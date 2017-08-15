BSX2018: Ringmaster Images Sign as Gold Partner

Save the date Monday 15 January 2018 for the biggest little race in BMX!

Welcome Gold Partner Ringmaster Images

We are very excited to announce our first BSX2018 partner, Ringmaster Images.

Ringmaster are a giant in the motocross scene making high quality custom decals for some of the biggest names in the sport. They entered the BMX market a few years ago with a bang, offering a massive product range that includes number plate decals, bike stand decals, helmet decal kits and a whole lot more.

Their products are of the highest quality and built to last. Ringmaster recently introduced flouros and other specialty colours for you to look professional with unlimited customisation.

We will be using Ringmaster number plates at the 2018 event.

Check out their BMX product range at www.actionsportsdecals.com/bmx

For a chance to win Ringmaster Images products you have to be at BSX. Don’t miss the biggest little BMX event of the year!

WHO CAN COMPETE AT BSX?

It’s a common misconception that BSX is an invite only event. This is not the case, everyone is welcome to join in on the fun and festivities.

WANT TO BECOME A BSX2018 PARTNER?

Email webmaster@bmxultra.com today for details.

NEW FORMAT & NEW CLASSES

Block 1

Times:

Practice 9:00am – 10:30am

Racing 10:30am – 1:00pm

Classes:

8-10 Boys, 8-10 Girls

11-13 Boys, 11-13 Girls

Open Retro, 45+ Open Wheel

Prizes:

Trophies 1st – 4th

Block 2

Times:

Practice 1:00pm – 2:30pm

Racing 2:30pm – 5:30pm

Classes:

Open Men, Open Women

30+ Open Wheel Men

30+ Open Wheel Women

Prizes:

Cash 1st – 4th

ABOUT BSX

BSX (Bicycle Supercross) is one-on-one sprint trails style BMX racing on a backyard track built specifically to test a rider’s skills. The short straights, lofty jumps and tight corners are intense under race conditions, offering a fun and entertaining event for competitors and spectators alike. The event provides a unique experience for the local Victorian riders, as well as the interstate and international visitors during an off day of the annual BMX Victoria Track Attack series.

The primary goal BSX is to raise money for the Royal Children’s Hospital Foundation but there’s so much more to the event. It creates an atmosphere that words just can’t describe. Since the very first event in 2006, BSX has raised over $50,000 helping to providing the hospital with much-needed equipment.

www.bmxultra.com/bsx

ABOUT THE ROYAL CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL

The Royal Children’s Hospital is the major specialist paediatric hospital in Victoria and provides a full range of clinical services and health promotion and prevention programs for infants through to adolescents. Each year the Royal Children’s Hospital treats tens of thousands of children through our Emergency Department, inpatient admissions and outpatient visits. The Royal Children’s Hospital Foundation plays a vital role in providing additional funding to support important research projects and purchase state of the art medical equipment to ensure that every child receives the very best treatment now and into the future.