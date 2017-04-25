ECI Announces Launch of Profile Racing Australia Team

Elite Cycle Imports, the exclusive Australian Distributor for Profile Racing Products, are please to announce our new Profile Racing Australia factory team.

The first three riders to be added to the team represent great passion for the sport of BMX racing but they all share an unparalleled love for BMX in general. These guys ride BMX because simply because they love it. None of them have olympic aspirations, and you most likely won’t see them hitting up an 8 meter start hill but they are the kind of guys who will stay awake all night to watch live streams of elite racing across the world and then hook up for a ride the following day.

Glenn Main, a BMX racer since 1991, has been the president of the Sunbury BMX Club in Victoria and, more recently, an extremely active member of the BSX Club. Glenn has been the driving force behind events for both clubs. But it’s not all about moving dirt and pushing pencils. Glenn also knows what it takes to be competitive on the race track having taken a podium at the Australian BMX Championships just a few years ago. He spends his weekends chasing the ultimate riding spot and processing his skills.

Shaun Collins hardly needs an introduction, he’s been in the race scene since 1983, and there are few BMX racers as active on social media as he is. Shaun always seems to be working or riding on his own backyard jumps, but also has the skills and speed to hang with the best of them on the race track. As well as a quick snap out of the gate he is very quick witted and always up for a laugh.

Shane Jenkins has been racing BMX since 1982 and has been running Profile products since the late 80’s. While he has been a national champion and competed on an international level numerous times you are more likely to find Shane spending his spare time riding or working on his own backyard track, the original BSX, than doing gates sessions. Probably better known for his website, bmxultra.com, Jenkins has been involved in the BMX industry for many years and managed numerous race teams.

All three riders have been big fans of the Profile Racing brand for many years and have their bikes loaded with their preferred Profile products.

Gary Brookes, owner of Elite Cycle Imports, said “We are excited to have the opportunity to work with such skilled and professional individuals who share such passion for the brand. These riders show great maturity, integrity and sportsmanship on and off the track. We are proud to have them representing the brand in their own unique way.”

We are looking to expand the team with adding an elite rider to the roster in the near future.

You can follow Profile Racing Australia on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/profileracingaustralia/ or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ProfileRacingAustralia

The Profile Racing Australia team are proudly supported by ECI, Dirt Designs, Alienation and bmxultra.com.