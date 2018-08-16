From the Dungeon With Profile Racing: Ep 5 Oddities

In celebration of Profile Racing’s 50th anniversary, owner and founder, Jim Alley, invites us into the company’s original Florida location where some sections of this dark and dusty industrial cave have been sealed off since 2004.

Over time, this building (appropriately named “The Dungeon” by employees) has become a time capsule; a host to historical artifacts capturing Profile’s legacy in both the automotive and bicycle industry.

Join us on this multi-episode series as we press record and let Jim imbue his wealth of knowledge on conjured pieces of the past.

This is From the Dungeon.

Welcome.

Episode #5: Oddities.

On episode #5 of From the Dungeon, Jim Alley gives us insight on Five arcane products that either had extremely low runs or simply never went into production.

Episode Timeline:

.22 — Introduction.

.43 — Oddity #1: The Vector Bar.

1:45 — Oddity #2: Profile Billet Mag Wheels (*Editors correction: These wheels were only made in a freewheel version).

3:05 — Oddity #3: One-off, 19mm Titanium Crank prototype.

3:46 — Oddity #4: BG Racing’s “Studd” slide stem prototype.

5:42 — BONUS: 1/4 scale RC replica of a Sprint Car.

