Bruce Morris from LUXBMX/race is a bmxultra.com contributor, he scored himself a media bib and credentials and found himself on the Brisbane SX track shooting some great photos; when he wasn’t on his way to another #1 Australia title.

Apparently he has a knack to make riders appear better than they really are.

You can see all the photos right here: https://www.facebook.com/luxbmxrace/