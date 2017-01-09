Supercross BMX New SLT Fork Testing

Supercross BMX have been around the BMX scene since 1989. Right from the get go, rather than go down the me too route, they keep pushing the boundries and pushing their products to their limits to make sure you get the most out of your racing. Year after year their products have proved to perform and to be highly reliable.

Here’s the latest from Supercross. The first look at the revised Supercross SLT carbon forks.

“Progression, everything changes, and while we believe our Supercross SLT carbon fork is one of the best in the industry, we weren’t going to just sit back and call it good. Seems like right when we released the first Supercross SLT fork, we started working on the new version. So now after 18 months of testing, and beating the crap out of them with machines, they are almost ready for prime time. Here is a quick phone video of us dropping the hammer on the poor little guy time and time again. Full video of the testing and making of the new SLT Carbon fork coming soon. Oh and yes, there is finally going to be a 24″ version.”