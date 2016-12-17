“Let’s Roll” Launch New Range of Balance Bike

Press release supplied by Let’s Roll.

As a fit bunch, it’s not surprising to see that our maturing BMXer’s are good breeders. You can’t help but to smile as our next generation of Sam Willoughby’s hit the track. With the BMX Mini Wheelers class continuing to grow in popularity we looked in to one of the more retro looking balance bikes on the market just released by Let’s Roll. These bikes without pedals are now widely recognised as not only the best way to help teach kids to ride but also assist youngsters with the development of important dynamic balance and coordination skills.

The Let’s Roll balance bikes currently come in two styles. Each style has it’s own persona. Dash is described as having a ‘cheeky charm’ on their website, www.letsroll.com.au. This 12″ bike is the cheaper in the range with the low profile, puncture-proof PU rubber tyres. The bike has well-proportioned seat and handlebar dimensions allowing the mini BMXer to sit comfortably. The step over is also very low which caters for all size and those super keen to get their little ones up and riding as early as possible. The seat has a quick release seat clamp and adjustable handlebars, which is also valuable with growing little riders. Just watch that the little guys aren’t wearing their tutu’s or superman capes when the seat is too low as they could get caught in the back wheel. The aluminium frame means the bike is very light, which is one of the important factors when you consider the scale of a rider. It is also handy if they decide that their legs are too sore to walk home from the park and you are caught carrying it.

Frankie is another of the bikes from Let’s Roll. Its unique hydro formed single swing arm frame and single sided front fork, derive cue’s from the Kastan Uni blade. The frame and fork setup is eye catching and unique. As Frankie’s persona says, “I wouldn’t be seen dead with training wheels,” which summarises the sleek look of this bike. It does have less flexibility with its proportions as the bars are fixed height however the value is having a clamp on head stem with proper headset found on adult bikes. As you would expect on a higher end bike it has pneumatic rubber tyres and sealed bearings.

The colours of these bikes work well for the 1.5 year old to 4 year old age bracket that they target. Dash comes in power blue, light purple and a bright orange which are eye catching and they are complimented by the contrasting rims. Frankie comes in a black with lime rims and seat and a dark pink with white seat and black rims. Both of the bikes also have low step over frames which allow for a confident straddle and take-off.

The bikes were a real hit with our little road tester who were off and rolling in no time at the Eaglemont BMX track.

Balance bikes are intuitive to developing balance and coordination before little legs have to worry about turning cranks. They are a great way to introduce our little guys and girls to a healthy lifestyle and these bikes do it in style.