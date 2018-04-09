“Ride” Movie Trailer
There’s a new independent BMX movie set for release, it’s not racing related but it has a loose link to Australia. It’s based on the story of John Buultjens, known on Aussie shores as “Scottish John”. John’s got one hell of a back story that caught the attention of Hollywood. When independent BMX film “Heroes of Dirt” was set to hit the big screen it was dubbed the modern day Rad. But it seems to have fallen well short. It sounds like Ride will have a lot more to offer with it’s warts and all story while I don’t expect any comparisons to Rad I think it will generate a whole lot more attention.
Check out the trailer
“RIDE” – Trailer from ESX Productions on Vimeo.
