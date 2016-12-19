Return of the Panaracer Snake Belly

Here’s something I know a bunch of old school BMXers and retro racers are going to enjoy.

I often hear the complaints that Tioga Comp 3’s roll in the corners causing crashes, etc. I never had that in the 20 or so years I raced with them, which was right the way up until the PowerBlock was released. So here’s a new bandwagon to keep the retro racers quiet, for a while at least.

BMX International, one of Australia’s largest and oldest distributors, have just taken stock of a snake belly tyre which has a new twist.

Panaracer NTKK Snakebelly tyres are a remake of the 80’s era Snakebellys and are now available in a more modern Kevlar beaded foldable construction as well as wire beaded.

Weighing just 370 Grams and fully Made In Japan.

I’m sure the purists will love the wire beaded versions, but wont like that they are available with a Kevlar beaded foldable option. The retro racers will no doubt be out in force snapping these up and trying to gain the advantage.

Want to know more? Check out www.bmxinternational.com.au.