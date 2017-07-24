Know Your Product. Profile Episode 10. Titanium 19mm Spindle

In Episode 10 of Know Your Product, looking at Profile Racing with ECI’s Gary Brookes we look at the weight savings of a 19mm titanium crank spindle over the standard cromo option.

Available as an upgrade option when buying your crank set or outright purchase at any time there is an almost limitless range of sizes available to suit your set up.

We have a whole lot more Profile videos and we’re sure by the end of the series you will be a lot more familiar with the Profile Racing product range.

Special thanks to Gary, ECI and Profile racing.