000		 21.338
{1.873}
13 Knox BMX Club VIC Christopher GOODEN
(AUS19990730)
Shass Appeal		 2nd
21.280
{1.727}		 1st
21.878
{1.838}		 0
0.000		 21.608
{1.808}
14 Eastfield BMX Club VIC Fletcher ROBERTSON-EDGAR
(AUS20020625)		 2nd
22.518
{1.805}		 1st
22.162
{1.812}		 0
0.000		 21.740
{1.800}
16 Shepparton BMX Club VIC Gian RENATO
(AUS20040713)
BMX MAD		 2nd
22.753
{1.783}		 1st
24.384
{1.816}		 0
0.000		 22.073
{1.804}
23 Sunbury BMX Club VIC Corey SZTAMA
(AUS19921105)
RSole BMX		 2nd
22.773
{1.859}		 1st
23.292
{1.811}		 0
0.000		 22.810
{1.798}
7 Eastfield BMX Club VIC Rhyder KENNEDY
(AUS20010121)		 2nd
35.815
{1.775}		 0
0.000		 20.636
{1.733}
17 Sunbury BMX Club VIC Harvey DALE
(AUS20010731)		 2nd
21.354
{1.675}		 0
0.000		 22.129
{1.719}
18 Sunbury BMX Club VIC Joshua SODERMAN
(AUS20010618)
Ace Race		 2nd
22.947
{1.738}		 0
0.000		 22.184
{1.734}
19 Bendigo BMX Club VIC Braydan RAMSEY
(AUS20021112)		 2nd
23.383
{1.921}		 0
0.000		 22.370
{1.827}
20 Lilydale BMX Club VIC Byron BLYTH
(AUS20030117)		 2nd
23.022
{1.804}		 0
0.000		 22.454
{1.852}
21 Eastfield BMX Club VIC Christian ROBERTSON-EDGAR
(AUS20010206)		 2nd
22.851
{1.827}		 0
0.000		 22.464
{1.822}
22 BSX (Bicycle Supercross) Inc. VIC Liam STEELE
(AUS20000707)
Dean Steele		 2nd
24.547
{1.855}		 0
0.000		 22.731
{1.864}
24 Sunbury BMX Club VIC Damon HOCKING
(AUS20020605)
Dynamite Cycles		 2nd
23.606
{1.832}		 0
0.000		 22.919
{1.865}
25 Geelong BMX Club VIC Craig WALCZUK
(AUS19690221)		 2nd
39.198
{1.715}		 0
0.000		 23.604
{1.766}
26 Sunbury BMX Club VIC Jagger GOVIC
(AUS20010912)		 2nd
25.178
{1.923}		 0
0.000		 23.895
{1.882}
27 Mansfield Mt Buller BMX Club VIC Paul BICKEL
(USA19950315)		 2nd
24.301
{1.833}		 0
0.000		 24.075
{1.876}
28 Sunbury BMX Club VIC Deon CORBETT 2nd
23.519
{1.910}		 0
0.000		 24.108
{1.926}
29 Knox BMX Club VIC Jack O’CONNOR
(AUS20020418)		 2nd
25.872
{1.916}		 0
0.000		 24.694
{1.924}
30 Cross Keys BMX Club SA Tyler WAKELIN
(AUS20020429)		 2nd
25.776
{2.102}		 0
0.000		 24.799
{1.935}
31 Geelong BMX Club VIC Liam WALCZUK
(AUS20031027)		 2nd
25.716
{1.969}		 0
0.000		 25.682
{1.964}
32 Geelong BMX Club VIC Nathan GLAB
(AUS19980424)
HRV Ftiness		 DNS:2 0
0.000		 DNF

Bicycle Works BSX2017 is presented by BSX Inc/bmxultra.com & proudly supported by

Platinum Partner
Bicycle Works (www.bicycleworks.com.au)

Gold Partners
Airsho
A-Team Distro (www.ateamdistro.com)
iPiece Productions (www.ipiece.com.au)
Phirebird (www.phirebird.com)
SE Bicycles/Oceania Bicycles (australia.sebikes.com)
Thinglab (www.thinglab.com.au)

Silver Partners
Phil Kaye Racing (GHP Australia)
Redline Bicycles
BMXMAD
ECI Imports
Ciari Parts
Mac Components

Bronze Partners
Box Components
Tangent Products
Tioga
Daylight Cycle Co
Planett
BMXEdge
Rad Factory Team

ABOUT BSX

BSX (Bicycle Supercross) is one-on-one sprint trails style BMX racing on a backyard track built specifically to test a rider’s skills. The short straights, lofty jumps and tight corners are intense under race conditions, offering a fun and entertaining event for competitors and spectators alike. The event provides a unique experience for the local Victorian riders, as well as the interstate and international visitors during an off day of the annual BMX Victoria Track Attack series.

The primary goal BSX is to raise money for the Royal Children’s Hospital Foundation but there’s so much more to the event. It creates an atmosphere that words just can’t describe. Since the very first event in 2006, BSX has raised over $40,000 helping to providing the hospital with much-needed equipment.

www.bmxultra.com/bsx

ABOUT THE ROYAL CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL

The Royal Children’s Hospital is the major specialist paediatric hospital in Victoria and provides a full range of clinical services and health promotion and prevention programs for infants through to adolescents. Each year the Royal Children’s Hospital treats tens of thousands of children through our Emergency Department, inpatient admissions and outpatient visits. The Royal Children’s Hospital Foundation plays a vital role in providing additional funding to support important research projects and purchase state of the art medical equipment to ensure that every child receives the very best treatment now and into the future.

