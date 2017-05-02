Know Your Product. Profile Episode 7. The Ins and Outs of the Elite Freewheel

This is our seventh episode of Know Your Product, looking at Profile Racing with ECI’s Gary Brookes.

Profile Racing’s Elite Freewheel is the leading freewheel on the market. Light weight, fully serviceable and providing more engagement than any other freewheel available.

We have a whole lot more Profile videos and we’re sure by the end of the series you will be a lot more familiar with the Profile Racing product range.

Special thanks to Gary, ECI and Profile racing.