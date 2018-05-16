Product Spotlight: ICE Fast TINY and GATE pedals
The guys over at ICE Fast have just launched a couple of new light weight high performance platform pedals.
Check ’em out
Tiny
Features:
- CNC ALLOY BMX/MTB flat pedals for kids
- 8 pins per side
- 80mm X 80mm body
- 2 X DU bushings + 1 bearing
- Cr-mo Axle
- Extra-thin
- Weight : 274 gr (pair)
Gate
Features:
- CNC ALLOY BMX/MTB flat pedals for adults
- 10 pins per side
- 100mm X 95mm body
- 2 X DU bushings + 1 bearing
- Cr-mo Axle
- Extra-thin
- Weight : 338 gr (pair)
More information concerning specs and geometry chart on our website : www.ice-element.com
Posted in: News