Pre-Order the Colony GTi Mk1 Cromo Frame

The Colony GTiMk1 chromoly race frame is about to go into production with two top tube lengths of 21.3” and 21.6”. A shorter TT to entice those wanting a dirt jumper style frame that can handle race duties, and a longer TT for those racing that are looking for a race rig that embraces the heritage of the sport’s origins, whilst still being able to bomb down the modern hills and deal with the speeds of the latest BMX tracks.

Forecast to be available from July 2017. Colony have been manufacturing freestyle frames for over 10 years and have forged an envious reputation not only in their home country, but worldwide. Backed by the insurmountable knowledge of owner/rider Clint Millar, and based in Brisbane Australia, Colony has the capability to produce a small run of boutique frames and after realising that there is a demand out there in the race world for chromoly frames, Clint worked with veteran racer Bruce Morris and LUXBMX to develop a slick looking race rig.

Bike Check – Bruce Morris Coach #84’s Rig

Here’s a breakdown of #84s race bike that has been tested under the harsh conditions of 40+ racing, where you can still cop an old-fashioned T-bone from the flat pedal mulisha that patrol the berms of this class.

Frame – Colony GTiMk1

Stem – Profile Racing

Bars – Supercross Flatline

Cranks – Profile Racing Elite

Pedals – Shimano 424s

Hubs – Profile Racing Nomad Rear/Elite Front

Freewheel – Profile Racing Elite

Rims – Alienation PBR

Brakes – Shimano DX

Seat – Tioga Spider

Tyres – Maxxis DTH

Gearing – 44/16

Frame Specs – Prototype*

Material – 4130 Chromoly

TT Length – 21.3”

CS Length – 14.5-15.5”

HT Angle– 74.5 degrees

ST Angle – 70 degrees

BB – Euro

BB Height – 11.5”

* Colours to be confirmed.

Sponsors: LUXBMX – Colony BMX – Ellaspede

Support: Mac Components – Profile Racing Australia – BOSC (rehydration experts)

Programs: Coach 84 BMX Training – GoBMXingDay

Connections: www.luxbmx.com/race www.colonybmx.com.au