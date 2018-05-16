  • BMX Gear Calculator iPhone/iPad app

News

Product Spotlight: ICE Fast TINY and GATE pedals

The guys over at ICE Fast have just launched a couple of new light weight high performance platform pedals.

Tiny

Features:

  • CNC ALLOY BMX/MTB flat pedals for kids
  • 8 pins per side
  • 80mm X 80mm body
  • 2 X DU bushings + 1 bearing
  • Cr-mo Axle
  • Extra-thin
  • Weight : 274 gr (pair)

Gate

Features:

  • CNC ALLOY BMX/MTB flat pedals for adults
  • 10 pins per side
  • 100mm X 95mm body
  • 2 X DU bushings + 1 bearing
  • Cr-mo Axle
  • Extra-thin
  • Weight : 338 gr (pair)

More information concerning specs and geometry chart on our website : www.ice-element.com

