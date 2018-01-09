New ICE ‘’JAW 2.0’’ V-brakes

French MTB company turned to BMX a couple of years ago now and are continually expanding and improving their product range and making a big impact across the globe. Their latest offering is an updated and lighter version of the JAW V-brakes.

Product Specifications

Forged Aluminium body with CNC setting surface, delivered with ASHIMA cartridge brake pads, Aluminium flexible noodle.

Available in 2 sizes : 85mm (From Mini to Expert) or 110mm.

33mm of setting for the 85mm model

50mm of setting for the 110mm model

Weight : 91 g in size 85mm without brake pads / 146 g with brake pads

100 g in size 110mm without brake pads / 155 g with brake pads

For more information check out www.ice-element.com