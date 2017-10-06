Ssquared Bicycles New VP Frame

Ssquared is proud to release their newest addition to their frame lineup, The “VP” (Vice Pres), a great compliment to the original USA made frames, the “CEO”

The “VP” will offer the same geometry as our current CEO frames. The new line will be Asian made which will allow for better price points to enable the brand to grow more globally. We have spent several years searching for the top-of-the-line overseas manufacturer and are pleased to bring it to market. The new “VP” frame ETA is 12/9/17 but doing our best to have them arrive before Grands 2017.

First sizes to arrive will be 20” Pro XL and 20” PRO 2XL. More frame size options to follow.

We have incorporated several features that aren’t possible with the USA made CEO. The CEO will continue, and will always, lead the brand with 100% USA made tubing and fabrication.

The VP features an integrated head tube,

euro BB,

integrated chain tensioners along with removable dropout inserts to allow for 3/8? or 20mm axle options.

Three Color options:

FR-SV18PRXL-BK 2018 Ssquared VP 20″ Pro XL – Silver/Black FR-SV18PRXL-BL 2018 Ssquared VP 20″ Pro XL – Silver/Blue FR-SV18PRXL-RD 2018 Ssquared VP 20″ Pro XL – Silver/Red FR-SV18PR2X-BK 2018 Ssquared VP 20″ Pro XXL – Silver/Black FR-SV18PR2X-BL 2018 Ssquared VP 20″ Pro XXL – Silver/Blue FR-SV18PR2X-RD 2018 Ssquared VP 20″ Pro XXL – Silver/Red

For more information check ssquaredbicycles.com. Ssquared Bicycles are distributed in Australia by Elite Cycle Imports www.eciimports.com